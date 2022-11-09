Ono Poke imageView gallery

Ono Poke

1,892 Reviews

$$

607 Richmond Ave

Houston, TX 77006

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular
Large
Spicy Salmon

Signature Bowls

Classic Ahi

$12.00+

Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Onions, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds & Togarashi

Spicy Ahi

$12.00+

Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Chili Oil, Onions, Green Onions & Sesame Seeds

Spicy Salmon

$12.00+

Salmon with Spicy Shoyu Sauce & Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Crushed Hot Cheetos, Sesame Seeds, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Onions

Truffle Salmon

$12.00+

Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil, Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots

Sweet Chili Ahi

$12.00+

Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & K-Sauce Drizzle, Cucumbers, Onions, Furikake, Green Onions, Cilantro, Masago & Nori Strips

Citrus Wasabi

$12.00+

Salmon & Ahi Tuna with Citrus Wasabi Sauce, Cucumbers, Onions, Furikake, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds & Nori Strips

Shaggy Bowl

$12.00+

Boiled White Shrimp & Kani (Imitation Crab) with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Drizzle & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Furikake, Cucumbers, Green Onions & Tempura Flakes

Ono Tofu

$12.00+

Baked Tofu with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Cucumbers, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Shallots, Green Onions & Nori Strips

Regular Size Build Your Own Bowl

Regular

$12.00

Large Size Build Your Own Bowl

Large

$13.50

Beverages

Regular Topo

$2.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Topo

$2.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Katz Cold Brew Coffee

$5.50Out of stock

Aloha Pass-O-Guava

$2.00

Aloha Guava

$2.00

Aloha Pineapple Orange

$2.00

Aloha Lilikoi Passion

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Sides & Snacks

Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Traditional Spam Musubi

$3.00

Spicy Spam Musubi

$3.00

Side of Kani Salad

$3.00

Side of Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Side of White Rice

$2.50

Side of Brown Rice

$2.50

Side of Mixed Greens

$2.50
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

607 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

