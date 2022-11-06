Oori Rice Triangles - Oakland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Flavor packed toppings on a pillowy bed of rice wrapped inside a crispy layer of nori. Fresh, healthy, and delicious. It's our take on onigiri. Come try them at any of our three East Bay locations!
Location
6000 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE
No Reviews
5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE OAKLAND, CA 94618
View restaurant
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - College - 5819 College Ave
No Reviews
5819 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oakland
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurant