On The Flip at Tin Can Alley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 10:05 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:05 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:05 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:05 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:05 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:05 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:05 pm
Restaurant info
Wouldn’t it be great to have a regular hang where you can always enjoy fresh and tasty burgers, tacos, and taproom bites at a reasonable price? We’ve got your back. Throw in our fun disco vibe and friendly staff and you’ve got the On The Flip experience right here in the ABQ!
Location
6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque, NM 87113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guava Tree - Tin Can Alley
No Reviews
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Suite #7 Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurant
Pho Kup - @ Tin Can Alley
No Reviews
6110 Alameda Blvd. NE Suite #6 Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurant
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley - S-A Tin Can Alley
No Reviews
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4 Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Abuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
More near Abuquerque