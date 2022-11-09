Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

Oori

818 Reviews

$

2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE

Pottstown, PA 19465

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are a Korean inspired BYOB restaurant located in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Our passion are our crafts, cooking and hospitality. We cannot wait to share a meal with you.

2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE, Pottstown, PA 19465

