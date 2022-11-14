Restaurant header imageView gallery
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

review star

No reviews yet

1005 U St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings (8pc)
Turkey Wings (2pcs)
Whiting

Family Meal

Family Meal

Family Meal

$54.95

Your Choice of 4 Entrees & 3 Large Sides

Wings (20pc)

$29.95

Appetizers

Shrimp & Jumbo Lump Crab Fritters

$14.95
Wings (6pc)

$10.45
Wings (8pc)

$13.45
Wings (10pc)

$14.95
Wings (20pc)

$29.95
Shrimp - 6

$9.95
Shrimp - 10

$15.45

Extra Sauces

$1.50

Dinner Entrees

New! 3 Whiting + (6) Shrimp Combo

$25.95

New! Catfish + (6) Shrimp Combo

$29.95

New! Salmon + (6) Shrimp Combo

$32.95

New! Catfish & Grits

$19.95
Shrimp & Grits

$18.95
Fried Chicken Leg Quarter

$14.95
Whiting

$16.95
Catfish

$20.95
Chicken Wings (10pc)

$19.95
Chicken Wings (8pc)

$17.45
Shrimp (10pc)

$19.45
Teriyaki Salmon

$20.95
Beef Short Ribs

$23.95
Chicken Breast (2pc)

$19.95
Baked Chicken Leg Quarter

$14.45
Meatloaf

$14.95
Turkey Wings (2pcs)

$16.45
Veggie Platter (3 Sides)

$10.95
Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

Sides

Shrimp & Crab Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Stuffing - Medium

$4.45

Stuffing - Large

$5.45
Fresh Cabbage - Medium

$4.45
Fresh Cabbage - Large

$5.45
Fresh Collard Greens - Medium

$5.95
Fresh Collard Greens - Large

$6.95

Fries - Medium

$4.95
Fresh Green Beans - Medium

$4.45
Fresh Green Beans - Large

$5.45
Grits - Medium

$4.45
Grits - Large

$5.45
Signature Mac & Cheese - Medium

$5.95
Signature Mac & Cheese - Large

$6.95
Mashed Potatoes - Medium

$4.45Out of stock
Mashed Potatoes - Large

$5.45Out of stock
Potato Salad - Medium

$5.45
Potato Salad - Large

$6.45
Yams - Medium

$4.95
Yams - Large

$5.95
Yellow Rice - Medium

$4.45
Yellow Rice - Large

$5.45

Corn Bread

$1.95

Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$4.95

Sweet Potato Pie (Whole 9 inch)

$11.95
Banana Pudding

$6.95
Peach Cobbler

$6.95

Apple Cobbler

$6.95
Lemon Cake

$6.95
Red Velvet Cake

$6.95
Yellow Cake w/ Chocolate Icing

$6.95
Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Icing

$6.95
Carrot Cake

$6.95
Sweet Potato Cake

$6.95
Strawberry Cake

$6.95

Meat Only

Fried Chicken Leg Quarter NO SIDE

$10.95

Whiting NO SIDE

$12.95

Catfish - NO SIDE

$16.95

Chicken Wings (8pc) NO SIDE

$13.45

Shrimp Entree (10pc) NO SIDE

$15.45

Teriyaki Salmon NO SIDE

$16.95

Baked Chicken Leg Quarter NO SIDE

$10.45

Chicken Breast NO SIDE

$14.95

Turkey Wings (2pc) NO SIDE

$12.45

Meatloaf (Beef) NO SIDE

$10.95

Beef Short Ribs NO SIDE

$19.95

Extra Sauces

$1.50

Drinks

House-Made Strawberry Lemonade 32oz

$4.95
Half&Half - Med

$1.95
Half&Half - Large

$2.95
Lemonade - Med

$1.95
Lemonade - Large

$2.95
Iced Tea - Med

$1.95
Iced Tea - Large

$2.95

Cup of Ice

$1.20
Aquafina Bottled Water

$1.95
Crush Grape - Bottled

$2.40
Crush Orange - Bottled

$2.40
Crush Pineapple - Bottled

$2.40
Diet Pepsi - Bottled

$2.40
Lipton Pureleaf Raspberry - Bottled

$2.40
Mountain Dew - Bottled

$2.40
Pepsi - Bottled

$2.40

Pepsi Wild Cherry - Bottled

$2.40
Schweppes Ginger Ale - Bottled

$2.40
Sierra Mist - Bottled

$2.40

Voss Water 12.68oz

$4.95

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.95

Gatorade - Cool Blue

$2.95

Gatorade - Lemon/Lime

$2.95

Lunch Specials

Fried Chicken Leg Quarter

$10.45

Fried Whiting Sandwich (2pc)

$10.95
Whiting (2pc)

$10.95
Catfish (1pc)

$12.95
Chicken Wings (6pc)

$12.45
Chicken Wings (8pc)

$14.45
Chicken Wings (10pc)

$16.45
Shrimp (6pc)

$11.45
Shrimp (10pc)

$15.45
Chicken Breast (1pc)

$11.95
Baked Chicken Leg Quarter

$10.45
Meatloaf

$9.95

FRIED TURKEYS

Fried Turkey *Wed Nov 23rd (3-6pm pick-up)

$109.95

Fried Turkey *Wed Nov 23rd (6-9pm pick-up)

$109.95

Catering Sides

CATERING - Stuffing Half Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$40.00

CATERING - Stuffing Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$75.00

CATERING - Grits Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$60.00

CATERING - Grits 1/2 Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$35.00

CATERING - Potato Salad Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$85.00

CATERING - Potato Salad 1/2 Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$50.00

CATERING - Fresh Cabbage Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$80.00

CATERING - Fresh Cabbage 1/2 Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$45.00

CATERING - Yellow Rice Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$60.00

CATERING - Yellow Rice 1/2 Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$35.00

CATERING - Mashed Potatoes Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$80.00

CATERING - Mashed Potatoes 1/2 Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$45.00

CATERING - Mac & Cheese Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$85.00

CATERING - Mac & Cheese 1/2 Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$50.00

CATERING - Yams Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$85.00

CATERING - Yams 1/2 Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$50.00

CATERING - Fresh Collard Greens Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$85.00

CATERING - Fresh Collard Greens 1/2 Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$50.00

CATERING - Fresh String Beans Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$80.00

CATERING - Fresh String Beans 1/2 Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$45.00

CATERING - Peach Cobbler Full Pan (approx 40-50 servings)

$75.00

CATERING - Peach Cobbler Half Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$40.00

CATERING - Onion And Peppers On Side

$5.00

CATERING - Corn Bread Full Pan (approx 20-25 servings)

$25.00

Catering Sauces

Catering BBQ Sauce On The Side

$5.00

Catering Gravy On The Side

$5.00

Catering Tarter Sauce On The Side

$5.00

Catering Cocktail Sauce On The Side

$5.00

Catering Buffalo Sauce On The Side

$5.00

Catering Teriyaki Sauce On The Side

$5.00

Catering Lemon Pepper Sauce On The Side

$5.00

Large Gravy - Catering

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

www.OohhsnAahhs.com

Website

Location

1005 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

