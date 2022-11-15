Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley

No reviews yet

2177 Shattuck Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94704

Popular Items

3 Triangle Set
Student/Kids Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki Triangle

Triangles

Chicken Teriyaki Triangle

$4.95

Double Unagi Triangle

$6.84

Grilled Salmon Triangle

$5.23

Rice Only Triangle

$2.59

Short Rib Triangle

$4.95

Spicy Ahi Tuna Triangle

$5.35

Spicy Kimchi Triangle

$3.97

Spicy Pork Triangle

$4.54

Spicy Shrimp Triangle

$5.35

Spicy Tofu Triangle

$4.31

Tofu Kimchi Triangle

$4.31

Tofu Teriyaki Triangle

$3.97

Single Unagi

$5.46

Ume Triangle

$3.97

Triangle Sets

2 Triangle Set

3 Triangle Set

4 Triangle Set

Small Plates

Plate - Ahi Tuna Small

$14.89

Plate - Chicken Teriyaki Small

$12.59

Plate - Grilled Salmon Small

$13.74

Plate - Short Rib Small

$12.59

Plate - Spicy Pork Small

$11.44

Plate - Spicy Tofu Small

$11.44

Plate - Tofu Teriyaki Small

$10.29

Plate - Unagi Small

$17.19

Student/Kids Bowl

$9.14

Regular Plates

Plate - Ahi Tuna Regular

$17.19

Plate - Chicken Teriyaki Regular

$14.89

Plate - Grilled Salmon Regular

$16.04

Plate - Short Rib Regular

$14.89

Plate - Spicy Pork Regular

$13.74

Plate - Spicy Tofu Regular

$13.74

Plate - Tofu Teriyaki Regular

$12.59

Plate - Unagi Regular

$19.49

Plate - Three Item Rice Plate

$16.04

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Taco

$5.69

Beef Taco

$5.23

Chicken Taco

$5.23

Salmon Taco

$5.69

Spicy Pork Taco

$5.23

Tofu Taco

$5.23

Salads

3 item Salad

$17.19

Salad - One Item

$14.89

Side Salad

$7.99

Sides

Edamame

$3.39

Ginger

$3.39

Miso Soup

$3.39

Nori

$0.63

Side Of Rice

$3.39

Kimchi

$3.39

Drinks

Izze

$2.88Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$2.59Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.59

Bottled Water

$3.47

Bottled Coke

$3.95

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Flavor packed toppings on a pillowy bed of rice wrapped inside a crispy layer of nori. Fresh, healthy, and delicious. It's our take on onigiri. Come try them at any of our three East Bay locations!

2177 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704

