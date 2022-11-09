Ono Poke
1,892 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
607 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FIORI - Italian Restaurant & Floral Boutique
No Reviews
4315 Montrose Lvd. Houston, TX 77005
View restaurant
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood - Montrose
No Reviews
4500 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant