On the Half Shell

review star

No reviews yet

37390 Perkins Road Suite A

Prairieville, LA 70769

Order Again

Popular Items

JE Catfish Fried
Crawfish On The Bluff
Gulf Tacos

APPETIZERS

Shrimp & Crawfish Dip

$16.00

Served with homemade fried tortilla chips

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Served with homemade fried tortilla chips

Boiled Shrimp 1/2 lb

$15.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp boiled to perfection.

Boiled Shrimp 1lb

$22.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp boiled to perfection.

Half Shell BBQ Shrimp

$17.00

New Orleans style BBQ shrimp, served with French bread for dipping.

Crispy Artichokes

$12.00

Fried in our Half Shell batter with marinara sauce.

Homemade Onion Rings

$8.00

Double Beer Battered and Fried Golden Brown.

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried in our Half Shell specialty batter

Pork Boudin Balls

$12.00

Deep fried served with dipping sauce

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Homemade hushpuppies with a hint of jalapeno

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Boiled Shrimp, peeled, tail on, served with Cocktail Sauce.

Fried Crab Claws

$17.00

JUST ENOUGH

JE Shrimp Fried (Butterfly)

$15.00

6 Butterfly Shrimp battered and fried to perfection, served with Fries and Cocktail Sauce.

JE Shrimp Fried (Popcorn)

$15.00

A generous portion of Popcorn Shrimp fried golden.

JE Catfish Fried

$14.00

5 catfish strips, tossed in our cornmeal batter, and fried to perfect crispiness.

JE Chicken Breast Fried

$14.00

A juicy 8 oz Chicken Breast, battered and fried to perfection.

JE Chicken Tender Fried

$14.00

5 Chicken Tenders, batter and fried, served with choice of Dipping Sauce.

JE Shrimp Grilled (Butterfly)

$15.00

6 Tail On Butterfly Shrimp, dusted with our Signature Grill Seasoning.

JE Shrimp Grilled (Popcorn)

$15.00

A generous portion of Popcorn Shrimp, dusted with our Signature Grill Seasoning.

JE Catfish Grilled

$14.00

2 Catfish Filets, dusted with our Signature Grill Seasoning.

JE Chicken Breast Grilled

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast.

JE Chicken Tender Grilled

$14.00

Chicken Tenders Grilled to perfection./

Potato Perkins

$14.00

Our Signature Stuffed Potato, topped with Blackened Shrimp and Crab Meat, smothered with Melted Provolone Cheese and 2 pieces of toasted French Bread.

JE Shrimp Blackened (Butterfly)

$15.00

6 Tail On Butterfly Shrimp, Blackened.

JE Shrimp Blackened (Popcorn)

$15.00

Grilled Popcorn Shrimp with Blacked Seasoning.

JE Catfish Blackened

$14.00

2 Catfish Filets grilled and Dusted with Bleckened Seasoning.

JE Chicken Breast Blackened

$14.00

8 Oz Chicken Breast, dusted with Blackened Seasoning.

JE Chicken Tender Blackened

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Tenders.

Potato Perkins

$14.00

Our Signature Stuffed Potato, topped with Blackened Shrimp and Crab Meat, smothered with Melted Provolone Cheese and 2 pieces of toasted French Bread.

SALADS

Seafood Salad

$20.00

(Cold, Grilled or Blackened) Jumbo lump crab meat and shrimp on a bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and eggs served with our Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Half Shell Signature Salad

(Blackened, Grilled or Fried) Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes cucumbers, eggs, red onion and croutons.

Signature Salad (No Meat)

$8.00

A generous portion of Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg, Onions and Croutons with your choice of dressing.

Shrimp Remoulade

$16.00

Boiled and chilled shrimp on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and eggs, served with our homemade Remoulade dressing.

Sensation Salad

(Blackened, Grilled or Fried) Bed of romaine lettuce tossed in our signature dressing with croutons, Parmesan cheese and red onions.

Caesar Salad

(Blackened, Grilled Or Fried) Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Onion with your choice of Tuna, Shrimp, Chicken, Oysters, or Salmon. Served with Caesar Dressing.

Caesar Salad (No Meat)

$8.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Red Onion. Served with Caesar Dressing.

Half Shell Spinach Salad

(Blackened, Grilled or Fried) Fresh spinach, roasted pecans, bacon bits, mandarin oranges, eggs and red onions, served with our Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

GUMBOS & SOUPS

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$7.25

Scratch Made Seafood Gumbo with generous portions of Shrimp, Crab and Crawfish, and Okra. Served with Rice.

Shrimp & Corn CUP

$7.25

Creamy House Made soup loaded with Shrimp and Corn.

Crawfish Étouffée CUP

$7.25

The Louisiana Classic. A Tomato based stew loaded with Crawfish, Onions, Peppers, Celery and Seasoned to Perfection. Served Over Rice.

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Perfectly Seasoned Gumbo loaded with Chicken and Andouille Sausage. Served with Rice.

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$13.00

Scratch Made Seafood Gumbo with generous portions of Shrimp, Crab and Crawfish, and Okra. Served with Rice.

Shrimp & Corn BOWL

$13.00

Creamy House Made soup loaded with Shrimp and Corn.

Crawfish Étouffée BOWL

$13.00

The Louisiana Classic. A Tomato based stew loaded with Crawfish, Onions, Peppers, Celery and Seasoned to Perfection. Served Over Rice.

Chicken and Andouille Gumbo BOWL

$12.00

Perfectly Seasoned Gumbo loaded with Chicken and Andouille Sausage. Served with Rice.

OUR SPECIALTIES

Catfish Victoria

$23.00

(Grilled, Fried or Blackened) Catfish filets topped with crab mornay, choice of side & dinner salad.

Crawfish On The Bluff

$19.00

(Grilled, Fried or Blackened) Catfish filets topped with crawfish etouffee, choice of side & dinner salad.

Fresh Catch Redfish

$22.00

(Grilled, Blackened or Fried) served with choice of side & dinner salad.

Fresh Catch Mahi

$24.00

(Grilled, Blackened or Fried) served with choice of side & dinner salad.

Fresh Catch Tuna

$24.00

(Grilled, Blackened or Fried) served with choice of side & dinner salad.

Fresh Catch Grouper

$26.00

(Grilled, Blackened or Fried) served with choice of side & dinner salad.

Fresh Catch Salmon

$25.00

(Grilled, Blackened or Fried) served with choice of side & dinner salad.

Soft Shell Mornay

$25.00+

Jumbo soft-shell crab fried and topped with crab mornay, choice of side & dinner salad.

Crab Cake Carolina

$28.00

Homemade crab cakes over angel hair pasta topped with crab mornay, with French bread & dinner salad)

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in traditional lemon butter, garlic, and chardonay, served over angel hair, with a dinner salad.

New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp

$22.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp in our BBQ swamp butter, served over garlic mashed potatoes, French bread & dinner salad.

Praline Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, topped with our homemade pecan praline sauce, choice of side & dinner salad.

Asiago Chicken

$18.00

Chicken breast, grilled, topped with Asiago cheese, applewood bacon bits, with hint of jalapeno. Served with mixed seasonal veggies & dinner salad.

Potato Perkins

$14.00

Our Signature Stuffed Potato, topped with Blackened Shrimp and Crab Meat, smothered with Melted Provolone Cheese and 2 pieces of toasted French Bread.

SEAFOOD PLATTERS

Fried Catfish Platter

$19.00

Crispy fried in our signature Half Shell batter.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp fried to perfection.

Fried Oyster Platter

$32.00

Fresh Louisiana oysters fried to perfection.

Fried Shrimp and Catfish Platter

$21.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp and Catfish.

Fried Shrimp and Oyster Platter

$28.00

Crispy Butterfly Shrimp and Fresh Louisiana Oysters, fried to perfection.

Fried Oyster and Catfish Platter

$28.00

Fresh Louisiana oysters and Catfish Fried to perfection.

Fried Trio Platter

$28.00

Shrimp, oysters and catfish.

Fried Soft Shell Crab Platter

Jumbo soft-shell crab fried to perfection.

Fried Half Shell Seafood Platter

$32.00

Catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab and a cup of seafood gumbo.

Fried Stuffed Shrimp Platter

$20.00

Jumbo stuffed gulf shrimp fried to perfection, served with fries, hushpuppies, and salad

Grilled Catfish Platter

$19.00

Crispy fried in our signature Half Shell batter.

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp fried to perfection.

Grilled Oyster Platter

$28.00

Fresh Louisiana oysters fried to perfection.

Grilled Shrimp and Catfish Platter

$21.00

Butterfly Shrimp and Catfish Grilled to perfection.

Grilled Shrimp and Oyster Platter

$26.00

Butterfly Shrimp and Fresh Louisiana Oysters grilled to perfection.

Grilled Oyster and Catfish Platter

$26.00

Fresh Louisiana Oysters and Catfish grilled to Perfection.

Grilled Trio Platter

$28.00

Shrimp, oysters and catfish.

Grilled Seafood Platter

$32.00

Catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab and a cup of seafood gumbo.

Blackened Catfish Platter

$19.00

Crispy fried in our signature Half Shell batter.

Blackened Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp fried to perfection.

Blackened Oyster Platter

$28.00

Fresh Louisiana oysters blackened and grilled to perfection.

Blackened Shrimp and Catfish Platter

$21.00

Butterfly Shrimp and Catfish Blackened.

Blackened Shrimp and Oyster Platter

$26.00

Butterfly Shrimp and Fresh Louisiana Oysters Blackened.

Blackened Oyster and Catfish Platter

$26.00

Fresh Louisiana Oysters and Catfish Blackened.

Blackened Trio Platter

$28.00

Shrimp, oysters and catfish.

Blackened Seafood Platter

$32.00

Catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab and a cup of seafood gumbo.

STEAKS

14 oz Angus Ribeye

$42.00

Aged USDA Choice angus charbroiled to perfection served with choice of side and dinner salad.

8 oz Center Cut Sirloin

$20.00

Aged USDA Choice angus charbroiled to perfection served with choice of side and dinner salad.

French cut Pork Chop

$17.00

charbroiled to perfection served with choice of side and dinner salad.

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

Chargrilled angus beef topped with sauteed onions and brown gravy, served with garlic mashed potatoes and seared green beans.

ON THE BUN

Shrimp Poboy

$15.00

(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.

Catfish Poboy

$15.00

(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.

Oyster Poboy

$23.00

(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.

Soft Shell Crab Poboy

$17.00

Fried, Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.

Signature Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$16.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickles, grilled onions and Pepper Jack cheese with fries.

1/2 Shrimp &1/2 Catfish Poboy

$15.00

(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.

1/2 Shrimp &1/2 Oyster Poboy

$19.00

(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.

1\2 Catfish & 1\2 Oyster Poboy

$19.00

Half Poboy & Soup

A cup of our homemade soup & half of a poboy. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Half Poboy & Fries

(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Fresh grilled Mahi Mahi filet with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles, on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.

French Dip Poboy

$14.00

Slow roasted sliced angus beef, smothered in provolone cheese, dressed with mayo and side of au-jus. Served wth fries.

Gulf Tacos

Your choice of grilled seafood, shredded lettuce, mango Pico de Gallo, finished with a chipotle lime sauce. (Shrimp or Mahi Mahi)

Chicken Croissant

$15.00

Grilled, fried or blackened chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and mayo on a flaky croissant, with fries.

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, on white or wheat bread. Served with fries.

Jazz Burger

$13.00

9 oz Angus burger topped with fried pickles, Remoulade sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, grilled onions and tomatoes, with fries.

Half Shell Burger

$12.00

9 oz angus burger dressed with mayo, lettuce tomatoes and pickles, with fries.

SIDES

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion and Croutons. Served with choice of Dressing.

Coleslaw

$5.00

Cabbage and Carrots in a Creamy Coleslaw Dressing.

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Hand trimmed Broccoli florets steamed Al Dante.

Green Beans

$5.00

Fresh Green Beans pan seared in Garlic Butter.

Onion Rings

$5.00

Double Beer Battered and Fried Golden Brown.

French Fries

$4.00

Crispy Golden French Fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries.

Potato Salad

$5.00

Creamy Mustard Potato Salad with a hint of sweetness..

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Red Potatoes mashed with Garlic Butter and Seasonings.

Stuffed Potato

$5.00

Our Signature Baked Potato stuffed with Bacon, Cheese, Green Onions and seasonings topped with melted Cheddar Jack Cheese.

Creamy Mac-n-Cheese

$5.00

House Made Macaroni and Cheese topped with Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese.

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$5.00

A select blend of Seasonal Vegetables pan seared and seasoned.

Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato with your Choice of Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Bacon, and Green Onions, or Loaded (All toppings).

Loaf Bread

$2.50

French Bread sliced and buttered with Garlic Butter.

Extra Catfish

$6.00

2 Pieces of Catfish (Fried, Grilled Or Blackened).

Extra Oysters

$8.00

A Half Order of Fresh Louisiana Oysters (Fried, Grilled or Blackened)

Extra Shrimp Butterfly

$6.00

A Half order of Butterfly Shrimp (Fried, Grilled or Blackened).

Extra Shrimp Popcorn

$6.00

Popcorn Shrimp (Fried, Grilled or Blackened).

Extra Chicken Breast

$6.00

An 8 oz Chicken Breast (Fried, Grilled or Blackened).

Extra Chicken Tenders

$6.00

5 Chicken Tenders. (Fried, Grilled or Blackened).

Side Mornay

$9.00

Creamy Mornay Sauce with Crab Meat and Seasonings.

Side Nola Shrimp

$7.00

A Half Order of our BBQ Shrimp.

1 Softshell

$10.00

1 Crispy Fried Softshell Crab.

Side Etouffee

$6.00

The Perfect Topping. A generous portion of Crawfish Etouffee.

Extra Mushrooms

$2.00

Sautéed Mushrooms.

Stuffed Crab (1)

$5.00

Stuffed Shrimp (1)

$5.00

Extra Crab Cake (1)

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Finger

$5.99

Served with Fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Served with Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with Fries

Kids Burger

$5.99

Served with Fries

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$7.00

Creamy New York Style Cheesecake. Topped with your choice of Chocolate, Caramel, or Raspberry Drizzle.

WHITE CHOCOLATE PECAN BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

Scratch Made In House! Bread Pudding made with French Bread, White Chocolate, and Pecans. Topped with a Praline Sauce.

Lava Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Mini Bundt Cake filled with a gooey Chocolate Center.

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Tangy Key Lime Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust.

OUR VERY BEST OYSTERS

Guidry's Half Dozen

$16.00

Any combination of Chargrilled; Rockefeller, Bienville, Picante di Fromaggio or NOLA.

Guidry's Dozen

$25.00

Any combination of Chargrilled; Rockefeller, Bienville, Picante di Fromaggio or NOLA.

Chargrilled Half Dozen

$16.00

Basted with herb butter, garlic and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Chargrilled Dozen

$25.00

Basted with herb butter, garlic and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

NOLA Half Dozen

$16.00

Topped with our NOLA BBQ swamp butter.

NOLA Dozen

$25.00

Topped with our NOLA BBQ swamp butter.

Picante Half Dozen

$16.00

Topped with Asiago cheese, Parmesan cheese jalapeno peppers and bacon bits.

Picante Dozen

$25.00

Topped with Asiago cheese, Parmesan cheese jalapeno peppers and bacon bits.

Rockefeller Half Dozen

$16.00

Traditional cheese and spinach topping, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs.

Rockefeller Dozen

$25.00

Traditional cheese and spinach topping, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs.

Bienville Half Dozen

$16.00

Traditional cheese, shrimp, and mushroom topping, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs.

Bienville Dozen

$25.00

Traditional cheese, shrimp, and mushroom topping, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs.

Restaurant info

Louisiana Seafood & Oyster Bar

Location

37390 Perkins Road Suite A, Prairieville, LA 70769

Directions

