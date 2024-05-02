Only Burger
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
The Best Meat on the Street! Made to order burgers, fries and shakes. We use a custom blended 1/3# beef patty and offer turkey, lamb, impossible, garden veggie and grilled chicken breast options for all burgers. All menu items are house made to order with only the freshest ingredients available.
3710 Shannon Rd., Suite 118, Durham, NC 27707
