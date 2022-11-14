Bars & Lounges
American
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We offer two unique, Italian inspired concepts in Historic Old Webster. O+O Pizza (102 W. Lockwood Ave) serves up thin crust pizzas and handmade pastas along with craft cocktails and a fine selection of boutique Italian wines while The Clover & the Bee (100 W. Lockwood Ave) serves breakfast and lunch daily featuring coffee, pastry, salads, and sandwiches.
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO 63119
