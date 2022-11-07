ON + ON Kitchen South Torrance

Main picView gallery

BYO & House Fav

Grilled Chicken

$11.45

Spicy Pork

$12.95

Meatball

$13.15

Salmon

$14.45

B.B.Q Beef

$13.45

Vegetable

$10.20
Classic BBQ

Classic BBQ

$13.45
Fiesta Chicken

Fiesta Chicken

$13.95
Nori Salmon

Nori Salmon

$15.95
Kimchi Pork

Kimchi Pork

$13.70

Sides & Extras

Extra Chicken

$2.95

Extra BBQ Beef

$3.95

Extra Salmon

$4.45

Extra Spicy Pork

$3.15

Extra Meatball

$2.95

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Edamame

$1.50

Side Vegie

$2.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Garnish

$0.50

Side Kimchi

$4.00

Side Base

$2.50

RgFou->RgLem

$1.00

RgLem->LgLem

$0.60

RgFou->LgFou

$0.30

Shrimp Tempura

$4.45

Chicken Gyoza

$3.45

Pudding

$3.95

Beverages

Regular Lemonade

$3.95

Large Lemonade

$4.45

Regular Fountain

$2.50

Large Fountain

$2.80

Bottled Water

$1.95

Mini

Mini-BBQ Beef

$8.65

Mini-Chicken

$7.45

Mini-Meatball

$8.45

Mini-Spicy Pork

$8.25

Mini-Salmon

$10.20

Mini-Vegetable

$6.95

Catering

Option 1

$11.25

Option 2

$12.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
