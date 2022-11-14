- Home
- /
- Colorado Springs
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Garden
The Garden
No reviews yet
401 S Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Brunch Cocktails
Mimosa
Bottomless Mimosas
Per person. Champagne and orange juice to your heart's delight! Add a little zip to your mimosa with a flavored liqueur!
Pink Gin and Tonic
Boulder Spirits grapefruit and rose-infused gin, topped with tonic and dried roses.
Loyal Drip Coffee
Bottomless Refill-Mimosa
Mimosa Flight
Choose six juices and you'll receive a bottle of champagne to go along.
Bloody Mary
House made Bloody Mary.
Local Canned Beer & Cocktails
Bristol - Beehive
American Wheat Ale - 4.4% ABV - Honey-gold color and refreshing, local Black Forest honey adds character without sweetness
Bristol - Laughing Lab
Scottish Ale -- 5.4% ABV -- Complex maltiness, nutty roasted flavor is mildy sweet
Cerebral Brewing - Inhabited Form
Dry hopped Oat Lager brewed with Pilsner. Notes of dried kiwi, lime zest, and honeydew melon.
FH Beerworks - Piña Colada Berliner Weisse
Sour Wheat Ale - 4.0% ABV - Have you ever had summer in a can? Loaded with real pineapple and coconut, this one will make you wish you were hanging out on the beach.
Holidaily - Big Henry IPA (GF)
Gluten Free Hazy IPA - 5.9% - A nod to the "trophy fish" that's always just out of reach. A juicy and balanced mix of citrus hops and tropical flavors - this beer is off the hook!
Lee Spirits - Can - Strawberry Lemonade
9% - Lee's Strawberry Ginger Gin blended with lemonade.
Little Mo's - Porter
This porter is one of Head Brewer and Co-founder Christian Koch's first-ever homebrew recipes, and it has become a tasting room favorite. We decided to name this delicious Robust Porter after one of our favorite ski runs at our local, independent ski resort, Monarch Mountain, located just 15 minutes from our brewery. Little Mo’ is a long relaxing blue run with fantastic views of Monarch Pass and the Sawatch Mountain Range and is just one of those runs you can hit all day long- much like our porter.
New Image Brewing - Moped Blood Orange Witbier
ABV 5% - Blood orange witbier that is Embarrassingly fun to drink.
Outer Range - Bonk Lager
American Lager - ABV - 4.3%
Outer Range - Me. You. Sunset. Boom
Hops: Azacca, Cashmere Tasting Notes: Peach • Cantaloupe • Mango ABV: 6.8%
Outer Range - Steezy Double Dry Hopped IPA
DDH IPA - ABV 7.2 % - Mosaic & Nelson Sauvin hops with blueberry, peach, and white grape tasting notes.
Outer Range - Swell
Tasting Notes: Honeydew, Apricot, Gooseberry ABV: 10.5%
Outer Range - The Future is Full of Parties
Hazy IPA Hops: Nelson, Strata, Galaxy ABV: 7.1%
Pikes Peak - Devils Head
Red Ale- 7.3%- Flavors of caramel and toast balanced with notes of citrus and pine. Show cases Mosaic and Centennial hops.
Pikes Peak - Gold Rush
Belgian Golden Strong- 8.7%- Notes of fresh pear and crisp apple , along with esters from traditional Belgian yeast.
Pikes Peak - Hot Shot Green Chile Blonde
Spiced Herbed Blonde - 7.3% ABV - Golden ale made with Hatch green chilies. Available in October/November
Pikes Peak - Ocean of Clouds
Hazy IPA - ABV 6.5% - This medium bodied hazy IPA is bursting with citrus & tropical fruit flavors from additions of mosaic & citra hops.
Pikes Peak - Tejon Mexican Lager
Lager - ABV 5% - A light, crisp and clean Mexican Lager made just for summer. Lemondrop hops provide just a hint of citrus.
Soulcraft Brewing - All Mountain Amber
Subtle flavors of caramel and toasted bread are balanced by the addition of Perle and Mt. Hood hops. Body is medium and the finish is semi-sweet.
Storybook - Whoa Blackberry Bam-Ba-Lam
Honey Wheat - 7.2% ABV - Blackberry wheat with honey
Fall Signature Cocktails
Anejo Old Fashioned
Anejo tequila, agave, bitters
Blueberry Lemon Twist
Gin. lemon, simple, blueberry shrub, and bitters
Chai Tea-quila
Blanco Tequila, mezcal, chai simple, and lime.
Earl Grey MarTEAni
Earl Grey-infused gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white.
Horchata Mezcal
Dairy free horchata mixture and mezcal
Manhattan In the Fall
Boulder Bourbon, orgeat, orange, bitters
Perfect Pear
Pear apple juice, brown sugar, vanilla, topped with cava brut champagne or tonic. Virgin and alcoholic options available.
Pikes Peak Punch
Lee's Spirits Gin Fuego, pineapple, grand marnier, lime, and sage simple
Pumpkin Old Fashioned
Boulder Bourbon, Pumpkin King, DRAM bitters
Pumpkin Spiked Latte
Pumpkin spice, Boulder Bourbon, and a shot of espresso with your choice of milk.
Rosemary Ginger Margarita
Tequila, Rosemary, Ginger, and Lime Juice
Sage Tequila Twist
Reposado tequila, lemon, sage, and mezcal
Vanilla Chai Old Fashioned
Boulder Bourbon, vanilla, chai, and DRAM bitters.
Frozen Drinks and Treats
Frozen Margarita
Repasado tequila, lime, and simple syrup.
The Perfect Piña
Classic summer frozen cocktail! Coconut, pineapple, and Don Q coconut rum blended together. Mint is optional.
Frozen Vodka Lemonade
Lee's Spirit's Vodka and lemonade blended up, with an optional syrup flavor.
Flavored Ice
Cool down with flavored ice!!
Hot Drinks
Spiked Hot Pumpkin Cider
Boulder Spirits Pumpkin King Cordial & Hot Apple Cider.
Spiked Hot Apple Cider
Hot apple cider with your choice of rum or bourbon!
Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate with a Screwball Whiskey Shot
Spiked Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Schnapps
Hot Toddy
Honey, lemon and your choice of bourbon, rum or brandy.
Heart Warmer
Mulled cranberry lemon wine, 7.3% ABV
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Hot Mulled Wine
The Queen's TEApothecary Custom Hot Tea
Bottle Wine
Monte Cervino - Little Red (Bottle)
Our very own Colorado Springs wine from Boxing Brothers!
Nik Weis- Urban Riesling (Bottle)
Alta Vista Vive- Malbec (Bottle)
Evergood Elixirs - Snow Bunny (Bottle)
Evergood Elixirs Strawberry flavored Lemon Citrus Wine
Everwood Elixirs- Citrus Stomp (Bottle)
Evergood Elixirs Grapefruit flavored Lemon Citrus Wine
Evergood Elixirs - Skier Pee (Bottle)
Evergood Elixirs Lemon Citrus Wine
Astica - Malbec (Bottle)
The Astica Malbec offers a pure, fruit driven example of Argentina's signature grape. Medium in body with juicy berry flavors and a finish of soft tannins.
Astica - Chardonnay (Bottle)
This chardonnay from Argentina offers a medium-to-full body with notes of tropical and citrus fruits.
Zaatar and Olive
"Atomic" Falafel
Fried homemade Falafel, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Sauce, Cucumbers and Grilled Flour Tortilla
"Casablanca" Shawarma Wrap
Slow Roasted Chicken on the Spit seasoned with Mediterranean Spices. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Sauce, Grilled Flour Tortilla and Truffle Fries.
"Fromage Grille" Grilled Cheese
Potato bread toasted to perfection, pesto, cheddar cheese, havarti and grilled tomato served with truffle fries.
"Mission" Impossible Burger
Soy protein, plant-based burger with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles served with a side of truffle fries.
All American Cheeseburger
Angus Beef Patty cooked medium, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles. Served with a side of Truffle Fries.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Extra lean ham, havarti cheese, on egg bread, toasted to perfection and served with truffle fries.
Kids Fruit And Berries Bowl
Enjoy an assortment of strawberries and grapes--perfect as a snack for the kids.
Mezze Platter "The Mediterranean"
Grilled Seasonal Vegetables, Seasonal Fruit and Berries, Hard Cheese and Soft Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Tomatoes, and Toasted French Baguette
Truffle "Hunter" Fries
French Fries Parmesan Cheese, and Black Garlic with Essence of Truffle Oil.
Vegan Cauliflower Falafel
Fried Cauliflower, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Tahini Sauce, Cucumbers, Grilled Flour Tortilla
Veggie Spring Rolls
Cabbage, green onion, carrots, mushrooms, vermicelli, soy bean, salt, and pepper. No MSG.
Coffee and Tea
Iced Latte Flight
Enjoy 4 different flavors of an iced latte with your choice of milk! Each latte glass is 4 ounces.
Boozy Latte Flight
Loyal Drip Coffee
Bottomless drip coffee from Loyal
Loyal Drip Coffee Decaf
Bottomless drip coffee from Loyal
Wyeline Honey Lavender Draft Oat Milk Latte
Flavored with local honey and lavender
Matcha
Latte
Cappuccino
Americano
Hot Tea
The Queen's TEApothecary Custom Hot Tea
Steamer
Espresso Shot
Chai
Mocha
Smoothies/Juices
Frose Keto Smoothie
Bursting with nature’s candy - strawberries (which also have more vitamin C than oranges!) - this low-carb Smoothie is also packed with fiber-filled cauliflower and avocado and rounded out with the brightness from lemon zest. Total Carbs: 7g Dietary Fiber: 3g Total Sugars: 3g *totals do not include milk option
Purple Passion Smoothie
Full of sweet antioxidant blueberries, fibrous tart apples, and potassium-packed bananas it's refreshingly bright and creamy with fresh avocado. Total Carbs: 14g Dietary Fiber: 2g Total Sugars: 9g
Rollin Oats Smoothie
Sunrise Protein Smoothie
Protein power from cashews and flax can help keep you fuller longer while preventing sugar spikes and crashes. Pineapples, oranges, and cherries work together to help boost your immunity, and good-for-your-eyes carrots and anti-inflammatory turmeric come together to create a creamy Smoothie that gets your day zippin’ along. Total Carbs: 16g Dietary Fiber: 3g Total Sugars: 12g
Very Veggie Smoothie
Zesty Green Smoothie
You know how much we love our dark leafy greens, so it’ll be no surprise that we start this Keto smoothie with a base of spinach. Then, we pile on bloat-beating cukes, heart-healthy avos, vitamin-packed celery, and halitosis preventing parsley. The addition of ginger and lemon zest work in blissful harmony to balance the taste and leave your taste buds feeling refreshed. Ahh! Total Carbs: 6g Dietary Fiber: 2g Total Sugars: 3g *totals do not include milk option
G3 Live from RAW Juicery
Ingredients: Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Spinach, Romaine, Lemon, Blue-Green Algae. Description: The nutrient density of Liquid AFA is out of this world. No seriously, NASA has studied its viability for long-term space travel. We will be taking this stuff to other planets. For now, drink it here with your more normal greens, we made it taste good. Best consumed Midday Nutrition Fact: 100% | Calories 50 | Sugar 3g | Protein 2g | Vitamin A 120% | Vitamin B12 440% | Vitamin C 120% | Riboflavin 120%
Green Fiend from RAW Juicery
Ingredients: Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Kale, Spinach, Ginger, Lemon, Parsley Description: We may get sued for saying this, but Kale is healthy for you. Our classic green recipe has the perfect fruit to veggie ratio with a mild, crispy Ginger spice. A staple of any morning ritual if you ask us. Best consumed Midday. Nutrition Facts 100 % Juice | Calories 90 | Sugar 12g | Protein 2g | Vitamin A 80% | Calcium 10% | Vitamin C 50%
Master Cleanse from RAW Juicery
Ingredients: Pineapple, Extra Turmeric, Lemon, Dandelion, Cayenne, Maitake Mushroom Description: Our island grown Turmeric makes the most potent juice out of all our ingredients, and this recipe calls for a full shot of it. We use a Pineapple base and add Cayenne Pepper to take the famous Master Cleanse concept to the next level. Best consumed in the Morning. Nutrition Facts 80% | Calories 110 | Sugar 17g | Protein 1g | Calcium 4% | Vitamin C 130%
Tropic Thunder from RAW Juicery
Ingredients: Pineapple, Kale, Romaine, Apple, Lemon, Mint Description: We only use ripe, Costa Rican Pineapple to produce our lushest green juice. We have seen this formula imitated, but it has never been duplicated. For those who like their greens a little sweet, and a minty finish that's famous Best consumed in the Morning to Midday. Nutrition Facts 100% Juice | Calories 140 | Sugar 21g | Protein 2g | Vitamin A 80% | Calcium 8% | Vitamin C 140%
Just Peachy Fruit Smoothie
Tossed - Salad and Wraps
Pastries
Signature Coffee Menu
The Rachel
Dirty chai with pumpkin spice - inspired by The Bachelorette
The Madison
Vanilla oat milk latte
The Bric
Honey and cinnamon shaken oat milk latte
The Julie
Iced chai with honey and cinnamon
The Zack
White chocolate and lavender breve
The Harry
Wet caramel cappuccino
The Jane
Matcha with a shot of espresso
The Emma
Iced rose matcha
The Bailey
Fireball espresso latte
The Olivia
Frozen horchata latte
Hoodie
Pup Bandanas
Blankets
Tote Bag
Beanie
Bottle Opener Keychain
Sunflower and Sundries Candles
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Local Drinks, Local Food
401 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903