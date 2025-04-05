Main picView gallery

Ooh la la cafe - Patisserie Cafe (Brawley school rd location)

review star

No reviews yet

631 Brawley School Rd

Ste 406

Mooresville, NC 28117

Popular Items

Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
California"Turkey, cheese, avocado, and onion wrap
Mashed Potato Omelette

Breakfast

omelettes

Create your own omelette

$9.49

Spicy chorizo Omelette

$11.20

Spinach Mushroom and cheese Omelette

$11.20

Western Omelette

$11.20

Veggie Omelette

$11.20

Mashed Potato Omelette

$11.20

Egg Whites SUB

$1.69

breakfast sandwiches

day break (ham and cheese)

$10.50

early riser (bacon and cheese)

$10.50
Jump Start (spicy chorizo and jalapeño)

Jump Start (spicy chorizo and jalapeño)

$10.50

spinach and cheese

$10.50

Breakfast

avocado toast (1)

avocado toast (1)

$5.65
calentado

calentado

$12.50
French Toast

French Toast

$10.75
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Peanut butter toast with banana strawberry and hemp seed (1slice)

$5.95

two eggs any style

$9.75

breakfast side

side of bacon

$3.69

breakfast potato

$3.69

fried breakfast potato

$3.69

fruit

$3.69

two eggs side

$3.69

spicy chorizo

$3.69

side of avocado

$1.15

add one egg

$1.89

side of Toast

avocado toast (1)

avocado toast (1)

$5.65

waffle

choclate chip waffle

choclate chip waffle

$9.75
original waffle

original waffle

$9.59
Patisserie waffle

Patisserie waffle

$9.75
Walnut waffle

Walnut waffle

$9.75
(waffle) Nutella and banana waffle

(waffle) Nutella and banana waffle

$10.25

(waffle) Cinnamon bun waffle

$9.75

quiche

Individual quiche Lorraine

$5.59
Individual veggie quiche

Individual veggie quiche

$5.59

Quiche Lorraine combo

$8.89

veggie quiche combo

$8.89

Lunch

sandwiches

Carnitas Sandwich

Carnitas Sandwich

$11.29

Shredded certified Angus beef with red peppers, green peppers, onions, mayo, and Monterrey jack cheddar mix cheese on Italian bread

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Shredded chicken with chopped grapes, finely chopped celery, walnuts, and a mayo-poppy seed sauce with lettuce and tomatoes on a bread of your choice

Chimichoripan

Chimichoripan

$11.29

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.29

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and provolone cheese with our original chipotle mayo sauce on Italian bread

Cuban

$11.29

Slow seasoned and thinly sliced pork, mojo, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and garlic mayo.

Fresh Mozzarella

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, with tomatoes, pesto, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar on Italian bread

Grilled Blt

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled white bread

Grilled chicken panini

$11.29

Ham and cheese

$10.99

Ham and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and our dijon mayo on a bread of your choice

medianoche

$11.29

Slow seasoned and thinly sliced pork, mojo, ham, swiss cheese,tomato, lettuce, onions, pickles, mustard, and garlic mayo.

Oven Roasted Veggie

$10.99

Oven roasted zucchini, squash, red onions, and peppers served on fresh Italian bread with a pesto feta cheese spread

Turkey and cheese

$10.99

Turkey and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and our dijon mayo on a bread of your choice

salads

Baby Spinach strawberry adn Avocado Salad

Baby Spinach strawberry adn Avocado Salad

$10.25

Baby spinach, red onions, sliced strawberries, avocado, caramelized walnuts, and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$8.20

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons served with Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.60

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, tomatoes, peperoncino peppers, red onions, and feta cheese, served with greek vinaigrette. *make gluten free without toasties

Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad

Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad

$10.19

Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free

Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.85

Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍

House Salad

$8.25

Large Side Salad

$4.50

Little Side Salad

$1.50

sides

Chicken Salad Side

$4.65

Falafel with tahini sauce (3)

$4.65

Grilled chicken side

$3.75

Hummus Side

$4.65
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$3.60

rice and beans

$3.60

Sweet plantains (5)

$4.65
Tostones (2)

Tostones (2)

$4.65

Tostones (4)

$6.60

Veggie Medley

$3.60

Yucca Fries (3)

$4.65

Yucca fries (6)

$6.60

sauces

plain white rice

$3.60

falafel with tahini sauce (5)

$6.60

Specialty Plates

Baked Empanada Combo (2 empanadas and a side)

$10.49

Baked Empanadas (Beef)

$3.75

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Baked Empanadas (chicken)

$3.75

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Baked Empanadas (Spinach and Feta) spicy

$3.75

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Chicken and oven roasted veggie plate

$12.50

Oven roasted veggies, hummus, grilled chicken with a lime marinade, cucumber slices, and whole wheat pita.

Empanadas Argentinas (Beef ) Fried

Empanadas Argentinas (Beef ) Fried

$6.60

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Empanadas Argentinas (cheese) Fried

Empanadas Argentinas (cheese) Fried

$6.60

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Empanadas argentinas (chicken ) Fried

Empanadas argentinas (chicken ) Fried

$6.60

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Grilled Chicken Fajita plate (grilled chicken, with peppers and onions, black beans, veggie medley, sweet plantains and side salad))

$12.95
papas Bravas

papas Bravas

$6.60
Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$12.95

White rice, black beans, sweet plantains, and shredded certified Angus beef in a tomato sauce. Comes with a side salad. *gluten free

sweet crepes

Banana Split Crepe

$11.25

Filled with strawberries and bananas and topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.

Nutella Crepe

$11.25

Filled with nutella and topped with powdered sugar, nutella, and whipped cream.

Strawberry and cream with lemon drizzle crepe

$11.25

Peanut butter and banana crepe

$11.25

Bavarian creme crepe with chocolate drizzle

$11.25

Whipped cream Quart

$14.95

savory crepes

Baby Spinach, Mushroom, onions and cheese crepe

Baby Spinach, Mushroom, onions and cheese crepe

$12.95

Filled with baby spinach, mushrooms, and onions with our cheese sauce. *gluten free

Creamy Chicken Crepe

Creamy Chicken Crepe

$12.95

Filled with grilled chicken and melted cheese sauce *gluten free

Mediterranean crepe

$12.95
Ranchero Crepe (ham)

Ranchero Crepe (ham)

$12.95

Filled with black beans, ham, corn, onions, peppers, Monterey Jack-cheddar mix, and jalapeño with chimichurri and sour cream sauce. *gluten free

Creamy Philly cheese steak (w/onions&pepppers)

Creamy Philly cheese steak (w/onions&pepppers)

$13.95

crepe wraps

Bbq chicken crepe wrap

$10.99

chicken Roasted veggie wrap

$10.99

Oven roasted veggies,Hummus, grilled chicken with a lime marinade on a buck wheat crepe wrap.

falafel crepe wrap

falafel crepe wrap

$10.99

Romaine with tomatoes, red onions and falafel with a tahini parsley lemon sauce. *GLUTEN FREE

Grilled Chicken caesar wrap

$10.99

California"Turkey, cheese, avocado, and onion wrap

$10.99

Soups

soup bowl

$6.29

soup cup

$5.29

soup quart

$13.35

Soups Mon, Fri

Soups

soup cup

$5.29

soup bowl

$6.29

soup quart

$13.35

Drinks

hot coffee drinks (online)

Americano

$2.90+

cafe au lait

cafe breve

cafe con leche

cappuccino

chai

coffee by the pound

$15.95

cortadito

$3.25

cuban coffee

$3.25

drip coffee

$2.70+

espresso

$2.65+

espresso machiato

$3.25

espresso with a dollop of steamed milk

flavore latte

flavored cappuccino

Hot chocolate

latte

loose leaf tea

$4.10+

Mocha

iced drinks (online)

agua fresca

$3.05

Apple juice

$2.00+

Bottled water

$2.25

chocolate milk

$2.30+

Fountain drink

iced loose leaf tea

$4.35

Iced tea

milk

$2.00+

orange juice

$2.00+

Smoothies (choose up to two tropical flavors)

$5.25

Iced Coffee beverages (online)

coffee frappe

$6.10

iced americano

$3.80

iced cappuccino

$5.50

iced chai

$5.50

Iced coffee

$4.00

iced double espresso

$3.25

iced flavored latte

$5.50

iced honey cinnamon latte

$5.50

iced latte

$4.94

iced mocha

$5.50

Pastries & desserts and cake info

desserts (online)(items may be sold out) pre-order 2 days in advance

Three layers: brownie bottom, plain cheesecake middle topped which chocolate mousse and ganache

baklava

$3.95

Patisserie cheesecake by the slice

$4.99

cake of the day (special ) call for available flavors

$3.25

Please do not write a flavor in the comments you have to call to see what we have available 704-799-1631 ext 1

Cannoli

$3.75

cheesecake slice

$4.95

Chocolate cake ball

$3.50
Crème brûlée

Crème brûlée

$4.95

cupcake

$3.49

Eclair

$3.95

Flourless torte slice

$4.95

Icing napoleon

$4.95

Lemon bar

$3.75

Macarons (french)

$3.75

French Macaron gift box (12)

$45.99

oreo cupcake

$3.75

Tart

$3.95
Tiramisu slice

Tiramisu slice

$4.95

Tres leches slice

$4.95

Dessert basket (1 day notice)

$59.99+

pastries (online) (items may be sold out even if it lets you place the order) Call704-799-1631 to check what’s in stock or pre-order 2 days in advance

Almond Cookie (gluten free)

$3.19

almond croissant

$3.75

Apple turnover

$3.19

blueberry scone

$3.19

brownie

$3.19

chocolate chip cookie

$2.79

chocolate croissant

$3.75
Cinnamon bun

Cinnamon bun

$3.19
cinnamon stick

cinnamon stick

$3.19
guava and cream cheese turnover

guava and cream cheese turnover

$3.19

guava roll

$3.19

holiday cookie

$2.79
Muffin

Muffin

$3.19

oatmeal raisin cookie

$2.79

oatmeal raisin scone

$2.79

Orange Cranberry scone

$3.19

elephant ear

$3.19

pie slice

$3.95

plain croissant

$3.55

sugar cookie

$2.79

Cakes (CALL STORE AT 704-799-1631 for ordering and availability)

For cake orders call (704-799-1631)

For flavors and pictures go to our website www.patisseriecafe.com

Kids menu

kids

scrambled egg with fruit

$5.25

kids peanut butter and jelly

$6.59

kids mac and cheese

$6.59

kids grilled cheese

$6.59

kids caesar salad

$5.95

Fairy french toast

$6.59

Kids half waffle

$6.59

Catering

Sides

Breakfast potatoes by the pound

$8.95+

Chicken salad by the pound

$9.95+

Pasta salad by the pound

$8.50+

Sweet plantains by the pound

$8.50+

Veggie medley by the pound

$8.50+

Empanada Platter

$20.99

Hummus lb

$8.50+

lunch boxes (minimum order 10)

lunch box with plain lays chips and a cookie

$12.99

lunch box with gluten free wrap with chips and a gf* cookie

$14.49

Sandwich tray

Sandwich platter

$53.99

Extra sandwich

$7.00

Salads

Santa Fe grilled chicken salad

$62.99

Cobb

$47.99

Greek

$47.99

Baby spinach strawberry and avocado

$47.99

Caesar grilled chicken

$58.99

house salad

$47.99

kale beet avocado salad

$49.99

Caesar Catering NO POLLO

$45.99

breakfast items

9" quiche

$26.99

Egg tray with cheese and bacon

$46.00

Fruit bowl

$39.99

fruit cup (each)

$3.69

breakfast sandwich box

$10.59

Assorted pastry platter (must call 2 days ahead or it will not be placed)

$29.99+

drinks

bottle water

$2.25

Iced Tea Catering

$4.99+

coffee to go (box)

$16.99

orange juice gallon

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

631 Brawley School Rd, Ste 406, Mooresville, NC 28117

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

