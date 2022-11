OnPointttt TODAYS PICK UP: Check Our Instagram!

#3 Chicken n Rice Bowl

$20.00

If you are a rice lover, this dish is for you. Our signature Jerk Chicken which is marinated for 24 hours in over 35 herbs and spices on a bed of rice and peas (cooked with coconut milk) served with a side salad and our special sweet tangy Jerk Salad dressing and fresh baked bread. NONE of our items have pork and all sides are vegetarian