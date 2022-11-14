The Garden

Little Mo's - Porter

$5.50

This porter is one of Head Brewer and Co-founder Christian Koch's first-ever homebrew recipes, and it has become a tasting room favorite. We decided to name this delicious Robust Porter after one of our favorite ski runs at our local, independent ski resort, Monarch Mountain, located just 15 minutes from our brewery. Little Mo’ is a long relaxing blue run with fantastic views of Monarch Pass and the Sawatch Mountain Range and is just one of those runs you can hit all day long- much like our porter.