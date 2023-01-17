Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ootori Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

2665 Commerce Dr Nw Ste 100

Rochester, MN 55901

Order Again

Appetizers

Age Dashi Tofu

$8.00

Crispy tofu/tentsuyu broth/grated ginger/green onion (V)

Asparagus Tempura

$9.00

Lightly battered/tentsuyu broth (V)

Crab Rangoon

$5.00

Cream cheese/minced crabmeat/sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soybean/salt (V)

Chicken Egg Roll

$6.00

Chicken/vegetables/deep fry/sweet chili sauce

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan fried/ginger dressing (Pork/Veggies)

Tori Karage

$12.00

Japanese fried chicken/mayo/togarashi

Korean Fried Chicken

$12.00

Crispy Chicken/Korean-inspired gochujang sauce

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soft tofu/seaweed/shitake mushroom/soybean broth

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Lightly battered/tentsuyu broth

Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

Crab: Crispy crab/mayo/togarashi

Sweet Potato Tempura

$9.00

Lightly battered/tentsuyu broth

Takoyaki

$8.00

Crispy octopus ball/bonito/seaweed powder/mayo/katsu sauce

Veggies Spring Roll

$6.00

Vegetables/deep fry/ sweet chili sauce (V)

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Salad

Mix Green Salad

$6.00

Spring mix/julienne carrot/cucumber/cherry tomatoes/ ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Japanese favorite/marinated seaweed

Kimchi

$6.00

Fermented napa cabbage/spicy & salty

Noodles

Sesame Ramen Tofu

$16.00

Sesame Ramen Shrimp

$16.00

Sesame Ramen Pork Belly

$16.00

Shoyu Ramen Tofu

$16.00

Shoyu Ramen Shrimp

$16.00

Shoyu Ramen Pork Belly

$16.00

Ton RamenTofu

$16.00

Ton Ramen Pork Belly

$16.00

Ton Ramen Shrimp

$16.00

Yaki Soba

$11.00

Stir Fry egg noodles/broccoli/carrot/cabbage/mayo/katsu sauce

Yaki Udon

$11.00

Stir Fry thick wheat noodles/broccoli/carrot/cabbage/mayo/katsu sauce

Rice Bowls

Katsu Don

$15.00

Breaded/deep fry pork/egg wash/sweet onion/sweet & savory sauce

Oyako Don

$15.00

Grilled chicken/egg wash/sweet onion/sweet & savory sauce

Pork Belly Don

$16.00

Pan fried pork belly/fried egg/sweet sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken/fresh vegetables/teriyaki sauce

Ton Katsu

$13.00

Breaded/deep fry pork/katsu sauce

Basil Tofu

$13.00

Stir Fry chicken or crispy tofu/jalapeno/sweet onion/ginger/basil leaves/basil sauce/fried egg

Basil Chicken

$13.00

Chirashi Don

$28.00

Assortment fresh fish/vegetables

Unagi Don

$18.00

Grilled freshwater eel/vegetables

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Tofu Fried Rice

$13.00

Salmon Poke Don

$18.00

Fresh salmon/green & sweet onion/avocado/sesame seed/sriracha aioli

Tuna Poke Don

$18.00

Ahi tuna /green & sweet onion/avocado/sesame seed/sriracha aioli

Side Order

Wasabi

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Fried Rice

$4.00

Soy wraps

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Yum Yum

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Katsu Sauce

$1.00

Stickers

$2.49

No Utensils

Simple Sushi Rolls (6-8 pieces)

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Escolar Roll

$7.00

Alaskan Roll

$9.00

Fresh salmon/avocado

Boston Roll

$9.00

Fresh tuna/avocado

California Roll

$7.00

Crabmeat/avocado/cucumber

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon/cucumber/cream cheese

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna tartare/cucumber/spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon/avocado/spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura/avocado/crunch

Spicy Sea Scallops

$11.00

Scallops/avocado/green onion/spicy mayo

Eel Roll

$10.00

Eel/avocado/cucumber/sweet sauce

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$12.00

Crispy crab/avocado/fish egg

Sushi & Sashimi

Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$3.00

Escolar Nigiri

$4.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$5.00

Inari Nigiri

$2.00

Izumi Nigiri

$3.00Out of stock

Kanikama Nigiri

$2.00

Maguro Nigiri

$4.00

Masago Nigiri

$3.00

Sake Nigiri

$4.00

Smoked Sake Nigiri

$4.00

Tamago Nigiri

$2.00

Unagi Nigiri

$4.00

Sashimi

Escolar Sashimi

$11.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$12.00

Izumi Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Maguro Sashimi

$11.00

Sake Sashimi

$10.00

Smoked Sake Sashimi

$10.00

Tamago Sashimi

$5.00

Unagi Sashimi

$11.00

Cooked Signature Rolls (6-8 pieces)

Amazing Sunshine

$11.00

Crabmeat/avocado/mango/mango sauce/togarashi

Crazy Monkey

$12.00

Shrimp tempura/avocado/crunch/caramelized banana spicy mayo/sweet sauce

Crispy Crunchy

$11.00

Crabmeat/avocado/cream cheese/spicy mayo/sweet sauce

Crouching Tiger

$11.00

Shrimp tempura/avocado/crunch/crabmeat

Hidden Dragon

$12.00

Shrimp tempura/avocado/cream cheese/deep fry spicy mayo/crabmeat sauce

Just Awesome

$12.00

Shrimp tempura/avocado/jalapeno/cilantro/crunchy carrot chipotle mayo/spicy sweet sauce

Stupid Cupid

$11.00

fresh shrimp/avocado/cream cheese/crunchy carrot/sweet sauce

Fire Cracker

$12.00

Salmon/tuna/avocado/mango/jalapeno/deep fry/spicy mayo mango sauce

Lost Island

$12.00

Mix Match

$13.00

Oasis

$11.00

Kiss Dragon

$12.00

Fresh Sushi Signature Rolls

3 Wise Men

$17.00

Avocado/fish egg/crunch/tuna/yellowtail/salmon

Amazon Princess

$15.00

Spicy tuna/cucumber/crunch/tuna/avocado/spicy mayo

Burning Flame

$17.00

Shrimp/crunchy carrot/avocado/tuna/chipotle mayo spicy sweet/sriracha sauce

Dessert Storm

$13.00

Spicy tuna/avocado/cream cheese/crunchy carrot spicy mayo/sweet sauce

Hana Michi

$15.00

Spicy tuna/avocado/crunchy carrot/escolar/fish egg/spicy mayo

Lion King

$14.00

Merry Christmas

$15.00

Ootori Sushi

$15.00

Shrimp tempura/cream cheese/cilantro/crunch/salmon spicy mayo/sweet sauce

Para Para Sakura

$14.00

Smoked salmon/yellowtail/jalapeno/sweet melon/crunch chipotle mayo/green onion

Pink Lady

$13.00

Tuna/crabmeat/mango/avocado/fish egg/spicy mayo/mango sauce

Polar Express

$17.00

Scallops/shrimp tempura/crabmeat/mango salsa/spicy ponzu sauce

Silent Dragon

$14.00

Volcano

$13.00

Crabmeat/avocado/cucumber/spicy tuna/cilantro/spicy eel sauce/chili oil

Over The Rainbow

$15.00

First Samurai

$15.00

Eel Lovers Signature Rolls (6-8 pieces)

Aloha

$16.00

Eel/mango/jalapeno/avocado/spicy tuna/green onion/spicy mayo/chili oil

Uncle Sweet

$16.00

Shrimp tempura/mango/crunch/smoked salmon/eel mango sauce/sweet sauce/spicy mayo

Wild Caterpillar

$14.00

Eel/cream cheese/cucumber/avocado/sweet sauce

Wooden Bridge

$17.00

Shrimp tempura/sweet omelet/crunch/eel/sweet sauce

Vegetarian Sushi Rolls (6-8 pieces)

Asparagus roll

$4.00

Avocado roll

$4.00

Clumzy Ninja

$12.00

Sweet omelet/avocado/cream cheese/crunch/sweet potato/spicy mayo/sweet sauce

Color of Life

$10.00

Seaweed salad/avocado/carrot/crema cheese/sweet sauce

Cucumber roll

$4.00

Green Turtle

$10.00

Sweet omelet/avocado/crunchy carrot/seaweed salad

Kampyo roll

$4.00

Laughing Panda

$12.00

Avocado/carrot/asparagus/mozzarella cheese/breaded/deep fry/spicy mayo/mango sauce

Mister Miyagi

$11.00

Avocado/pickled radish/sweet omelet/crunchy carrot/chipotle mayo sweet sauce

Mo Yasai

$12.00

Jalapeno/cilantro/pickled radish/seaweed salad/avocado/crunch/spicy mayo/sweet sauce

My Favorite Veggies

$11.00

Avocado/cucumber/crunchy carrot/sweet tofu skin

Oshinko roll

$4.00

Princess Kimono

$11.00

Avocado/cucumber/sweet melon/crunch/mango/mango sauce

Sweet Potato roll

$7.00

Beverages

Soda Can

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ramune

$4.00

Pheony Negroni

$9.00

DESSERT

Molten Chocolate

$8.00

Deep Fry Cheesecake

$8.00

Banana Fritters

$7.00

Basque Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
