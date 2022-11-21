Restaurant header imageView gallery

OP Social Tap & Grille 4247 North Buffalo Road

review star

No reviews yet

4247 North Buffalo Road

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef on Weck Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza

Specials (Sun & Mon Only)

Prime Rib Special

12oz ($13), 14oz ($15), or 16oz ($17) Prime Rib. RECOMMENDED SIDES: Mashed Potatoes (add $6) & Charred Asparagus (add $5)

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Greens, chicken (additional charges apply), tomatoes, applewood bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocado, red onion, shredded cheddar & creamy dijon vinaigrette

O.P. Chopped Salad

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, smoked bacon lardoons, creamy gorgonzola dressing & croutons

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, cheddar, red onions, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette

Simply Arugula Salad

$14.00

Pine nuts, shaved parmesan, lemon olive oil dressing

Seasonal Salad

$16.00

Pine nuts, shaved parmesan, lemon olive oil dressing

Spinach & Blood Orange

$17.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, smoked bacon lardoons, creamy gorgonzola dressing & croutons

Small Plates

Brussels & Pork Belly

$19.00

Burrata

$22.00

Hot Pepper Dip

$13.00

Panko-Crusted Crab Cakes

$25.00

Pretzel

$14.00

Thai Chili Calamari

$20.00

Wings

$24.00

Stuffed Peppers

$18.00

Tuna TarTare

$24.00

Texas Dilla

$19.00

Artisan Pizzas

Beef on Weck Pizza

$20.00

Brussells & Prosciutto Pizza

$20.00

Burrata Pizza

$19.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Spicy Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Wild Mushroom

$19.00

Souvlaki Pizza

$19.00

Formaggio

$18.00

Hot Pepper & Steak Za

$22.00

Entrees

Bolognese

$35.00

Braised Short Rib

$24.00

Delmonico

$33.00

Filet of Beef Entree

$34.00

Herb Grilled Chicken Entree

$17.00

Phyllo Chicken Entree

$21.00

Pork Chop Entree

$22.00

Quinoa Bowl Entree

$20.00

Roast Brisket Entree

$20.00

Salmon Entree

$26.00

Scallops Entree

$31.00

Tuscan Ravioli

$30.00

Sandwiches

Beef on Weck Sandwich

$15.00

Social Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Tempura Fish Tacos

$13.00

Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Sides

Au Gratin Potatoes

$6.00

Baby Carrot Spikes

$5.00

Bacon

$4.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blood Orange & Honey Vinaigrette

$0.50

Bread Basket

$5.00

Brocolini

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Butter - Melted

Butter - Solid

Citrus Vinaigrette

$1.00

Creamy Gorg

$1.00

Crostini

$5.00

Crumbly Gorgonzola

$0.50

Demi Glace

$2.00

Dijon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Dough Ball

$3.00

Garlic Confit Potatoes

$6.00

Gluten-Free Crostini

$5.00

Haricot verts

$5.00

Hash

$6.00

House Red Sauce

$1.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Ketchup

Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mayonaise

$0.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pickles

$1.00

Poppyseed Dressing

$0.50

Ranch

$1.00

Remoulade

$0.50

Risotto

$6.00

Roasted Red Pepper Risotto

$6.00

Rosemary Polenta Cake

$6.00

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, cheddar, red onions, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette

Slaw

$3.00

Sugar Snap Peas

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Wild Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Kid's Pasta

$7.50

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Desserts

Apple Tart

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Party

Party

$2,500.00

Fees

Corking Fee

$25.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$25.00

Taste of OP (Outside Only)

Brisket Taco (Taste of OP)

$6.00

Arancini Balls (Taste of OP)

$7.00

Crab Cakes (Taste of OP)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

O.P. Social is locally owned and operated, here in our hometown of Orchard Park. We are proud to serve an extensive menu of favorite entrées, small plates and sandwiches, plus a selection of artisanal pizzas, baked fresh in our brick oven.

Location

4247 North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SPoT Coffee - Orchard Park NEW
orange star4.6 • 767
6519 East Quaker Road Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
The Grange Outpost
orange starNo Reviews
4236 North Buffalo Street Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Ginger Snap Patisserie
orange starNo Reviews
6572 East Quaker Street Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Orchard Park
orange starNo Reviews
6519 East Quaker Road Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Cobham Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
10 Cobham Drive Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Pita Gourmet - Orchard Park
orange starNo Reviews
3144 Orchard Park Road Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orchard Park

SPoT Coffee - Orchard Park NEW
orange star4.6 • 767
6519 East Quaker Road Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
The Byrd House
orange star4.3 • 343
4190 North Buffalo Rd Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orchard Park
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Derby
review star
No reviews yet
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Angola
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston