On the Half Shell
37390 Perkins Road Suite A
Prairieville, LA 70769
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Shrimp & Crawfish Dip
Served with homemade fried tortilla chips
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with homemade fried tortilla chips
Boiled Shrimp 1/2 lb
Jumbo gulf shrimp boiled to perfection.
Boiled Shrimp 1lb
Jumbo gulf shrimp boiled to perfection.
Half Shell BBQ Shrimp
New Orleans style BBQ shrimp, served with French bread for dipping.
Crispy Artichokes
Fried in our Half Shell batter with marinara sauce.
Homemade Onion Rings
Double Beer Battered and Fried Golden Brown.
Fried Pickles
Fried in our Half Shell specialty batter
Pork Boudin Balls
Deep fried served with dipping sauce
Hushpuppies
Homemade hushpuppies with a hint of jalapeno
Shrimp Cocktail
Boiled Shrimp, peeled, tail on, served with Cocktail Sauce.
Fried Crab Claws
JUST ENOUGH
JE Shrimp Fried (Butterfly)
6 Butterfly Shrimp battered and fried to perfection, served with Fries and Cocktail Sauce.
JE Shrimp Fried (Popcorn)
A generous portion of Popcorn Shrimp fried golden.
JE Catfish Fried
5 catfish strips, tossed in our cornmeal batter, and fried to perfect crispiness.
JE Chicken Breast Fried
A juicy 8 oz Chicken Breast, battered and fried to perfection.
JE Chicken Tender Fried
5 Chicken Tenders, batter and fried, served with choice of Dipping Sauce.
JE Shrimp Grilled (Butterfly)
6 Tail On Butterfly Shrimp, dusted with our Signature Grill Seasoning.
JE Shrimp Grilled (Popcorn)
A generous portion of Popcorn Shrimp, dusted with our Signature Grill Seasoning.
JE Catfish Grilled
2 Catfish Filets, dusted with our Signature Grill Seasoning.
JE Chicken Breast Grilled
Grilled Chicken Breast.
JE Chicken Tender Grilled
Chicken Tenders Grilled to perfection./
Potato Perkins
Our Signature Stuffed Potato, topped with Blackened Shrimp and Crab Meat, smothered with Melted Provolone Cheese and 2 pieces of toasted French Bread.
JE Shrimp Blackened (Butterfly)
6 Tail On Butterfly Shrimp, Blackened.
JE Shrimp Blackened (Popcorn)
Grilled Popcorn Shrimp with Blacked Seasoning.
JE Catfish Blackened
2 Catfish Filets grilled and Dusted with Bleckened Seasoning.
JE Chicken Breast Blackened
8 Oz Chicken Breast, dusted with Blackened Seasoning.
JE Chicken Tender Blackened
Blackened Chicken Tenders.
SALADS
Seafood Salad
(Cold, Grilled or Blackened) Jumbo lump crab meat and shrimp on a bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and eggs served with our Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Half Shell Signature Salad
(Blackened, Grilled or Fried) Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes cucumbers, eggs, red onion and croutons.
Signature Salad (No Meat)
A generous portion of Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg, Onions and Croutons with your choice of dressing.
Shrimp Remoulade
Boiled and chilled shrimp on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and eggs, served with our homemade Remoulade dressing.
Sensation Salad
(Blackened, Grilled or Fried) Bed of romaine lettuce tossed in our signature dressing with croutons, Parmesan cheese and red onions.
Caesar Salad
(Blackened, Grilled Or Fried) Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Onion with your choice of Tuna, Shrimp, Chicken, Oysters, or Salmon. Served with Caesar Dressing.
Caesar Salad (No Meat)
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Red Onion. Served with Caesar Dressing.
Half Shell Spinach Salad
(Blackened, Grilled or Fried) Fresh spinach, roasted pecans, bacon bits, mandarin oranges, eggs and red onions, served with our Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
GUMBOS & SOUPS
Seafood Gumbo Cup
Scratch Made Seafood Gumbo with generous portions of Shrimp, Crab and Crawfish, and Okra. Served with Rice.
Shrimp & Corn CUP
Creamy House Made soup loaded with Shrimp and Corn.
Crawfish Étouffée CUP
The Louisiana Classic. A Tomato based stew loaded with Crawfish, Onions, Peppers, Celery and Seasoned to Perfection. Served Over Rice.
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo Cup
Perfectly Seasoned Gumbo loaded with Chicken and Andouille Sausage. Served with Rice.
Seafood Gumbo Bowl
Scratch Made Seafood Gumbo with generous portions of Shrimp, Crab and Crawfish, and Okra. Served with Rice.
Shrimp & Corn BOWL
Creamy House Made soup loaded with Shrimp and Corn.
Crawfish Étouffée BOWL
The Louisiana Classic. A Tomato based stew loaded with Crawfish, Onions, Peppers, Celery and Seasoned to Perfection. Served Over Rice.
Chicken and Andouille Gumbo BOWL
Perfectly Seasoned Gumbo loaded with Chicken and Andouille Sausage. Served with Rice.
OUR SPECIALTIES
Catfish Victoria
(Grilled, Fried or Blackened) Catfish filets topped with crab mornay, choice of side & dinner salad.
Crawfish On The Bluff
(Grilled, Fried or Blackened) Catfish filets topped with crawfish etouffee, choice of side & dinner salad.
Fresh Catch Redfish
(Grilled, Blackened or Fried) served with choice of side & dinner salad.
Fresh Catch Mahi
(Grilled, Blackened or Fried) served with choice of side & dinner salad.
Fresh Catch Tuna
(Grilled, Blackened or Fried) served with choice of side & dinner salad.
Fresh Catch Grouper
(Grilled, Blackened or Fried) served with choice of side & dinner salad.
Fresh Catch Salmon
(Grilled, Blackened or Fried) served with choice of side & dinner salad.
Soft Shell Mornay
Jumbo soft-shell crab fried and topped with crab mornay, choice of side & dinner salad.
Crab Cake Carolina
Homemade crab cakes over angel hair pasta topped with crab mornay, with French bread & dinner salad)
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in traditional lemon butter, garlic, and chardonay, served over angel hair, with a dinner salad.
New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp
Jumbo gulf shrimp in our BBQ swamp butter, served over garlic mashed potatoes, French bread & dinner salad.
Praline Chicken
Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, topped with our homemade pecan praline sauce, choice of side & dinner salad.
Asiago Chicken
Chicken breast, grilled, topped with Asiago cheese, applewood bacon bits, with hint of jalapeno. Served with mixed seasonal veggies & dinner salad.
SEAFOOD PLATTERS
Fried Catfish Platter
Crispy fried in our signature Half Shell batter.
Fried Shrimp Platter
Jumbo gulf shrimp fried to perfection.
Fried Oyster Platter
Fresh Louisiana oysters fried to perfection.
Fried Shrimp and Catfish Platter
Crispy Fried Shrimp and Catfish.
Fried Shrimp and Oyster Platter
Crispy Butterfly Shrimp and Fresh Louisiana Oysters, fried to perfection.
Fried Oyster and Catfish Platter
Fresh Louisiana oysters and Catfish Fried to perfection.
Fried Trio Platter
Shrimp, oysters and catfish.
Fried Soft Shell Crab Platter
Jumbo soft-shell crab fried to perfection.
Fried Half Shell Seafood Platter
Catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab and a cup of seafood gumbo.
Fried Stuffed Shrimp Platter
Jumbo stuffed gulf shrimp fried to perfection, served with fries, hushpuppies, and salad
Grilled Catfish Platter
Crispy fried in our signature Half Shell batter.
Grilled Shrimp Platter
Jumbo gulf shrimp fried to perfection.
Grilled Oyster Platter
Fresh Louisiana oysters fried to perfection.
Grilled Shrimp and Catfish Platter
Butterfly Shrimp and Catfish Grilled to perfection.
Grilled Shrimp and Oyster Platter
Butterfly Shrimp and Fresh Louisiana Oysters grilled to perfection.
Grilled Oyster and Catfish Platter
Fresh Louisiana Oysters and Catfish grilled to Perfection.
Grilled Trio Platter
Shrimp, oysters and catfish.
Grilled Seafood Platter
Catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab and a cup of seafood gumbo.
Blackened Catfish Platter
Crispy fried in our signature Half Shell batter.
Blackened Shrimp Platter
Jumbo gulf shrimp fried to perfection.
Blackened Oyster Platter
Fresh Louisiana oysters blackened and grilled to perfection.
Blackened Shrimp and Catfish Platter
Butterfly Shrimp and Catfish Blackened.
Blackened Shrimp and Oyster Platter
Butterfly Shrimp and Fresh Louisiana Oysters Blackened.
Blackened Oyster and Catfish Platter
Fresh Louisiana Oysters and Catfish Blackened.
Blackened Trio Platter
Shrimp, oysters and catfish.
Blackened Seafood Platter
Catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab and a cup of seafood gumbo.
STEAKS
14 oz Angus Ribeye
Aged USDA Choice angus charbroiled to perfection served with choice of side and dinner salad.
8 oz Center Cut Sirloin
Aged USDA Choice angus charbroiled to perfection served with choice of side and dinner salad.
French cut Pork Chop
charbroiled to perfection served with choice of side and dinner salad.
Hamburger Steak
Chargrilled angus beef topped with sauteed onions and brown gravy, served with garlic mashed potatoes and seared green beans.
ON THE BUN
Shrimp Poboy
(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.
Catfish Poboy
(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.
Oyster Poboy
(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.
Soft Shell Crab Poboy
Fried, Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.
Signature Grilled Shrimp Poboy
Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickles, grilled onions and Pepper Jack cheese with fries.
1/2 Shrimp &1/2 Catfish Poboy
(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.
1/2 Shrimp &1/2 Oyster Poboy
(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.
1\2 Catfish & 1\2 Oyster Poboy
Half Poboy & Soup
A cup of our homemade soup & half of a poboy. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Half Poboy & Fries
(Fried, grilled or blackened) Dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, with fries.
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Fresh grilled Mahi Mahi filet with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles, on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.
French Dip Poboy
Slow roasted sliced angus beef, smothered in provolone cheese, dressed with mayo and side of au-jus. Served wth fries.
Gulf Tacos
Your choice of grilled seafood, shredded lettuce, mango Pico de Gallo, finished with a chipotle lime sauce. (Shrimp or Mahi Mahi)
Chicken Croissant
Grilled, fried or blackened chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and mayo on a flaky croissant, with fries.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Swiss cheese, American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, on white or wheat bread. Served with fries.
Jazz Burger
9 oz Angus burger topped with fried pickles, Remoulade sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, grilled onions and tomatoes, with fries.
Half Shell Burger
9 oz angus burger dressed with mayo, lettuce tomatoes and pickles, with fries.
SIDES
Dinner Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion and Croutons. Served with choice of Dressing.
Coleslaw
Cabbage and Carrots in a Creamy Coleslaw Dressing.
Steamed Broccoli
Hand trimmed Broccoli florets steamed Al Dante.
Green Beans
Fresh Green Beans pan seared in Garlic Butter.
Onion Rings
Double Beer Battered and Fried Golden Brown.
French Fries
Crispy Golden French Fries.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries.
Potato Salad
Creamy Mustard Potato Salad with a hint of sweetness..
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Red Potatoes mashed with Garlic Butter and Seasonings.
Stuffed Potato
Our Signature Baked Potato stuffed with Bacon, Cheese, Green Onions and seasonings topped with melted Cheddar Jack Cheese.
Creamy Mac-n-Cheese
House Made Macaroni and Cheese topped with Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese.
SEASONAL VEGGIES
A select blend of Seasonal Vegetables pan seared and seasoned.
Baked Potato
Baked Potato with your Choice of Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Bacon, and Green Onions, or Loaded (All toppings).
Loaf Bread
French Bread sliced and buttered with Garlic Butter.
Extra Catfish
2 Pieces of Catfish (Fried, Grilled Or Blackened).
Extra Oysters
A Half Order of Fresh Louisiana Oysters (Fried, Grilled or Blackened)
Extra Shrimp Butterfly
A Half order of Butterfly Shrimp (Fried, Grilled or Blackened).
Extra Shrimp Popcorn
Popcorn Shrimp (Fried, Grilled or Blackened).
Extra Chicken Breast
An 8 oz Chicken Breast (Fried, Grilled or Blackened).
Extra Chicken Tenders
5 Chicken Tenders. (Fried, Grilled or Blackened).
Side Mornay
Creamy Mornay Sauce with Crab Meat and Seasonings.
Side Nola Shrimp
A Half Order of our BBQ Shrimp.
1 Softshell
1 Crispy Fried Softshell Crab.
Side Etouffee
The Perfect Topping. A generous portion of Crawfish Etouffee.
Extra Mushrooms
Sautéed Mushrooms.
Stuffed Crab (1)
Stuffed Shrimp (1)
Extra Crab Cake (1)
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
CHEESECAKE
Creamy New York Style Cheesecake. Topped with your choice of Chocolate, Caramel, or Raspberry Drizzle.
WHITE CHOCOLATE PECAN BREAD PUDDING
Scratch Made In House! Bread Pudding made with French Bread, White Chocolate, and Pecans. Topped with a Praline Sauce.
Lava Cake
Chocolate Mini Bundt Cake filled with a gooey Chocolate Center.
Key Lime Pie
Tangy Key Lime Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust.
OUR VERY BEST OYSTERS
Guidry's Half Dozen
Any combination of Chargrilled; Rockefeller, Bienville, Picante di Fromaggio or NOLA.
Guidry's Dozen
Any combination of Chargrilled; Rockefeller, Bienville, Picante di Fromaggio or NOLA.
Chargrilled Half Dozen
Basted with herb butter, garlic and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
Chargrilled Dozen
Basted with herb butter, garlic and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
NOLA Half Dozen
Topped with our NOLA BBQ swamp butter.
NOLA Dozen
Topped with our NOLA BBQ swamp butter.
Picante Half Dozen
Topped with Asiago cheese, Parmesan cheese jalapeno peppers and bacon bits.
Picante Dozen
Topped with Asiago cheese, Parmesan cheese jalapeno peppers and bacon bits.
Rockefeller Half Dozen
Traditional cheese and spinach topping, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs.
Rockefeller Dozen
Traditional cheese and spinach topping, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs.
Bienville Half Dozen
Traditional cheese, shrimp, and mushroom topping, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs.
Bienville Dozen
Traditional cheese, shrimp, and mushroom topping, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs.
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Louisiana Seafood & Oyster Bar
37390 Perkins Road Suite A, Prairieville, LA 70769