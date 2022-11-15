  • Home
  • /
  • Ronks
  • /
  • Oola Bowls - Intercourse, PA - 3465 Old Philadelphia Pike, Unit 7
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oola Bowls - Intercourse, PA 3465 Old Philadelphia Pike, Unit 7

review star

No reviews yet

3465 Old Philadelphia Pike

Intercourse, PA 17572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Oola Bowl

Bowls

Oola Bowl

Oola Bowl

$9.00+

Organic Açaí Base, Peanut Butter, Grandmas Granola, Strawberries, Banana's, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Honey

Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl

$8.00+

Organic Açaí Base, Pacoca, Strawberries, Bananas, Hemp Seed

What The Flax?

What The Flax?

$8.00+

Organic Açaí Base, Grandma's Granola, Blueberries, Pineapple, Flax Seeds

Holy Cacao!

Holy Cacao!

$10.00+

Organic Açaí Base, Almond Dust, Bananas, Cacao Nibs, Honey

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$8.00+

Organic Pitaya base, Pacoca or Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes

CYO Açai Bowl

$9.00+

Start with our Organic Açaí base and add up to 5 free toppings!

CYO Pitaya Bowl

$9.00+

Start with our Organic Pitaya (aka dragon fruit) base and add up to 5 free toppings!

Catering Oola Bowl

$7.00

Bulk Items

The Oola At Home Kit

$60.00

Kit includes: 1/2 Gallon of Açaí or Pitaya, Small Peanut Butter, Large Strawberries, Large Blueberries, Bundle of Banana's, Large Granola & Pacoca, Small Coconut.

Almond Butter

$9.00+

Almond Dust

$9.00+

Açaí

$6.00+

Organic Açaí

Pitaya

$5.00+

Organic Pitaya (Dragon Fruit)

Blueberries

$5.00+

A way to take blueberries home to make your own bowl!

Fresh Cut Strawberries

$5.00+

Take home fresh cut up strawberries to make your own bowls!

Peanut Butter

$7.00+

Bring home the delicious peanut butter to make your own bowls

Pacoca

$4.00+

Take home our sweet and salty peanut mixture to add to your own bowls or even to just have in the pantry!

Oola's Famous Grandma's Granola

$4.00+

Our famous Grandma's Granola - Made fresh locally each week!

Coconut

$3.00

Our unsweetened Coconut tasted to give bowls an extra delicious taste!

Toasted Coconut

$4.00

Our unsweetened Coconut tasted to give bowls an extra delicious taste!

Vegan Grandmas Granola

$4.00+

Our famous Grandma's Granola made with Agave

Fall Granola

$5.00+

Grab N Go

Smart Water

$2.99
Combo Oola Bites

Combo Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites (2 PB & 2 Nutella) for those who need a quick snack on go

Nutella Oola Bites

Nutella Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

PB Chip Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Peanut Butter Oola Bites

Peanut Butter Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Pumpkin Spice Oola Bites

Pumpkin Spice Oola Bites

$3.00
Hot Coffee by Whiff Roasters

Hot Coffee by Whiff Roasters

$2.25+

Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice

Cold Brew by Whiff Roasters

Cold Brew by Whiff Roasters

$2.25+

Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.00

Fresh Apple Cider from a local farm!

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00+

Kombucha sourced from Renewal Kombucha in Lititz, PA

Oolay

Oolay

$4.50+

The Oolay is coffee topped with frothed hazelnut or vanilla cream. It is perfect hot OR iced!

Caramel Cascade

Caramel Cascade

$5.00+

The Caramel Cascade is an iced cold brew with frothed caramel cream and caramel drizzle!

Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
Popeye Smoothie

Popeye Smoothie

$6.00

Banana, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Butter

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberries, Bananas, Strawberry Sam Rijuice

Legend-Berry Smoothie

Legend-Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Organic Açaí, Blueberries, Strawberries, Strawberry Sam Rijuice, Almond Milk

Featured/Seasonal Items

Caramel Apple Bowl

Caramel Apple Bowl

$9.00+

Organic Açaí Base, Paçoca, Caramel, Locally Sourced Apples

Vibin' Island

Vibin' Island

$10.00+

Organic Pitaya Base, Honey, Paçoca, Pineapple, Kiwi, Toasted Coconut

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$11.00+
Pumpin' Pumkin

Pumpin' Pumkin

$5.00+

(Copy)

Smart Water

$2.99
Combo Oola Bites

Combo Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites (2 PB & 2 Nutella) for those who need a quick snack on go

Nutella Oola Bites

Nutella Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

PB Chip Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Peanut Butter Oola Bites

Peanut Butter Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Pumpkin Spice Oola Bites

Pumpkin Spice Oola Bites

$3.00
Hot Coffee by Whiff Roasters

Hot Coffee by Whiff Roasters

$2.25+

Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice

Cold Brew by Whiff Roasters

Cold Brew by Whiff Roasters

$2.25+

Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.00

Fresh Apple Cider from a local farm!

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00+

Kombucha sourced from Renewal Kombucha in Lititz, PA

Oolay

Oolay

$4.50+

The Oolay is coffee topped with frothed hazelnut or vanilla cream. It is perfect hot OR iced!

Caramel Cascade

Caramel Cascade

$5.00+

The Caramel Cascade is an iced cold brew with frothed caramel cream and caramel drizzle!

Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
Popeye Smoothie

Popeye Smoothie

$6.00

Banana, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Butter

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberries, Bananas, Strawberry Sam Rijuice

Legend-Berry Smoothie

Legend-Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Organic Açaí, Blueberries, Strawberries, Strawberry Sam Rijuice, Almond Milk

Smoothies

Popeye Smoothie

Popeye Smoothie

$6.00

Banana, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Butter

Legend-Berry Smoothie (Copy)

Legend-Berry Smoothie (Copy)

$6.00

Organic Açaí, Blueberries, Strawberries, Strawberry Sam Rijuice, Almond Milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (Copy)

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (Copy)

$6.00

Strawberries, Bananas, Strawberry Sam Rijuice

Tropicoola

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Açaí Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Smoothies 🍓🫐🍌 6 locations + growing!

Location

3465 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17572

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvest Cafe (Kitchen Kettle Village) - Harvest Cafe
orange star4.5 • 267
3529 Old Philadelphia Pike INTERCOURSE, PA 17534
View restaurantnext
Corner Coffee Shop
orange star4.7 • 497
3526 Old Philadelphia Pike Intercourse, PA 17534
View restaurantnext
Botanical Creperie by NHCC
orange starNo Reviews
856 W Main St New Holland, PA 17557
View restaurantnext
New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland
orange star4.7 • 884
832 W Main St New Holland, PA 17557
View restaurantnext
Lickity Split, New Holland
orange star4.6 • 586
209 E Main St New Holland, PA 17557
View restaurantnext
CoffeeCo - New Holland
orange star4.0 • 18
504 E Main St New Holland, PA 17557
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Intercourse
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston