On The Flip at Tin Can Alley

6110 Alameda NE

Abuquerque, NM 87113

Order Again

Burgers Brah

6 oz fresh ground grass-fed beef ($4 for a double). add gangsta’ fries, sweet tots, or green bean fries for $2.

Flip Burger

$9.75

smoked bacon, sliced avocado, monterey jack, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Burqueño Burger

$9.75

hatch green chile, white cheddar, red chile aioli, lettuce and tomato.

O.G. Cheeseburger

$8.75

Aloha Yard Bird

$9.75

free-range grilled chicken breast, grilled fresh pineapple slice, swiss cheese, teriyaki rooster chili aioli.

Eggplant Burger

$9.75

stacked eggplant parmesan, cucumber- garlic sauce, provolone, tomato.

Hella Tacos

GLUTEN-FREE & SERVED ON ABUELA- MADE WHITE CORN TORTILLAS. ADD GUACAMOLE OR QUESO FOR $1

Chicken Taco

$3.50

free range shredded chicken, mexican street corn pico de gallo, cotija cheese, crema limon.

Carnitas Adovada Taco

$3.50

red chile-marinated pork adovada and papas, jack cheese, black olives.

Steak Asada Taco

$3.50

angus marinated steak, guacamole, basil pico de gallo, queso fresco.

Fish Taco

$4.50

grilled fresh mahi mahi, grilled pineapple slaw, chipotle aioli.

Mac N' Cheese

MAXED-OUT MAC AND CHEESE BOWLS

Flamin' Hot Mac

$8.75

five cheese blend & green chile, topped with flamin’ hot cheetos crumbles.

Bacon Street Corn Mac

$9.75

five cheese blend topped fresh lime, cotija cheese, basil pico de gallo.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$9.75

five cheese blend, boneless hot wings, ranch dressing, celery stick.

Taproom Bites

GC Bacon Chz Fries

$7.00

Gangsta' Fries

$5.00

Pineapple Slaw

$5.00

Tostada Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Tosdada Chips & Guacamole

$5.00

Tostada Chips & Queso Blanco

$5.00

Side ranch

$0.50

Side sour cream

$0.75

Add Salsa

$1.00

Add Guac

$1.00

Add Queso

$1.00

Add Green Chile

$0.50

Fish and Chips

$11.75

Mile High Frito Pie

$9.75

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

Taproom Buffalo Wings

$9.00

Green Bean Fries W/ Queso

$5.00

Kid's Grub

Kid's Chzburger & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Chz

$6.00

Kid's Nuggets & Fries

$6.00

Soup & Salad

Chicken Caesar

$9.50

Stew

$5.00

Sweet Tooth

Cheesecake Sopapilla

$6.00

Gift Certificate

$10 Gift Cert

$10 Gift Cert.

$10.00

15 Dollar Cash Voucher

Drinks

Water bottle

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 10:05 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:05 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:05 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:05 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:05 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:05 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:05 pm
Wouldn’t it be great to have a regular hang where you can always enjoy fresh and tasty burgers, tacos, and taproom bites at a reasonable price? We’ve got your back. Throw in our fun disco vibe and friendly staff and you’ve got the On The Flip experience right here in the ABQ!

