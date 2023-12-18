Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant 1043 west patrick st
1043 west patrick st
Frederick, MD 21702
Popular Items
- Burrito Gigante$15.50
A big burrito packed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, and cheese. Topped with our special homemade sauce, cheese sauce, avocado slices, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- L/ Taco Salad$8.00
Traditional crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato slice, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
- Sides Salsa
Appetizers
Appetizer
- Bean Dip$4.75
Beans topped with cheese sauce
- Chori Queso$5.95
Mexican sausage topped with cheese sauce
- Mix Dip$5.99
A combination of ground beef, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce.
- Nachos Supremos$10.99
Chicken, ground beef, and beans. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
- Nachos$7.99
With your choice of chicken, ground beef, or beans. Topped cheese sauce.
- Fajita-Style Nachos$11.00
Cooked bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Choice of Chicken, steak, or mixed.
- Aztec Soup$6.99
A rich broth with rice, tender chicken, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado slices. Topped with crispy tortillas strips.
- Ceviche$12.95
Diced shrimp and fish marinated with fresh lime juice. Mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado slices.
- Side Cheese Dip
- Side Guacamole
- Nachos Al Pastor$11.99
Topped with pork marinated and pineapple, beans, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheese.
Burritos

- Burrito Gigante$15.50
A big burrito packed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, and cheese. Topped with our special homemade sauce, cheese sauce, avocado slices, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Avocado Burrito$12.99
Two soft or deep-fried burritos with your choice of steak, chicken, or carnitas. Wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, beans, avocados and cheese.
- Fajita Burrito$12.50
Fajita-style burrito filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice.
- Shrimp Fajita Burrito$13.50
Fajita-style burrito filled with grilled shrimp. Topped off with cheese sauce and served with rice
- Burrito Grande$13.99
Our large fajita-style tortillas are filled and rolled with grilled steak or chicken, with rice, beans, lettuce, and guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Super Chipotle Burrito$13.75
A large tortilla stuffed and rolled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, chorizo, rice, and black beans. Topped with chipotle sauce and sour cream.
- Burrito Especial$12.50
Two combination burritos with light beans inside, one chicken, and one ground beef. Served with rice and salad. Topped off with your choice of green sauce or red sauce.
- (1) Burrito$4.50
- (2) Burritos$7.50
Combos
- Combo Two Items$11.99
Create your own combination. Served with rice and refried beans (or Black Beans). Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Quesadilla, Hard/Soft Taco, Tamale and Chile Relleno Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese or Chicken.
- Combo Three Items$13.25
Create your own combination. Served with rice and refried beans (or Black Beans). Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Quesadilla, Hard/Soft Taco, Tamale and Chile Relleno Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese, or Chicken.
Chicken
- Arroz Con Pollo$12.95
Grilled chicken strips with zucchini, and broccoli on a bed of rice. Topped with our cheese sauce
- Pollo Relleno$13.50
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with spinach and cheese. Topped with mango sauce and served with rice and beans
- Chori Pollo$13.75
Grilled chicken strips with Mexican sausage and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo VeraCruz$13.99
A sizzling hot skillet with grilled chicken strips cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and zucchini. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado slices, and queso fresco.
- Pollo Asado$13.25
A grilled chicken breast with cooked onions on top. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Pollo Mexicano$13.50
A grilled chicken breast with cooked onions and mushrooms on top. Topped with shredded cheese and served with rice and beans
- Pollo Chipotle$13.50
Grilled chicken strips covered with our chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Mole$14.99
Whole chicken breast covered with our traditional mexican mole sauce. Sprinkled with sesame seed. Served with rice beans, and tortillas. *( Contains nuts)(Nut Allergy*)
Desserts
- Tres Leches Cake$5.50
A light cake soaked in a mixture of three milks.
- Churros$5.75+
Fried apple filled churros covered with cinnamon-sugar. Served with a scoop of ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate. Cream cheese filled churros covered with cinnamon-sugar. Served with a scoop of ice cream. Drizzled with caramel .
- Fried Ice Cream$4.50
- Flan$4.50
Spanish-style caramel custard.
Enchiladas

- Enchiladas Suizas$12.95
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with a special homemade sauce. Topped off with sour cream, marinated onions, slices of avocado, and queso fresco. Served with rice.
- Chicken And Spinach Enchiladas$12.99
Three grilled chicken and spinach enchiladas. Topped with spinach sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice.
- Enchiladas Bandera$12.50
One chicken, one ground beef, and one cheese enchilada. Covered with three different sauces: Topped with sour cream, and served with Mexican rice.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$13.99
Three enchiladas rolled and filled with grilled shrimp. Covered with cheese sauce and served with white rice and salad.
- Enchiladas Chipotle$12.75
One ground beef, one shredded beef, and one chicken. Topped with chipotle sauce and sour cream. Served with rice.
- Enchiladas Supremas$13.25
Consists of four enchiladas: one chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, avocado slices, tomato, and queso fresco.
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.50
Three shredded beef enchiladas rolled and topped with shredded cheese and our homemade green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas de Mole$13.50
Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas rolled and covered with our homemade mole sauce. Topped off with sour cream, red onion rings, and sesame seeds. Served with rice.
- (1) Enchilada$3.75
- (3) Enchiladas$9.50
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajita$13.95
Grilled chicken fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$14.99
Grilled steak fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
- Mixed Fajitas$14.50
Grilled mixed fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
- Fajitas Suprema$16.50
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
- Vallarta Fajita$17.95
Grilled shrimp and scallops cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
- Fajita Tropicales$16.99
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, and diced pineapple cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
- Vegetarian Fajitas$12.99
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, and broccoli. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.25
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.95
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of steak, chicken, or mixed. Topped off with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Supremas Fajitas For 2$31.00
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas for two: cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
- Fajitas For ( 2 )
House Specials

- Especial De La Casa$18.50
A sizzling skillet with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, and green onions. Topped with jalapenos and slices of queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Carnitas Mexicanas$14.99
Delicately seasoned pork chunks with our secret spices, grilled with onions, and served with rice, beans( black beans), and tortillas.
- Chimichangas$12.50
Two soft or deep-fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
- Torta$11.99
A Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of steak, chicken, chorizo, or carnitas. Buns covered with a spread of mayonnaise and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, slices of avocado, jalapenos, and pickled onions, and pressed til toasted. Served with fries.
- Taquitos Dorados$12.00
Five deep-fried taquitos: 3 chicken and 2 beef. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, red onions, queso fresco, and avocado slices.
- El Mexicano$14.25
Thin-cut slices of steak that are cooked in our signature red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Molcajete$19.99
A hot sizzling volcanic rock filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo (Mexican sausage) in our ranchero sauce. Topped with avocado slices, pico de gallo, queso fresco slices, nopal slices, and jalapeno. Service with rice, black beans, and tortillas.
- Taco Salad$11.95
Traditional crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato slices, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
- Huevos Con Chorizo$9.95
Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage( chorizo). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos
- Alambre$17.50
Your choice of steak or chicken or mixed cooked with bacon bits, onions, tomatoes and nopal . Topped with queso guava, chopper cilantro and slices of avocados .Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Lunch
- LUNCH Combo One$7.75
Served with rice and beans. Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Hard/ Soft Taco, Quesadilla, Tamale, and Chile Relleno. Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese, or Chicken.
- LUNCH Combo Two$8.95
Served with rice and beans. Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Hard/ Soft Taco, Quesadilla, Tamale, and Chile Relleno. Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese, or Chicken.
- L/ Chicken Fajitas$8.95
Grilled chicken fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- L/ Steak Fajitas$9.00
Grilled steak fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- L/ Mix Fajitas$9.00
Mixed Fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- L/ Shrimp Fajitas$9.99
Grilled shrimp fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- L/ Chimichanga$8.75
One soft/ fried chimichanga chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce and salad.
- L/ Carnitas$8.95
Delicately seasoned pork chunks cooked with onions till golden brown. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- L/ Taco Salad$8.00
Traditional crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato slice, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
- L/ Enchiladas Verdes$8.00
ONE CHICKEN, ONE SHREDDED ENCHILADA. TOPPED WITH CHEESE AND GREEN SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.
- L/ Shrimp al Chipotle$10.50
GRILLED SHRIMP TOPPED WITH CHIPOTLE SAUCE. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE AND YOUR CHOICE OF BEANS OR MASHED POTATOES.
- L/ Fajita Burrito$9.00
OUR FAJITA-STYLE BURRITO FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF STEAK OR CHICKEN. TOPPED WITH OUR DELICIOUS CHEESE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH RICE.
- L/ Huevos con Chorizo$7.95
TWO SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH MEXICAN SAUSAGE. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, AND TORTILLAS.
- L/ Quesadilla Azteca$8.25
A GRILLED FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH SHREDDED BEEF OR CHICKEN. SERVED WITH RICE AND CREME SALAD.
- L/ Pollo Chipotle$8.75
OUR GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS ARE TOPPED OFF WITH CHIPOTLE SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE AND MASHED POTATOES.
- L/ Enchiladas la Casa$8.00
TWO CORN ENCHILADAS ROLLED AND FILLED WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN AND SPINACH. TOPPED OFF WITH OUR SPECIAL CHEESE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH MEXICAN RICE.
- L/ Burrito Chipotle$9.25
A FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED AND ROLLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF GRILLED CHICKEN OR STEAK, CHORIZO, RICE, AND BLACK BEANS. TOPPED OFF WITH OUR CHIPOTLE SAUCE AND SOUR CREAM.
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Grande$11.95
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, shredded chicken, or shredded beef. Served with rice and salad.
- Spinach And Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with chicken and spinach. Served with rice and salad.
- Fajita Quesadilla$12.50
A grilled fajita-style flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken. Served with rice and salad.
- Chorizo Quesadilla$12.25
One large quesadilla filled with Mexican sausage, beef, and cheese. Served with rice and salad.
- Quesadilla VeraCruz$13.99
A grilled fajita-style flour tortilla filled with shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and slice avocados.
- Quesadilla Al Pastor$13.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and pastor meat. Served with rice and salad.
- (1) Beef Quesa$4.50
- (2) Beef Quesa$7.99
- (1) Chz Quesa$3.99
- (2) Chz Quesa$6.99
- (1) Chk Quesa$4.99
- (2) Chk Quesa$7.99
- (1) Chorizo Quesa$4.99
- (2) Chorizo Quesa$7.99
- (1) Mushroom Quesa$6.99
- (2) Mushroom Quesa$10.99
- (1) Spinach Quesa$6.99
- (2) Spinach Quesa$10.99
- (1) Shrimp Quesa$6.99
- (2) Shrimp Quesa$10.99
Salads
- House Salad$7.50
A FRESH MIX OF ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND CUCUMBERS. TOPPED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE, CRISPY TORTILLA STRIPS, AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.
- Shrimp Salad$11.99
A fresh mix of romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mango sauce, and carrots. Topped with grilled shrimp, parmesan cheese, and your choice of dressing.
- Texas Grilled Salad$13.99
Steak, chicken, and shrimp on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce. Topped with sliced bell peppers, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, avocados, and diced mango. With your choice of dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
A fresh mix of romaine lettuce, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, and your choice of dressing.
Seafood
- Acapulco Salmon$17.50
Our hearty grilled salmon with your choice of mango or tamarind sauce. Served with grilled broccoli, zucchini and rice.
- Camarones A La Diabla$16.99
Our grilled shrimp is covered with our spicy ranchero sauce. Served with rice, avocado salad, and tortillas.
- La Playa$17.95
Our grilled tilapia is topped with grilled shrimp and scallops. Covered in our signature chipotle sauce and served with rice and vegetables.
- Shrimp Al Chipotle$16.50
Grilled shrimp is topped with our chipotle sauce. Served with rice, broccoli and zucchini.
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.50
Our broiled shrimp is served with pico de gallo, slices of avocado, and lime juice and prepared in our cocktail sauce. Accompanied by saltine crackers.
- Tilapia and Shrimp$14.50
Grilled tilapia and shrimp. Served rice, broccoli and zucchini.
- Arroz Con Camarones$16.99
Grilled shrimp with cooked mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped off with cheese dip. Served on a bed of rice and broccoli and zucchini.
Vegetarian

- Mushroom Quesadilla$11.50
A grilled flour tortilla filled with mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Veggie Burrito$12.25
A large burrito stuffed with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, and black beans. Topped with red sauce and accompanied by an avocado salad.
- Veggie Chimichangas$12.50
Two chimichangas (fried or soft) filled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce and salad. Served with rice and black beans.
- Vegetarian Enchiladas$11.75
Three corn tortillas rolled: two beans and one spinach. Topped with red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice.
Steaks
- Steak Ranchero$17.55
T-Bone steak cooked to your preference. Topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of tortillas (corn or flour).
- Rib-Eye Steak$17.95
Hand-cut U.S. choice Ribbed-Eyed cooked to your preference. Topped with grilled onions, peppers, and tomatoes. With your choice of 2 sides: house salad, rice, beans, broccoli and zucchini, and fries.
- Carne Asada$15.75
Thinly sliced steak that is grilled. Served with rice, beans, avocado salad, and tortillas.
- New-York Steak & Shrimp$18.25
Hand-cut U.S. steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, and shrimp. With your choice of 2 sides: house salad, rice, beans, broccoli and zucchini, and fries
- Bistec Mexicano$15.25
Grilled steak strips cooked with tomato, onions, and jalapenos. Topped with our homemade salsa ranchera. Sprinkled with chopped cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Tacos

- (3) Tacos Campechanos$15.99
3 Chorizo tacos with your choice of steak or chicken. Topped with onions and cilantro served with rice and beans.
- (3) Tacos
- (3) Shrimp Tacos$12.50
- (3) Tacos De Birria$13.99
- (3) Fish Tacos$12.75
- (3) Salmon Tacos Combo$16.50
- (3) Salmon Tacos$14.99
- (3) Tacos Combo
Three soft shell flour or corn tortillas topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro served with rice and beans.
- (3) Shrimp Tacos Combo$14.99
Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with pico gallo, cabbage and avocados slices .Served with rice and black beans .
- (3) Fish Tacos Combo$13.99
Our hearty three grilled tilapia tacos Topped with pico de gallo, cabbage and avocados slices. Served with rice and black beans.
Tacos Options
Sides

- Beans$3.50
- Rice$3.50
- Tortillas$1.25
- Fries$3.25
- Sour Cream$1.75
- Tamales
- Chile Relleno
- Queso Fresco$2.50
- Shredded Cheese$1.99
- Lettuce$1.75
- Fresh Jalapeños$1.50
- Jalapeno En Vinagre$1.25
- Jalapenos Toreados$1.99
- Onions$0.99
- Cilantro$0.99
- Chipotle Salsa$1.99
- Broccoli$2.50
- Sides Chips
- Sides Salsa
- Side Pico De Gallo
- Tomatillo Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday Lime Margarita ALL DAY Special: $1.99 Taco Tuesday ALL DAY Special Wednesday 20OZ Flavored Margarita Special: $8.99 Thirty Thursday ALL DAY Special: 32oz Domestic and Imported Beer $6.99
