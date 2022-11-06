Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oori Rice Triangles - Oakland

6000 College Ave

Oakland, CA 94618

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Triangle
Grilled Salmon Triangle
3 Triangle Set

Triangles

Chicken Teriyaki Triangle

$4.95

Double Unagi Triangle

$6.84

Grilled Salmon Triangle

$5.23

Rice Only Triangle

$2.59

Short Rib Triangle

$4.95

Spicy Ahi Tuna Triangle

$5.35

Spicy Kimchi Triangle

$3.97

Spicy Pork Triangle

$4.54

Spicy Shrimp Triangle

$5.35

Spicy Tofu Triangle

$4.31

Tofu Kimchi Triangle

$4.31

Tofu Teriyaki Triangle

$3.97

Single Unagi

$5.46

Ume Triangle

$3.97

Triangle Sets

2 Triangle Set

3 Triangle Set

4 Triangle Set

Small Plates

Plate - Ahi Tuna Small

$14.89

Plate - Chicken Teriyaki Small

$12.59

Plate - Grilled Salmon Small

$13.74

Plate - Short Rib Small

$12.59

Plate - Spicy Pork Small

$11.44

Plate - Spicy Tofu Small

$11.44

Plate - Tofu Teriyaki Small

$10.29

Plate - Unagi Small

$17.19

Student/Kids Bowl

$9.14

Regular Plates

Plate - Ahi Tuna Regular

$17.19

Plate - Chicken Teriyaki Regular

$14.89

Plate - Grilled Salmon Regular

$16.04

Plate - Short Rib Regular

$14.89

Plate - Spicy Pork Regular

$13.74

Plate - Spicy Tofu Regular

$13.74

Plate - Tofu Teriyaki Regular

$12.59

Plate - Unagi Regular

$19.49

Plate - Three Item Rice Plate

$16.04

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Taco

$5.69

Beef Taco

$5.23

Chicken Taco

$5.23

Salmon Taco

$5.69

Spicy Pork Taco

$5.23

Tofu Taco

$5.23

Salads

3 item Salad

$17.19

Salad - One Item

$14.89

Side Salad

$7.99

Sides

Edamame

$3.39

Ginger

$3.39

Miso Soup

$3.39

Nori

$0.63

Side Of Rice

$3.39

Kimchi

$3.39

Spicy Mayo

$1.95

Drinks

Izze

$2.88

San Pellegrino

$2.59Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.59

Bottled Water

$3.47

Bottled Coke

$3.95

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.95

Can Coke

$1.95Out of stock

Can Diet Coke

$1.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Flavor packed toppings on a pillowy bed of rice wrapped inside a crispy layer of nori. Fresh, healthy, and delicious. It's our take on onigiri. Come try them at any of our three East Bay locations!

Website

Location

6000 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618

Directions

