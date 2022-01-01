Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rockwall Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

2410 S Goliad St, Rockwall, TX 75032

Rockwall, TX 75032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Dogs

Classic Dog

$6.00

Yankee Dog

$6.00

Chili Dog

$7.00

Snacks

Popcorn

$5.00

Salt Roasted Peanuts

$4.00

Frito Pie

$6.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Country Board

$12.00

An approachable selection of cured meats and cheeses with marcona almonds and a local chutney

Hummus

$6.00

Liquor

Balcones Baby Blue

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

TX Whiskey

$7.50

Elijah Craig RYE

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50Out of stock

Jameson

$8.00

Republic

$7.00

Rittenhouse RYE BONDED

$7.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Bulleit RYE

$8.00

JACK FIRE

$7.00

Southern Comfort 80

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Jonny Walker Red

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

Bombay Saphiree

$8.00

Green House

$6.00

Seagrams

$5.00

Still Austin Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Espolon

$7.00

Espolon Repo

$8.00

Painted Donkey Blanco

$6.25

Number Juan

$7.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Tequila ROSE

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi Spiced

$6.00

Castillo Spiced

$5.00

Cruzan Dark

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Aperol

$6.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Kauhlua

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jager

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$11.00

Combier Elderflower

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Apple Pucker

$3.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Bottles/Cans

Miller Lite BOTTLE

$4.25

MIchelob Ultra Bottle

$4.25

Bud Light Bottle

$4.25

Coors Light BOTTLE

$4.25

Budweiser Bottle

$4.25

Coors Banquet CAN

$4.25

Corona Extra BOTTLE

$5.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$6.00

Guiness BOTTLE

$7.00

Heineken 00 Bottle

$6.00

Lonestar CAN

$4.00

Miller High Life PONY

$3.00

Modelo Especial BOTTLE

$6.00

Shiner Bock BOTTLE

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice BOTTLE

$6.00

Tecate CAN

$4.00

Truly Strawberry/Lemonade CAN

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry CAN

$6.00

TUPPS Hefeweizen CAN

$7.00

TUPPS Juice Pack CAN

$7.00

Bass ale

$3.00

Michelob BUCKET

$25.50

Coors Light BUCKET

$25.50

Miller Lite BUCKET

$25.50

Shiner BUCKET

$30.00

Corona BUCKET

$36.00

Modelo BUCKET

$36.00

GUINESS BUCKET

$42.00

BASS BUCKET

$36.00

SMIRNOFF ICE BUCKET

$36.00

Wine

HOUSE Cabernet Glass

$6.00

HOUSE Chardonay Glass

$6.00

HOUSE Champagne

$5.00

Montpellier MERLOT Glass

$7.00

Gran Cru PINOT NOIR Glass

$6.00Out of stock

Natale SAUV BLANC Glass

$7.00

Natale PINOT GRIGIO Glass

$8.00

Artiga ROSADO Glass

$8.00

Doubles

Dewars (DBL)

$12.00

Jonny Walker Red (DBL)

$13.00

Chivas Regal (DBL)

$15.00

Bombay (DBL)

$13.00

Green House (DBL)

$11.00

Seagrams (DBL)

$8.00

Still Austin (DBL)

$8.00

Tanqueray (DBL)

$13.00

Hornitos (DBL)

$13.00

Patron Silver (DBL)

$15.00

Espolon (DBL)

$12.00

Espolon Repo (DBL)

$13.00

Painted donkey (DBL)

$9.00

Number Juan (DBL)

$10.00

Bacardi Silver (DBL)

$10.00

Malibu (DBL)

$10.00

Bacardi Spiced (DBL)

$10.00

Amaretto (DBL)

$8.00

Aperol (DBL)

$9.00

Butterscotch (DBL)

$8.00

Triple Sec (DBL)

$5.00

Blue Curacao (DBL)

$5.00

Kauhlua (DBL)

$10.00

Baileys (DBL)

$10.00

Rum Chata (DBL)

$10.00

Fireball (DBL)

$8.00

Jager (DBL)

$10.00

Rumplemintz (DBL)

$10.00

Dry Vermouth (DBL)

$7.00

Sweet Vermouth (DBL)

$7.00

Green Chartreuse (DBL)

$20.00

Yellow Chartreuse (DBL)

$20.00

Combier Elderflower (DBL)

$9.00

Campari (DBL)

$11.00

Apple Pucker (DBL)

$5.00

Peach Schnapps (DBL)

$5.00

Cointreau (DBL)

$12.00

Grand Marnier (DBL)

$13.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Boilermakers

A Smirnoff Ice bottle and flavored vodka

Lake Water

$7.00

Shot of Jim Beam and a Lonestar

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

A bottle of Guiness and 1/2 oz Jameson and 1/2oz Carolines Irish Cream

El Chingon

$8.00

Tecate Can (rimmed in Tajin) and a shot of tequila

Half Ass

$5.00

A Miller High Life Pony and a shot of Evan Black

The Houseboat

$7.00

A Truly Strawberry Lemonade can and a shot of rum

PB&J

$8.00

A Truly Wild Berry and shot of Skrewball whiskey

Specialty Shots

Elixir SHOT

$6.00

Tavern Fire shot

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

1.25oz ounces Crown Royal Whiskey .25oz ounces Peach Schnapps 2oz cranberry juice Red Bull or other energy drink in a separate glass

Royal F

$7.00

1oz crown 1oz peach schnapps 1oz cranberry juice

Kamikaze

$7.00

1.5oz Vodka .5oz Triple Sec Dash of Lime Dash Simple Lime Garnish

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

1 oz Jameson .5 peach schnapps 1 oz sweet/sour

Starburst Shot

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

1oz Crown 1oz Amaretto 2oz cranberry juice

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

1oz Butterscotch Schnapps .5oz Baileys irish cream

Mexican Candy Shot

$7.00

1 oz tequila .5 watermelon pucker .5 sweet/sour dash of tobasco pinch of tajin

Lemondrop

$7.00

1 oz vodka .75 lemon juice 1 oz simple served with lemon wedge

Mind Eraser

$7.00

1oz vodka .5 khalua In rocks glass with ice. top with soda.

Jagerbomb

$8.00

1.5oz jager dropped in glass of redbull

Three Wisemen

$7.00

.5 ounce Johnnie Walker .5 ounce​ Jack .5 ounce​ Jim Beam

White Tea Shot

$8.00

1 oz vodka .5 peach schnapps 1 oz sweet/sour top with sprite

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

.25oz Spiced Rum .25oz Coconut Rum .25oz Blue Curaçao .25oz Sweet & Sour .25oz Pineapple Juice

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

.5 jager .5 151 proof rum .5 cinn shnapps

Scooby snack

$7.00

.5 coconut rum .5 midori .25 pineapple juice .25 heavy cream

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

1 oz fireball .5 peach schnapps .5 sweet/sour top with sprite

Fire and Ice

$7.00

1oz fireball 1oz rumple

Gummy Bear Shot

$7.00

1 oz vodka .5 peach schnapps .25 grenadine .5 sweet sour

Blow Job

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Jolly Rancher Shot

$6.00

N/A Bev

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Iced Tea

$3.00

Cola

$2.50

Dr. Doctor

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Spritz

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Water

Tonic

Cranberry

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Band Fee

Band Fee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the only bar in town!

Location

2410 S Goliad St, Rockwall, TX 75032, Rockwall, TX 75032

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Onassis
orange starNo Reviews
760 W Ralph Hall PKWY Rockwall, TX 75088
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Rockwall TX #147
orange starNo Reviews
2075 Summer Lee Dr. Rockwall, TX 75032
View restaurantnext
Dodies Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall - 2067 Summer Lee Dr,Ste 115
orange starNo Reviews
2067 Summer Lee Drive Rockwall, TX 75032
View restaurantnext
Rodeo Goat - Rockwall
orange starNo Reviews
2095 Summer Lee Drive Rockwall, TX 75032
View restaurantnext
Joe Willy's
orange starNo Reviews
2006 S GOLIAD ST Rockwall, TX 75087
View restaurantnext
Snuffers - Rockwall
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Village Dr Rockwall, TX 75032
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockwall

Pier 101
orange star4.6 • 1,149
101 South Fannin Street Rockwall, TX 75087
View restaurantnext
Ramen Head
orange star4.0 • 116
112 N San Jacinto ROCKWALL, TX 75087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockwall
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston