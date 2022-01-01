Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ono Grindz Hawaiian Eats

review star

No reviews yet

1810 NE Stephens St, Unit 120

Roseburg, OR 97470

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Plates

Huli Huli Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken tossed in a sweet, Asian-style sauce made with garlic and ginger and garnished with green onion. Served with Hawaiian macaroni salad and furikake white rice.

Spicy Mauna Loa Beef

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled steak tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce made with our house made teriyaki and gochujang chilies. Served with Hawaiian Macaroni Salad and furikake white rice.

Spicy Mauna Loa Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce made with our house made teriyaki and gochujang chilies. Served with Hawaiian macaroni salad and furikake white rice.

Teriyaki Beef

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken tossed in our house made pineapple teriyaki sauce. Topped with fresh chopped green onion. Served with Hawaiian macaroni salad and furikake white rice.

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken tossed in our house made pineapple teriyaki sauce. Topped with fresh chopped green onion. Served with Hawaiian macaroni salad and furikake white rice.

A La Carte

Side of Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Side of Macaroni Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Bacon Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

Soda & Miscellaneous

Pepsi (can)

$1.50

Diet Pepsi (can)

$1.50

Sierra Mist (can)

$1.50

Bottle Water ( 20oz)

$2.50

Hawaiian Sun (can)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1810 NE Stephens St, Unit 120, Roseburg, OR 97470

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Old 99 Brewing Co. featuring Loggers Pizza - Roseburg
orange starNo Reviews
1810 NE Stephens St Roseburg, OR 97470
View restaurantnext
Birria Boy Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
1810 Northeast Stephens Street Roseburg, OR 97470
View restaurantnext
Burger Bomb @ Old 99 Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
1810 Northeast Stephens Street Roseburg, OR 97470
View restaurantnext
Good To Go - 1122 W Harvard Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1122 W Harvard Ave Roseburg, OR 97471
View restaurantnext
Loggers Pizza + Beer - 1NE Main Street Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
1 NE Main Street, Suite 101 Winston, OR 97496
View restaurantnext
Skog's - 115 NE Locust St
orange star5.0 • 4
115 NE Locust St Oakland, OR 97471
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseburg

Skog's - 115 NE Locust St
orange star5.0 • 4
115 NE Locust St Oakland, OR 97471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseburg
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston