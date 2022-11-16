Restaurant header imageView gallery

OOOWWWEEE Wangz N Catfish

review star

No reviews yet

3951 Sycamore School Road

Fort Worth, TX 76133

Popular Items

6pc Wangz Basket
8pc Wangz Basket
4pc Wangz Basket

Food

2pc Catfish Basket

$14.49

Includes Fries, Slaw & Roll.

3pc Catfish Basket

$17.49

Includes Fries, Slaw & Roll.

4pc Catfish Basket

$20.49

Includes Fries, Slaw & Roll.

5pc CatFish Basket

$23.49

Includes Fries, Slaw & Roll.

Whole Catfish Basket

$16.19

2 Whole Catfish (7-9oz), Fries, Slaw & Roll.

Land & Sea

$17.49

Includes 2 Wangz, 2 pcs Fish Fries, Slaw & Roll.

1 CatFish Piece Only

$5.89

Catfish & Waffle

$14.49

2pcs Fish and 1 Belgium Waffle.

1pc CatFish Kid's Meal

$9.79

Includes Fries & Can Drink.

2pc Catfsh N Fries

$13.19

Fish & Fries Only

Whole Catfish Only

$13.19

2pc Kid's Wangz Basket

$7.69

2 Wangz, Fries & Can Drink.

4pc Wangz Basket

$10.89

4 Wangz, Fries & Roll.

6pc Wangz Basket

$13.19

6 Wangz, Fries & Roll.

8pc Wangz Basket

$16.19

8 Wangz, Fries & Roll.

10pc Wangz Basket

$21.19

2pc Kid's Strip Basket

$8.05

2 Chicken Strips with OOOWWWEEE Sauce on the Side, Fries & Can Drink.

4pc Strip Basket

$10.89

4 Chicken Strips with OOOWWWEEE Sauce on the Side, Fries & Roll.

6pc Strip Basket

$13.19

6 Chicken Strips with OOOWWWEEE Sauce on the Side, Fries & Roll.

8pc Strip Basket

$16.19

Chicken/Waffles

$11.14

3 Wangz with No Sauce & 1 Belgium Waffle.

1 Wang ONLY

$2.49

1 Strip ONLY

$2.49

Family 4 Wangz

$43.38

16 Wangz- Fries, Rolls for 4 includes a choice of 2 liter Dr. Pepper, 7UP or Big Red.

Family 6 Wangz

$66.65

24 Wangz- Fries, Rolls for 6, choice of 2 liter Dr. Pepper, 7UP or Big Red.

Family 4 Fried Catfish

$63.56

8 Filets - Fries, Rolls, Slaw with 2 ltr Dr. Pepper, 7UP or Big Red

Family 6 Fried Catfish

$97.84

12 Filets - Fries, Rolls & Slaw for 6. With a 2 liter Dr. Pepper, 7up or Big Red

10 Wangz Only

$19.99

50 Wangz Pack

$118.27

75 Wangz Pack

$177.41

100 Wangz Pack

$236.55

Bottle OOOWWWEEE Sauce

$9.95

12oz bottle of our delicious OOOWWWEEE Signature Sauce. Shake and eat.

Ooowwweee Sauce - 2oz

$0.95

Pickles

$0.30

Jalapeno

$0.30

2oz Ranch Cup

$0.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Matt Fries

$5.99

Large fries with cheese, bacon, ranch, jalapeno & OOOWWWEEE sauce. A meal in itself!

Small Fry

$1.99

Large Fry

$4.29

Side Slaw

$1.99

Roll

$0.50

Waffle

$3.99

Extra Seasoning on Chicken or Fish

$0.30

Extra Seasoning on Fry

$0.30

Extra Catsup Pkts (3)

$0.25

Extra Tarter Sauce Pkts (3)

$0.25

Extra Bacon Bits

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Butter (1)

$0.30

Extra Syrup (1)

$0.30

Hot Sauce Pkt(2)

$0.25

Turnip Greens 8oz

$2.99

Homemade Tarter Sauce- 3.25oz

$1.82

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Reese Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Thaitian Treat

$2.29

Bottle Big Pineapple

$2.29

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Bottled 7Up

$2.29

Deja Blue Water

$1.49

Bottle Neji Peach

$2.29

Bottle Sunkist Orange

$2.29

Bottle AW Root Beer

$2.29

Bottle AW Cream Soda

$2.29

Bottle Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Bottle Hawaiian Punch

$2.29

Bottle Big Red

$2.29

Bottle Grape Kool Aid

$2.49Out of stock

Bottle Tropical Punch Kool Aid

$2.49

Snapple Apple

$2.49

Snapple Mango Madness

$1.85

Snapple Fire

$2.49

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.49

Snapple Black Cherry

$2.49

Snapple Peach Tea

$1.85

Gal - Kool Aid Tropical Punch

$7.39

Gal Grape Kool Aid

$7.39Out of stock

Gal- Trap Juice

$7.39Out of stock

Can Hawaiian Punch

$1.29

Can Dr Pepper

$1.29

Can Big Red

$1.29

Can AW Root Beer

$1.29

Can Sunkist Orange

$1.29

2Ltr Dr Pepper

$3.99

2 Ltr 7 Up

$3.99

Bai Boost

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3951 Sycamore School Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Ooowwweee Wangz N Catfish image
Ooowwweee Wangz N Catfish image

