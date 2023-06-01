Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oohwee Smoothie

Oohwee Smoothie

Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Smoothies

Berry Peachy Lemonade

Berry Peachy Lemonade

$4.00+

A slice of Summer! This blend of hand picked peaches, local strawberries, zesty lemons and a kick of lemongrass is sure to give you all the summer feels.

BluNanna

BluNanna

$4.00+

A perfect Pair! A blend of fresh blueberries and sweet ripened bananas. With a touch of local honey and almond milk. A cool and refreshing touch that’s sure to brighten your day.

Blue Rain

Blue Rain

$4.00+

Like an island breeze, blue rain is sure to please. Mango, Pineapple, Banana, & Coconut Milk come together to form this flavorful elixer. A favorite of children and parents alike this flavor is fun for the entire family.

Dr. Say Be Healthy

Dr. Say Be Healthy

$4.00+

Influenced by the genius of the late great Dr.Sebi. This healthy blend is also great tasting. combining island treats of honeydew melon, pear, soursop, & lychee. Being healthy has never tasted so great

Focus Ginger

Focus Ginger

$4.00+

Start your day on the right foot, with this energy-packed fusion. Pineapple meets ginger, avocado, moringa, & ginger brew for an amazing blend that is sure to widen your eyes and keep you focused throughout the day. Goodbye coffee get focused energy with focused ginger.

Green Gardens

Green Gardens

$4.00+

It’s a garden party! This fresh blend of Kale, spinach, kiwi, green grapes, celery juice, white grape juice and sea moss will nourish your body, mind and soul

Go Berry Crazy

Go Berry Crazy

$4.00+

Oohwee it’s a wild blend of berries! This funky Mix of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, elderberry, will make you crazy for more!

Mint 2 Be Melon

Mint 2 Be Melon

$4.00+

This smoothie is cooler than the other side of the pillow. The fresh ripe watermelon in tandem with fresh-pressed watermelon juice connects with mint for a flavor that is meant to be.

Oohwee Mangomatic

Oohwee Mangomatic

$4.00+

Guaranteed to make you say OohWee this blend is the original OohWee flavor it brings together sweet Mango, ripe plum, pitaya & grape juice for a great tasting treat

Sunrise Craze

Sunrise Craze

$4.00+

A flavor that shines through like the sun itself. Sunrise craze is packed with Orange, Mango, Carrot, & Orange Juice for a unique flavor as refreshing as a ray of sunshine.

Snacks

Veggie Straws

$1.50

Popcorn

$2.00

PB Crackers

$1.00

Bottle Water

$0.50

Salads

OOH-MMI Kale Salad

$4.00

Momma knows best! kale, greens, bell peppers, and garlic in a zesty lemon dressing .

Watermelon Mint

$2.00

OOHWEE's

Sea Moss

$1.00

Pea Protein Powder

$1.00

Vitamin D

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We recognize that eating healthy can be expensive however, being sick is even more expensive. Our goal is to make healthy options affordable and accessible.

Location

Oohwee Smoothie , Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Directions

