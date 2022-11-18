Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Ono Poke Downtown

7 Reviews

500 dallas st

Houston, TX 77002



Popular Items

Regular
Large
Truffle Salmon

Signature Bowls

Classic Ahi

$12.25+

Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Onions, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds & Togarashi

Spicy Ahi

$12.25+

Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Chili Oil, Onions, Green Onions & Sesame Seeds

Spicy Salmon

$12.25+

Salmon with Spicy Shoyu Sauce & Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Crushed Hot Cheetos, Sesame Seeds, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Onions

Truffle Salmon

$12.25+

Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil, Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots

Shaggy Bowl

$12.25+

Boiled White Shrimp & Kani (Imitation Crab) with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Drizzle & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Furikake, Cucumbers, Green Onions & Tempura Flakes

Ono Tofu

$12.25+

Baked Tofu with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Cucumbers, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Shallots, Green Onions & Nori Strips

Regular Size Build Your Own Bowl

Regular

$12.25

Large Size Build Your Own Bowl

Large

$13.75

Beverages

Regular Topo

$2.00

Grapefruit Topo

$2.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Aloha Pass-O-Guava

$2.00

Aloha Guava

$2.00

Lime Topo

$2.00

Aloha Lilikoi Passion

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Sides & Snacks

Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Traditional Spam Musubi

$3.00Out of stock

Spicy Spam Musubi

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Kani Salad

$3.00

Side of Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Side of White Rice

$2.50

Side of Brown Rice

$2.50

Side of Mixed Greens

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

500 dallas st, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Ono Poke image
Ono Poke image

