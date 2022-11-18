Asian Fusion
Ono Poke Downtown
7 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
500 dallas st, Houston, TX 77002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood - Montrose
No Reviews
4500 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant