The Ono Poke - Summit 325 Summit Boulevard

325 Summit Boulevard

Birmingham, AL 35243

Popular Items

Kids Bowl
Ono Fries

Regular Bowls (16oz)*

Build Your Own Bowl - Regular

Build Your Own Bowl - Regular

$11.25

Build Your Own Bowl Unlimited Toppings

Crunch Bowl - Regular

Crunch Bowl - Regular

$11.25

Cucumber , Edamame , Scallion , Crunch , Tobiko , Spicy Aioli and Samurai

808 Bowl - Regular

808 Bowl - Regular

$11.25

Cucumber , Sweet Onion , Scallion , Jalapeños , Pineapple , Ponzu and Samurai Sauce

Lava Bowl - Regular

Lava Bowl - Regular

$12.25

Seaweed , Jalapeños , Edamame , Ginger, Tobiko and Lava Sauce

Green Bowl - Regular

Green Bowl - Regular

$12.25

Cucumber , Edamame , Jalapeños , Scallion , Seaweed Salad , Avocado , Wasabi Aioli and Samurai Sauce

Large Bowls (24 oz)*

Build Your Own Bowl - Large

Build Your Own Bowl - Large

$14.25

Build Your Own Bowl Unlimited Toppings

Crunch Bowl - Large

Crunch Bowl - Large

$14.25

Cucumber , Edamame , Scallion , Crunch , Tobiko , Spicy Aioli and Samurai

808 Bowl - Large

808 Bowl - Large

$14.25

Cucumber , Sweet Onion , Scallion , Jalapeños , Pineapple , Ponzu and Samurai Sauce

Lava Bowl - Large

Lava Bowl - Large

$15.25

Seaweed , Jalapeños , Edamame , Ginger, Tobiko and Lava Sauce

Green Bowl - Large

Green Bowl - Large

$15.25

Cucumber , Edamame , Jalapeños , Scallion , Seaweed Salad , Avocado , Wasabi Aioli and Samurai Sauce

Sides*

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Japanese Seaweed Salad

Ono Fries

Ono Fries

$3.50

Crispy Furikake Fries Dipped With Our House Spicy Mayo

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$6.00

White Rice, Grilled Chicken, Yum Yum Sauce

Drinks*

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.00

Barques Root Beer

$2.00

Pibb Xtra

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Smart Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hawaiian restaurant

Location

325 Summit Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35243

Directions

