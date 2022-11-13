Onsite Workshops - The Loft 1044 Old Highway 48 North

Sunday 6:30 am - 8:30 am, 11:45 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Monday 6:30 am - 8:30 am, 11:45 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Tuesday 6:30 am - 8:30 am, 11:45 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Wednesday 6:30 am - 8:30 am, 11:45 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Thursday 6:30 am - 8:30 am, 11:45 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Friday 6:30 am - 8:30 am, 11:45 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm