Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant imageView gallery
Soul Food
Burgers
Chicken

Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

33 East 83rd St

Chicago, IL 60619

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Party of 1

Buffett

$10.00

Party of 10

1st Sunday Brunch Adult

$64.95

Tickets Child

$21.99

10 per person

10 people

$100.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

33 East 83rd St, Chicago, IL 60619

Directions

Gallery
Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soul Veg City - 201-209 East 75th St.
orange starNo Reviews
201-209 East 75th St. Chicago, IL 60619
View restaurantnext
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - 87th Street
orange star4.2 • 1,525
3242 W 87TH ST Chicago, IL 60652
View restaurantnext
JJ Fish & Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
5401 South Wentworth Avenue Chicago, IL 60609
View restaurantnext
Seven Ten Social
orange starNo Reviews
1055 East 55th Street Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Evergreen Park
orange starNo Reviews
9607 S. Pulaski Ave Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Archer Heights
orange star4.2 • 434
4422 S Pulaski Chicago, IL 60632
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Dock's - Chicago 35th
orange star4.1 • 951
321 E 35th Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston