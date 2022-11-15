Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Ono

review star

No reviews yet

512 56th St

Kenosha, WI 53140

Order Again

Popular Items

Ono Crunch
California Roll
Steamed Dumplings

Soup & Salads

Soup & Salads

Miso Soup

$2.00

Miso, tofu, scallions, wakame seaweed

Spicy Miso Soup

$3.00

Miso, sliced jalapenos, sriracha, tofu, scallions, wakame seaweed

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, mushrooms, radish, purple cabbage, ginger dressing

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Sliced cucumber, rice vinegar dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.25

Marinated seaweed, cucumber, rice vinegar dressing

Shiitake Salad

$7.25

Marinated shiitake mushroom, cucumber, rice vinegar dressing

Tako-Su / Octopus Salad

Tako-Su / Octopus Salad

$8.75

Marinated octopus with mountain vegetables, cucumber, rice vinegar dressing

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Lightly salted soybeans

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$4.50

Fried vegetable spring rolls, pineapple chili dipping sauce. Two (2) pieces.

Ebi Tempura Pops

Ebi Tempura Pops

$5.50

Shrimp tempura on a skewer, pineapple chili dipping sauce. Two (2) pieces.

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Lightly salted soybeans, sesame oil, togarashi spice

Fried Soft Shell Crab

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Soft shell crab, rice vinegar dressing

Wasabi Shu Mai

$6.50

Steamed wasabi infused pork dumpling, cabbage, water chestnut, dumpling sauce. Six (6) pieces.

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$6.50

Six (6) pieces, dumpling sauce

Karaage Chicken

$7.00

Karaage fried chicken, pineapple chili dipping sauce

Yaki Gyoza

Yaki Gyoza

$6.00

Fried chicken dumplings, dumpling sauce. Six (6) pieces.

Ebi Shu Mai

$6.00

Steamed shrimp open-faced dumplings, dumpling sauce. Six (6) pieces.

Oyster Teriyaki

Oyster Teriyaki

$7.00

Oyster tempura, teriyaki sauce

Spicy Garlic Chicken

Spicy Garlic Chicken

$8.00

Fried chicken with a spicy garlic sauce

Ebi Bo

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, tempura dipping sauce

Bao

Spicy Pork Bao

$7.00

Spicy marinated pork, scallions

Bulgogi Beef Bao

Bulgogi Beef Bao

$8.00

Korean style BBQ beef, scallions

Spicy Garlic Cod Bao

Spicy Garlic Cod Bao

$8.50

Spicy garlic cod tempura, cilantro

Maki

Alaska Roll

$10.00

Alaskan king crab, cucumber, avocado, masago

California Roll

$5.00

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago

Ebi Kyu

$6.50

Shrimp, cucumber, Japanese mayo

Ebi Tempura Roll

Ebi Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura, Japanese mayo, avocado, cucumber, masago

Fresh Philly Roll

$7.00

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Mayo Spicy Salmon

Mayo Spicy Salmon

$8.50

Fresh salmon, spicy mayo, scallions

Mayo Spicy Tuna

$8.50

Ahi tuna, spicy mayo, scallions

Mayo Spicy Tuna Crunch

$9.50

Ahi tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, tempura crunch

Namasake Roll

$8.00

Fresh salmon

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$7.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Fresh salmon, chili sauce, scallions

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Ahi tuna, chili sauce, scallions

Spicy Tuna Crunch

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$9.00

Ahi tuna, chili sauce, scallions, tempura crunch

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$10.00

Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, Japanese mayo, masago

Tekka Roll

Tekka Roll

$8.25

Yellowfin tuna

Unagi Avo

$8.50

Freshwater eel, avocado, eel sauce

Unagi Kyu

$8.00

Freshwater eel, cucumber, eel sauce

Special Rolls

Baked In Kenosha

Baked In Kenosha

$8.00

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, secret sauce, masago, scallions, oven baked of course!

Crabby Dragon

$15.00

Fried soft shell crab, Japanese mayo, unagi, avocado, masago, eel sauce

Dragon

Dragon

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, Japanese mayo, masago, unagi, eel sauce, avocado

Fresh Salmon Crunch

Fresh Salmon Crunch

$9.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce

Hamachi Cilantro & Jalapeno

$8.50

Amberjack, cilantro, and jalapeno

Kani Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Alaskan King Crab, avocado, cucumber, tuna, fresh salmon, amberjack, masago

Ono Crunch

Ono Crunch

$7.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce

Rainbow

Rainbow

$15.00

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, tuna, fresh salmon, amberjack, masago

Smoke Crunch

$10.00

Broiled smoked salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce

Walu Cilantro & Jalapeno

$8.00

Super white tuna, cilantro, and jalapeno

Wisco Crunch

$7.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce

Vegetable Maki

A.A.C.

$6.00

Avocado, asparagus, cucumner

Asparagus Roll

$5.50

Asparagus

Avo-Kyu

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Avocado

Gobo-Kyu Roll

$6.00

Japanese mountain carrot, cucumber

Kappa Roll

$5.00

Cucumber

Oshinko Roll

Oshinko Roll

$5.00

Pickled radish

Shiitake Roll

$6.00

Marinated shiitaki mushroom

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.50

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, avocado, Japanese mayo

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Cucumber, shiitake mushroom, marinated gourd, pickled radish, asparagus

Veggie Crunch Roll

Veggie Crunch Roll

$8.00

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

Chef Specials

Sashimi Jalapeno

Sashimi Jalapeno

Six (6) pieces of sashimi, citrus ponzu, jalapeno pepper - Select one (1) fish

Hawaiian Style Poke

Hawaiian Style Poke

Marinated Ahi tuna or Atlantic salmon, avocado, kizami nori, masago, homemade lotus root chip - Select one (1) fish

Baked Mussels

$15.00

Entrees

Beef Teriyaki

$23.00

New York strip steak, teriyaki sauce, rice, small salad with ginger dressing, orange slices, miso soup

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

Seared chicken, teriyaki sauce, rice, small salad with ginger dressing, orange slices, miso soup

Sushi A La Carte

Sushi (Nigiri) served on sushi rice. One (1) piece per order.

Amaebi / Sweet Shrimp & Fried Head

$8.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Ebi / Shrimp

$3.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Hamachi / Amberjack

Hamachi / Amberjack

$4.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Hotategai / Scallop

$5.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Ikura / Salmon Roe

$5.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Kani / Alaskan King Crab

$10.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Maguro / Tuna

Maguro / Tuna

$4.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Masago / Smelt Roe

$3.50

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Namasake / Fresh Salmon

Namasake / Fresh Salmon

$3.75

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Saba / Mackerel

$3.50

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Sake / Smoked Salmon

$4.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Tamago / Sweet Omelette

Tamago / Sweet Omelette

$3.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Unagi / Freshwater Eel

Unagi / Freshwater Eel

$4.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Uni / Sea Urchin

$9.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Walu / Super White Tuna

Walu / Super White Tuna

$4.00

On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.

Sashimi A La Carte

Sashimi served as just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Amaebi / Sweet Shrimp (Sa) & Fried Head

$8.00Out of stock

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Ebi /Shrimp (Sa)

$3.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Hamachi / Amberjack (Sa)

$4.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Hotategai / Scallop (Sa)

$5.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Ikura / Salmon Roe (Sa)

$5.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Kani / Alaskan King Crab (Sa)

$10.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Maguro / Tuna (Sa)

$4.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Masago / Smelt Roe (Sa)

$3.50

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Namasake / Fresh Salmon (Sa)

$3.75

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Saba / Mackerel (Sa)

$3.50

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Sake / Smoked Salmon (Sa)

$4.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Tamago / Sweet Omelette (Sa)

$3.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Unagi / Freshwater Eel (Sa)

$4.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Uni / Sea Urchin (Sa)

$9.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Walu / Super White Tuna (Sa)

$4.00

Just the fish. 1 order - 1 piece.

Sweets

Matcha Cheesecake

Matcha Cheesecake

$7.50

Green tea cheesecake, goji berry sauce, whipped cream

Mochi

Mochi

$3.00

Sweet rice cake with ice cream filling. One (1) Mochi per order

Green Tea Tiramisu

$6.50

Matcha-soaked ladyfingers layered with a light and airy mascarpone custard filling

Sides / Sauces

(Gluten Free Soy Sauce)

(Low Sodium Soy)

(No Utensils)

White Rice

$3.00

Bao Bun

$1.50

Brown Rice

$4.00

Chili Spicy Sauce

$1.50

Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$3.00

Mayo Spicy Sauce

$1.50

Pineapple Chili Sauce

$2.00

Poke Chips

$1.50

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Rice Vinegar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Spicy Garlic Sauce

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$3.00

Unagi Sauce

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for dine-in, carryout, and delivery: Tuesday - Sunday: 4PM to 9PM

Website

Location

512 56th St, Kenosha, WI 53140

Directions

Ono image
Main pic

