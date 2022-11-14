Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Food Trucks

The Garden

No reviews yet

401 S Nevada Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$30.00

Per person. Champagne and orange juice to your heart's delight! Add a little zip to your mimosa with a flavored liqueur!

Pink Gin and Tonic

Pink Gin and Tonic

$12.00

Boulder Spirits grapefruit and rose-infused gin, topped with tonic and dried roses.

Loyal Drip Coffee

$4.50

Bottomless Refill-Mimosa

Mimosa Flight

$30.00

Choose six juices and you'll receive a bottle of champagne to go along.

Bloody Mary

$10.00

House made Bloody Mary.

Local Canned Beer & Cocktails

Bristol - Beehive

$5.50

American Wheat Ale - 4.4% ABV - Honey-gold color and refreshing, local Black Forest honey adds character without sweetness

Bristol - Laughing Lab

$6.00

Scottish Ale -- 5.4% ABV -- Complex maltiness, nutty roasted flavor is mildy sweet

Cerebral Brewing - Inhabited Form

$7.50

Dry hopped Oat Lager brewed with Pilsner. Notes of dried kiwi, lime zest, and honeydew melon.

FH Beerworks - Piña Colada Berliner Weisse

$6.50Out of stock

Sour Wheat Ale - 4.0% ABV - Have you ever had summer in a can? Loaded with real pineapple and coconut, this one will make you wish you were hanging out on the beach.

Holidaily - Big Henry IPA (GF)

$6.50

Gluten Free Hazy IPA - 5.9% - A nod to the "trophy fish" that's always just out of reach. A juicy and balanced mix of citrus hops and tropical flavors - this beer is off the hook!

Lee Spirits - Can - Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

9% - Lee's Strawberry Ginger Gin blended with lemonade.

Little Mo's - Porter

$5.50

This porter is one of Head Brewer and Co-founder Christian Koch's first-ever homebrew recipes, and it has become a tasting room favorite. We decided to name this delicious Robust Porter after one of our favorite ski runs at our local, independent ski resort, Monarch Mountain, located just 15 minutes from our brewery. Little Mo’ is a long relaxing blue run with fantastic views of Monarch Pass and the Sawatch Mountain Range and is just one of those runs you can hit all day long- much like our porter.

New Image Brewing - Moped Blood Orange Witbier

$6.50

ABV 5% - Blood orange witbier that is Embarrassingly fun to drink.

Outer Range - Bonk Lager

$6.50

American Lager - ABV - 4.3%

Outer Range - Me. You. Sunset. Boom

$7.00

Hops: Azacca, Cashmere Tasting Notes: Peach • Cantaloupe • Mango ABV: 6.8%

Outer Range - Steezy Double Dry Hopped IPA

$8.00

DDH IPA - ABV 7.2 % - Mosaic & Nelson Sauvin hops with blueberry, peach, and white grape tasting notes.

Outer Range - Swell

$5.00

Tasting Notes: Honeydew, Apricot, Gooseberry ABV: 10.5%

Outer Range - The Future is Full of Parties

$5.00

Hazy IPA Hops: Nelson, Strata, Galaxy ABV: 7.1%

Pikes Peak - Devils Head

$5.50

Red Ale- 7.3%- Flavors of caramel and toast balanced with notes of citrus and pine. Show cases Mosaic and Centennial hops.

Pikes Peak - Gold Rush

$5.50

Belgian Golden Strong- 8.7%- Notes of fresh pear and crisp apple , along with esters from traditional Belgian yeast.

Pikes Peak - Hot Shot Green Chile Blonde

$6.50

Spiced Herbed Blonde - 7.3% ABV - Golden ale made with Hatch green chilies. Available in October/November

Pikes Peak - Ocean of Clouds

$5.50

Hazy IPA - ABV 6.5% - This medium bodied hazy IPA is bursting with citrus & tropical fruit flavors from additions of mosaic & citra hops.

Pikes Peak - Tejon Mexican Lager

$5.50

Lager - ABV 5% - A light, crisp and clean Mexican Lager made just for summer. Lemondrop hops provide just a hint of citrus.

Soulcraft Brewing - All Mountain Amber

$5.00

Subtle flavors of caramel and toasted bread are balanced by the addition of Perle and Mt. Hood hops. Body is medium and the finish is semi-sweet.

Storybook - Whoa Blackberry Bam-Ba-Lam

$5.50Out of stock

Honey Wheat - 7.2% ABV - Blackberry wheat with honey

Fall Signature Cocktails

Anejo Old Fashioned

$12.00

Anejo tequila, agave, bitters

Blueberry Lemon Twist

$12.00

Gin. lemon, simple, blueberry shrub, and bitters

Chai Tea-quila

$12.00

Blanco Tequila, mezcal, chai simple, and lime.

Earl Grey MarTEAni

$12.00

Earl Grey-infused gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white.

Horchata Mezcal

$12.00

Dairy free horchata mixture and mezcal

Manhattan In the Fall

$12.00

Boulder Bourbon, orgeat, orange, bitters

Perfect Pear

$5.50

Pear apple juice, brown sugar, vanilla, topped with cava brut champagne or tonic. Virgin and alcoholic options available.

Pikes Peak Punch

$12.00

Lee's Spirits Gin Fuego, pineapple, grand marnier, lime, and sage simple

Pumpkin Old Fashioned

$12.00

Boulder Bourbon, Pumpkin King, DRAM bitters

Pumpkin Spiked Latte

$11.00

Pumpkin spice, Boulder Bourbon, and a shot of espresso with your choice of milk.

Rosemary Ginger Margarita

Rosemary Ginger Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, Rosemary, Ginger, and Lime Juice

Sage Tequila Twist

$12.00

Reposado tequila, lemon, sage, and mezcal

Vanilla Chai Old Fashioned

$12.00

Boulder Bourbon, vanilla, chai, and DRAM bitters.

Frozen Drinks and Treats

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Repasado tequila, lime, and simple syrup.

The Perfect Piña

$12.00

Classic summer frozen cocktail! Coconut, pineapple, and Don Q coconut rum blended together. Mint is optional.

Frozen Vodka Lemonade

$12.00

Lee's Spirit's Vodka and lemonade blended up, with an optional syrup flavor.

Flavored Ice

$3.00

Cool down with flavored ice!!

Hot Drinks

Spiked Hot Pumpkin Cider

$11.00Out of stock

Boulder Spirits Pumpkin King Cordial & Hot Apple Cider.

Spiked Hot Apple Cider

$10.00

Hot apple cider with your choice of rum or bourbon!

Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Hot Chocolate with a Screwball Whiskey Shot

Spiked Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Schnapps

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Honey, lemon and your choice of bourbon, rum or brandy.

Heart Warmer

$9.00Out of stock

Mulled cranberry lemon wine, 7.3% ABV

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Mulled Wine

$9.00Out of stock

The Queen's TEApothecary Custom Hot Tea

$4.00

Bottle Wine

Monte Cervino - Little Red (Bottle)

$50.00

Our very own Colorado Springs wine from Boxing Brothers!

Nik Weis- Urban Riesling (Bottle)

$52.00

Alta Vista Vive- Malbec (Bottle)

$40.00

Evergood Elixirs - Snow Bunny (Bottle)

$16.00

Evergood Elixirs Strawberry flavored Lemon Citrus Wine

Everwood Elixirs- Citrus Stomp (Bottle)

$16.00

Evergood Elixirs Grapefruit flavored Lemon Citrus Wine

Evergood Elixirs - Skier Pee (Bottle)

$16.00

Evergood Elixirs Lemon Citrus Wine

Astica - Malbec (Bottle)

$30.00

The Astica Malbec offers a pure, fruit driven example of Argentina's signature grape. Medium in body with juicy berry flavors and a finish of soft tannins.

Astica - Chardonnay (Bottle)

$30.00

This chardonnay from Argentina offers a medium-to-full body with notes of tropical and citrus fruits.

Zaatar and Olive

"Atomic" Falafel

$14.00Out of stock

Fried homemade Falafel, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Sauce, Cucumbers and Grilled Flour Tortilla

"Casablanca" Shawarma Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Slow Roasted Chicken on the Spit seasoned with Mediterranean Spices. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Sauce, Grilled Flour Tortilla and Truffle Fries.

"Fromage Grille" Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Potato bread toasted to perfection, pesto, cheddar cheese, havarti and grilled tomato served with truffle fries.

"Mission" Impossible Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Soy protein, plant-based burger with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles served with a side of truffle fries.

All American Cheeseburger

$14.00Out of stock

Angus Beef Patty cooked medium, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles. Served with a side of Truffle Fries.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Extra lean ham, havarti cheese, on egg bread, toasted to perfection and served with truffle fries.

Kids Fruit And Berries Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Enjoy an assortment of strawberries and grapes--perfect as a snack for the kids.

Mezze Platter "The Mediterranean"

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables, Seasonal Fruit and Berries, Hard Cheese and Soft Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Tomatoes, and Toasted French Baguette

Truffle "Hunter" Fries

$8.00Out of stock

French Fries Parmesan Cheese, and Black Garlic with Essence of Truffle Oil.

Vegan Cauliflower Falafel

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Cauliflower, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Tahini Sauce, Cucumbers, Grilled Flour Tortilla

Veggie Spring Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

Cabbage, green onion, carrots, mushrooms, vermicelli, soy bean, salt, and pepper. No MSG.

Coffee and Tea

Iced Latte Flight

$14.00

Enjoy 4 different flavors of an iced latte with your choice of milk! Each latte glass is 4 ounces.

Boozy Latte Flight

$18.00

Loyal Drip Coffee

$4.00

Bottomless drip coffee from Loyal

Loyal Drip Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Bottomless drip coffee from Loyal

Wyeline Honey Lavender Draft Oat Milk Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Flavored with local honey and lavender

Matcha

$5.00

Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

The Queen's TEApothecary Custom Hot Tea

$4.00

Steamer

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Chai

$4.60

Mocha

$5.75

Smoothies/Juices

Frose Keto Smoothie

$7.00

Bursting with nature’s candy - strawberries (which also have more vitamin C than oranges!) - this low-carb Smoothie is also packed with fiber-filled cauliflower and avocado and rounded out with the brightness from lemon zest. Total Carbs: 7g Dietary Fiber: 3g Total Sugars: 3g *totals do not include milk option

Purple Passion Smoothie

$7.00

Full of sweet antioxidant blueberries, fibrous tart apples, and potassium-packed bananas it's refreshingly bright and creamy with fresh avocado. Total Carbs: 14g Dietary Fiber: 2g Total Sugars: 9g

Rollin Oats Smoothie

$7.00

Sunrise Protein Smoothie

$7.00

Protein power from cashews and flax can help keep you fuller longer while preventing sugar spikes and crashes. Pineapples, oranges, and cherries work together to help boost your immunity, and good-for-your-eyes carrots and anti-inflammatory turmeric come together to create a creamy Smoothie that gets your day zippin’ along. Total Carbs: 16g Dietary Fiber: 3g Total Sugars: 12g

Very Veggie Smoothie

$7.00

Zesty Green Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

You know how much we love our dark leafy greens, so it’ll be no surprise that we start this Keto smoothie with a base of spinach. Then, we pile on bloat-beating cukes, heart-healthy avos, vitamin-packed celery, and halitosis preventing parsley. The addition of ginger and lemon zest work in blissful harmony to balance the taste and leave your taste buds feeling refreshed. Ahh! Total Carbs: 6g Dietary Fiber: 2g Total Sugars: 3g *totals do not include milk option

G3 Live from RAW Juicery

$6.50

Ingredients: Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Spinach, Romaine, Lemon, Blue-Green Algae. Description: The nutrient density of Liquid AFA is out of this world. No seriously, NASA has studied its viability for long-term space travel. We will be taking this stuff to other planets. For now, drink it here with your more normal greens, we made it taste good. Best consumed Midday Nutrition Fact: 100% | Calories 50 | Sugar 3g | Protein 2g | Vitamin A 120% | Vitamin B12 440% | Vitamin C 120% | Riboflavin 120%

Green Fiend from RAW Juicery

$6.50

Ingredients: Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Kale, Spinach, Ginger, Lemon, Parsley Description: We may get sued for saying this, but Kale is healthy for you. Our classic green recipe has the perfect fruit to veggie ratio with a mild, crispy Ginger spice. A staple of any morning ritual if you ask us. Best consumed Midday. Nutrition Facts 100 % Juice | Calories 90 | Sugar 12g | Protein 2g | Vitamin A 80% | Calcium 10% | Vitamin C 50%

Master Cleanse from RAW Juicery

$6.50

Ingredients: Pineapple, Extra Turmeric, Lemon, Dandelion, Cayenne, Maitake Mushroom Description: Our island grown Turmeric makes the most potent juice out of all our ingredients, and this recipe calls for a full shot of it. We use a Pineapple base and add Cayenne Pepper to take the famous Master Cleanse concept to the next level. Best consumed in the Morning. Nutrition Facts 80% | Calories 110 | Sugar 17g | Protein 1g | Calcium 4% | Vitamin C 130%

Tropic Thunder from RAW Juicery

$6.50

Ingredients: Pineapple, Kale, Romaine, Apple, Lemon, Mint Description: We only use ripe, Costa Rican Pineapple to produce our lushest green juice. We have seen this formula imitated, but it has never been duplicated. For those who like their greens a little sweet, and a minty finish that's famous Best consumed in the Morning to Midday. Nutrition Facts 100% Juice | Calories 140 | Sugar 21g | Protein 2g | Vitamin A 80% | Calcium 8% | Vitamin C 140%

Just Peachy Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

Tossed - Salad and Wraps

Vegan Southwest Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Black beans, rice, cherry tomatoes, red onion, jalepeño, tri-colored bell peppers, avocado, cilantro, cheddar cheese, black olives, tortilla strips, and white chicken.

Thai Peanut Vegan Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Pastries

Lemon Carrot Cupcake

$4.00

Signature Coffee Menu

The Rachel

$6.00

Dirty chai with pumpkin spice - inspired by The Bachelorette

The Madison

$6.50

Vanilla oat milk latte

The Bric

$6.50

Honey and cinnamon shaken oat milk latte

The Julie

$5.00

Iced chai with honey and cinnamon

The Zack

$6.00

White chocolate and lavender breve

The Harry

$5.50

Wet caramel cappuccino

The Jane

$6.50

Matcha with a shot of espresso

The Emma

$6.50

Iced rose matcha

The Bailey

$5.50

Fireball espresso latte

The Olivia

$6.00

Frozen horchata latte

Hoodie

Tan - Small

$40.00

Tan - Medium

$40.00

Tan - Large

$40.00

Tan - XL

$40.00

Tan - 2XL

$40.00

Black - Small

$40.00

Black - Medium

$40.00

Black - Large

$40.00

Black - XL

$40.00

Black - 2XL

$40.00

Pup Bandanas

One size

$10.00

Blankets

Tan

$28.00

Green

$28.00

Blue

$28.00

Tote Bag

Canvas tote bag

Tote Bag

$5.00

Beanie

Orange

$15.00

Black

$15.00

Bottle Opener Keychain

Bottle Opener Keychain

$1.00

Sunflower and Sundries Candles

Citronella

$60.00

Aloe and Agave

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Drinks, Local Food

Location

401 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
The Garden image
The Garden image
The Garden image

