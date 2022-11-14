O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Sand
Latte
Avocado Toast

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Biscuit

$6.00

Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Chorizo White Cheddar And Chive

$4.00

Morning Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Citrus Rosemary Cake GF

$5.00

*contains almond paste*

Sprinkle Bite

$1.00

Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Pumpkin Chai Danish

$3.00

Pumpkin, cream cheese, chai spice, dark chocolate icing, Jack O Lantern face.

Spinach Feta Onion & Tomato Turnover

$4.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, Tomato, Garlic Filling.

Earl Gray Blackberry Scone

$4.00

Caramel Mocha Chunck Bread Pudding

$4.50

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie V/GF

$4.25

Browned Butter S'mores Bar

$7.00

Dark chocolate ganache on a browned butter graham cracker crust. topped with house made toasted marshmallows, browned butter chocolate drizzle, and flaky sea salt.

Personal Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Pumpkin spice cheesecake on a gram cracker crust. topped with cream cheese maple whipped cream, maple syrup drizzle, and maple shortbread crumb.

Vegan Gluten Free Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Smooth vegan dark chocolate ganache on a gluten free vegan chocolate tart crust. Topped with raspberry coulis drizzle. *crust contains almond flour*

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

White Chocolate & Raspberry Shortbread Cookie

$2.50

Breakfast

Ricotta, Lemon Mint and Golden Raisin pesto
Cold Smoked Salmon

Cold Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Bagel, Chive Cream Cheese, Crispy Capers & Herb Cucumber Salad

Stone Ground Grits

Stone Ground Grits

$14.00Out of stock

White Cheddar, Farm Eggs, Fine Herbs, Tomato Ragu & Bread

Strata

Strata

$13.00

Sicilian Style Strata with House made Bianco, Spinach, Burrata, Arugula salad on giardineira vinaigrette. Add Prosciutto 3 *No Gluten or Dairy free option*

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$11.00Out of stock

Biscuit Breakfast Sand

$10.00

Take your Classic to the next level! Our house made biscuit, sausage, egg and cheese.

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$10.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Chopped Marcona Almonds, Italian Honey, Olive Oil, Basil.

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Local heirloom tomatoes, drizzled hot honey and crumbled feta. Add Poached Eggs $4

Classic Breakfast Sand

$9.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Potato bun

2 Eggs

$4.00

2

Side Of Sausage

$4.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.00

Side Of Grits

$3.00Out of stock

Side Of Hash Brown

$3.00

Hash Brown with Chimichurri sauce.

Side Of Fruit

$3.00

Lunch

The Clover

$14.00

Baked mortadella, capicola, provolone, artichoke, Peruvian pepper, black olive relish, red pepper aioli, Fazios seeded French.

Cheese Steak

$15.00

Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Mama Lil Peppers, Union Loafers Hoagie Roll. Choice of Our House Made Cheez Whiz (Recommended), American Cheese or Provolone

The Elm

$14.00

Prosciutto, Capicola, Soppressata, Iceberg, Red onion, Tomato, Red wine vinaigrette, Provolone on seeded Hoagie.

Roast Turkey

$14.00

Crispy bacon, avocado, balsamic aioli, roasted tomatoes on seeded baguette.

Ham & Swiss

$14.00

Black forest ham, dijonnaise, shredded lettuce, on seeded baguette.

The Bee

$14.00

Prosciutto cotto, whipped burrata, arugula on Bianco bread.

The Club

$14.00

Thin Sliced Chicken Breast, Pancetta, Pickle fennel aioli, Tomato, Lettuce on House made Bianco.

Broccolini Pesto and Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$15.00

Golden Raisins, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Hearts of Palm, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Pepper, Crispy Lentils & White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Little Gem Salad

$15.00

Roasted tomatoes, radish, everything bagel croutons, dill feta, buttermilk dressing & fresh herbs.

Broccolini and Sweet Potato Salad

$15.00

Soup and Salad

$13.00

3 Cheese Cauliflower Soup

$6.00

Fontina, Parmesan, American.

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Chips

$2.50

Coffee

Water

Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.00

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.50+

Brown Butter Latte

$5.00

Churro Latte

$5.00

Cayenne Mocha

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Cortado - 8oz

$4.00

Sunny Day Latte

$4.50

Lemongrass, Ginger, Turmeric, Peppercorn, Honey, Milk of your choice. Cinnamon on top.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Frappuccino

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Menthe Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Tea/Juice/Soda

Hibiscus Elixir

$3.75+

Botanical, Hibiscus tea.

Iron Goddess of Mercy

$3.75+

Oolong green tea.

Royal Treatmint

$3.75+

Green tea and a touch of mint.

Moroccan Jasmine Mint

$3.75+

Green tea, mint, jasmine.

Italian Grey

$3.75+

House Hot Black Tea.

Edith Grey

$3.75+

Black tea infused with bergamot and blended with rose.

Cup of Sunshine

$3.75+

herbal mix of Turmeric, Ginger, Peppercorn and Cinnamon.

Chamomile

$3.75+

Chamomile. Herbal tea.

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hello Kathy (Green)

$9.00Out of stock

Hello Juice x Clover celery, apple, kale, lemon

Hello Karen (Red)

$9.00

Hello Juice x Clover watermelon, lemon, strawberry, apple.

Hello Debra (Orange)

$9.00Out of stock

Hello Juice x Clover Pineapple, Carrot, Strawberry, Ginger and Cayenne.

Cannabis Seltzer CBD:30MG

$6.00

OJ

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple, carrot, strawberry, ginger and cayenne.

Bar

White Sangria

$12.00

Italian Paloma

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Mimosa Carafe

$38.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Mary Carafe

$38.00

E Mezzo

$12.00

Draft Rose

$10.00

Draft Pinot

$10.00

Ollie Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Draft Beer Mosa

$7.00Out of stock

Canella Mini Prosecco

$10.00

Canella Mini Rose

$10.00

Prosecco / Jeio

$10.00

Prosecco / Jeio (Bottle)

$38.00

Modern Citropolis

$7.00Out of stock

Perennial Pils

$6.00

Ranch Water

$10.00Out of stock

Reposado, Sparkling water, Real lime juice

Ollie Ollie Can

$7.00

Champagne Moutard Brut

$65.00

Kids Brunch

Scrambled Egg With Toast

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Waffle

$9.00

Cinnamon Sugar Toast

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer two unique, Italian inspired concepts in Historic Old Webster. O+O Pizza (102 W. Lockwood Ave) serves up thin crust pizzas and handmade pastas along with craft cocktails and a fine selection of boutique Italian wines while The Clover & the Bee (100 W. Lockwood Ave) serves breakfast and lunch daily featuring coffee, pastry, salads, and sandwiches.

Website

Location

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

