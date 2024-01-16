Oohh's & Aahh's - Glebe Road 1033 W Glebe Road
No reviews yet
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Oohh's & Aahh's is a Soul Food Restaurant that has been in DC for 20 plus years, and now we're making our debut in Alexandria, Virginia. The same soul food you know and love from our U St and Georgia Ave locations will be available to the masses. To our friends, new and old, welcome to our first new location in almost 7 years!
1033 W Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
