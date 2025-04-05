Ooh la la cafe - Patisserie Cafe (Brawley school rd location)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
631 Brawley School Rd, Ste 406, Mooresville, NC 28117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cantina 1511- Mooresville - 120-D Marketplace Ave
No Reviews
120-D Marketplace Ave Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar- Mooresville - 106 Argus Lane
No Reviews
106 Argus Lane Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mooresville
More near Mooresville