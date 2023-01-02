Main picView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches
American

L.I. Wings-n-Things - South Setauket

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

270 pond path

South Setauket, NY 11720

Popular Items

10 Pieces
7 Pieces
Large Fries

Lunch Specials

5 Piece Wings Lunch

$9.99

4 Piece Tenders Lunch

$9.99

Sandwich Lunch

$10.99

Wrap Lunch

$10.99

Wings

7 Pieces

7 Pieces

$9.99
10 Pieces

10 Pieces

$12.99

15 Pieces

$18.99

20 Pieces

$22.99

30 Pieces

$31.99

50 Pieces

$52.99

100 Pieces

$104.49

Fresh Tenders

5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$8.99

10 Tenders

$16.99

15 Tenders.

$23.99

20 Tenders

$29.99

25 Tenders

$34.99

50 Tenders

$64.99

Empanadas

Empanadas

Empanadas

$6.99

Chopped Cheese Empanada

$6.99

Apple Cinnamon

$6.99

Reuben Bites

Reuben Bites

$9.99

Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack

Half Rack

$12.99

Full Rack

$22.99

2 Full Racks

$42.50

Pulled Pork / Cheese Steak

Fresh Pulled Pork

Fresh Pulled Pork

$10.99
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Charcoal Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.99

BBQ Burger

$10.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Delight Sandwich

Chicken Delight Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99
Bleu Cheese Chicken Sandwich

Bleu Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

BLT Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Cheddar Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Buttermilk Battered Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Nashville Chicken

$10.99

Wraps

L. I.'s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Honey Mustard Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

French Fries

Small Fries

$3.50

Large Fries

$5.50

Small Cheese Fries

$5.50

Large Cheese Fries

$7.50
Plain Waffle Fries

Plain Waffle Fries

$6.00

Cajun Waffle Fries

$6.92

Garlic Parmesan Waffle Fries

$6.92

Ranch Waffle Fries

$6.92
Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.75

Quesdillas

Cheddar Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99
All The Way Quesadilla

All The Way Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Pierogies

3 Pieces Pierogie

$4.50

5 Pieces Pierogie

$7.25
10 Pieces Pierogie

10 Pieces Pierogie

$13.95

20 Pieces Pierogie

$24.50

20 Pieces Pierogie (copy)

$24.50

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad w/Chicken

$13.99

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$13.99

Sides

Small Homemade Coleslaw

$2.49

Large Homemade Coleslaw

$4.99

Small Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Large Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.75

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.75

Broccoli Cheddar Bites (6)

$7.95
Battered Onion Rings

Battered Onion Rings

$7.50

Cornbread

$1.99

Breaded Pickle Chips

$6.75
Small Homemade Macaroni & Cheese

Small Homemade Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Large Homemade Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Side Salad

$6.99
Small Bowl Of Chili

Small Bowl Of Chili

$3.99

Large Bowl Of Chili

$6.99

Small Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.92

Large Extra Bleu Cheese

$1.61

Small Extra Sauce

$0.92

Large Extra Sauce

$1.61

Small Extra Celery

$0.92

Large Extra Celery

$1.61

Small Brown Gravy

$0.92

Large Brown Gravy

$1.61

Side of Cheese

$1.61

Bowl Of Bleu

$5.00

Bowl Of Ranch

$5.00

Sour cream

$0.92
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$6.50

Large bowl Bleu

$10.00

Large bowl Ranch

$10.00

Children's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Mac & Cheese Wedges (8)

$6.75

Dessert

Cheesecake Bites (5)

$6.75

Funnel Fries (12)

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Apple Cinnamon Empanadas

$6.99

Combo Meal Deals

Combo #1

$14.99

Combo #2

$27.99

Combo #3

$44.50

Combo #4

$44.99

Combo #5

$44.99

Combo #6

$44.99

Chopped Cheese

Chopped Cheese

$10.99

Insulated Bag

Insulated Bag

$10.00

Ice Cream Pints

Vanilla

$6.49

Chocolate

$6.49
Mint Chip

Mint Chip

$6.49