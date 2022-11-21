OP Social Tap & Grille 4247 North Buffalo Road
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
O.P. Social is locally owned and operated, here in our hometown of Orchard Park. We are proud to serve an extensive menu of favorite entrées, small plates and sandwiches, plus a selection of artisanal pizzas, baked fresh in our brick oven.
Location
4247 North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
