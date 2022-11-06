  • Home
OPA! Modern Greek Cuisine- Frankfort 10235 West Lincoln Highway

No reviews yet

10235 West Lincoln Highway

Frankfort, IL 60423

Order Again

Popular Items

Mini Pork Kabobs
Greek Trio
Fried Zucchini

Spreads

Tzatziki

$9.00

Greek yogurt blended with fresh cucumber, garlic, and olive oil

Skordalia

$9.00

A puree of potatoes, olive oil, and garlic

Spicy Feta (Tirokafteri)

$9.00

Whipped feta cheese with roasted red and spicy Greek peppers

Hummus

$9.00

Chick pea puree, tahini, and spices topped with pickled onions, parsley, and chick peas

Taramosalata

$11.00

Fish roe, olive oil, lemon juice

Melitzanosalta

$9.00

Smoked eggplant puree with parsley, garlic, vinegar, and olive oil

Greek Trio

$24.00

Soup

Avgolemono Cup

$6.00

A creamy broth of chicken and rice with a hint of lemon- A Greek classic!

Avgolemono Quart

$12.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$15.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and oregano with our house-made salad dressing topped with feta cheese & wheat rusks

Horiatiki Village Salad

$15.00

A refeshing twist on our Greek salad minus the greens and more of everything else in our house-made OPA! salad dressing and topped with feta cheese

Greek Panzanella Salad

$15.00

Cherry tomatoes, quartered cucumber, arugula, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and oregano tossed in our OPA! salad dressing topped with feta cheese

Spanakopita Salad

$15.00

Spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, crumbled phyllo dough, fresh dill, tossed in OPA! salad dressing and topped with feta cheese & sesame seeds

Watermelon Salad

$15.00

Fresh watermelon, mint, red onion, green onion, balsamic glaze, feta cheese, and OPA! dressing

Dakos

$12.00

Chopped tomato spread drizzled with olive oil and topped with feta cheese served over paximadi (barley) bread

Beets

$12.00

Red and yellow beets marinated with olive oil and garlic served with skordalia spread

Small Greek Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and oregano with our house-made salad dressing topped with feta cheese & wheat rusks

Small Horiatiki Village Salad

$9.00

A refeshing twist on our Greek salad minus the greens and more of everything else in our house-made OPA! salad dressing and topped with feta cheese

Small Greek Panzanella Salad

$9.00

Cherry tomatoes, quartered cucumber, arugula, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and oregano tossed in our OPA! salad dressing topped with feta cheese

Small Spanakopita Salad

$9.00

Spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, crumbled phyllo dough, fresh dill, tossed in OPA! salad dressing and topped with feta cheese & sesame seeds

Small Watermelon Salad

$9.00

Fresh watermelon, mint, red onion, green onion, balsamic glaze, feta cheese, and OPA! dressing

Sandwiches

Gyro Dinner

$18.00

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onion, tzatziki sauce and warm pita bread. Served with Greek fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and crumbled feta. Served with Greek fries.

OPA! Burger

$15.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and crumbled feta. Served with Greek fries.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$16.00

Topped with arugula, tomato, onion, and made in-house mayo. Served with Greek fries.

Lamb Pita

$15.00

Slices of tender Colorado lamb wrapped in pita with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki. Served with Greek fries.

Sides

Feta

$7.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Kalamata Olives

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Greek Potatoes

$5.00

Horta Dandelion Greens

$8.00

Fasolakia Green Beans

$9.00

Mixed Vegetables

$9.00

Pita

$1.00

Gluten Free Pita

$3.00

Fish

Greek Roasted Salmon

$27.00

Broiled and delicately cooked with lemon and olive oil. Served with mixed vegetables.

European Sea bass (Lavraki)

$29.00

Butterfly charbroiled sea bass cooked with oregano, olive oil, and lemon. Served with mixed vegetables.

Salted Cod (Bakalao)

$22.00

Pan fried cod served with skordalia and beets. Served with mixed vegetables.

Pasta

Makaronia Kima

$17.00

Pasta noodles with meat sauce topped with cheese

Makaronia

$11.00

Pasta noodles topped with cheese

Lobster Pasta

$28.00

8 o.z lobster prepared with a tomato sauce and makaronia

Appetizers

Saganaki

$10.00

Flamed Cheese, the Greek way! OPA!

Tiropitakia

$11.00

Crispy phyllo dough filled with feta cheese topped with honey and sesame seeds

Spanakopita

$12.00

Crispy phyllo dough stuffed with blend of sauteed spinach and feta cheese

Fried Zucchini

$11.00

Crispy batter-fried zucchini served with skordalia

Feta Roasted Red Peppers

$12.00

Greek red peppers stuffed with feta cheese and fresh herbs

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Tender grilled octopus served with black eyed peas, red roasted pepper, and green onion

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Lightly breaded calamari served with tzatziki spread

Grilled Seafood Platter

$24.00

Octopus, calamari, and shrimp grilled with oil, lemon, and herbs served with beets

Shrimp OPA!

$17.00

Shrimp sauteed in ouzo, fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, garlic, topped with feta

Mini Pork Kabobs

$12.00

Four mini pork kabobs topped with lemon

Dolmades

$12.00

Tender grape leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, and fresh herbs

Grecian Eggrolls

$14.00

The Modern Gyro! Crispy egg roll filled with gyro meat, grilled onions, and feta cheese

Loukaniko

$12.00

Sausage, garlic confit, mustard, olive oil, and oregano

Keftedakia (Meatballs)

$12.00

Tender meatballs served in house made OPA! tomato sauce topped with feta and yogurt mousse and frizzled potatoes

Traditional

Meatlover’s Combo

$32.00

Mini pork kabobs, chicken bites, meatballs, loukaniko, gyro, pita, Greek potatoes, & tzatziki

Seafood Combo

$32.00

Calamari, shrimp, cod, spanakopita, beets, Greek potatoes, taramosalata, & skordalia

Fasolakia

$17.00

Braised green beans with potatoes and carrots in a fresh tomato sauce

Dolmades

$17.00

Tender grape leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, and fresh herbs topped with lemon sauce served with rice and Greek potatoes

Spanakopita

$16.00

Crispy phyllo dough stuffed with a blend of sauteed spinach and feta cheese served with rice and Greek potatoes

Pastichio

$18.00

Baked pasta with ground meat and cheese topped with bechamel sauce served with Greek potatoes

Moussaka

$19.00

Layers of eggplant, ground meat, cheese, and potato topped with bechamel sauce served with rice

Entrees

Chicken Kabobs

$20.00

Served with rice and Greek potatoes

Shrimp Kabobs

$25.00

Served with rice and Greek potatoes

Veggie Kabobs

$18.00

Served with rice and Greek potatoes

Grecian Style Chicken

$20.00

Greek-style 1/2 chicken cooked in olive oil, oregano, garlic, and lemon served with rice and Greek potatoes

Lamb Chops

$46.00

Colorado lamb chops marinated in olive oil and herbs served with rice and Greek potatoes

Lamb Shank

$28.00

Tender Colorado braised shank with fresh herbs, garlic, and tomato sauce served with rice and Greek potatoes

Leg of Lamb

$26.00

Slices of tender Colorado lamb with lamb juice, garlic, and lemon served with rice and Greek potatoes

Biftekia

$20.00

Greek patties with herbs and spices served over Greek fries

Braised Shortrib

$28.00

Short rib braised in fresh tomato sauce and herbs served over spaghetti

Ribeye

$35.00

12 oz. ribeye served with mixed veggies

Porkchops

$22.00

Charbroiled pork chopped marinated in OPA! olive oil served with rice and Greek potatoes

Dessert

OPA! Loukoumades

$10.00

Greek donuts dusted with cinnamon, powdered sugar, walnuts, and sesame seeds resting in a bed of honey. ADD ICE CREAM $3

Galaktoboureko

$6.00

Phylloh dough with a sweet custard inside served in a tall fluffy slice

Baklava

$6.00

Crsipy layers of phylloh dough, honey, and walnuts

Baklava Cheesecake

$9.00

Baklava, pound cake, and cheesecake in a tall layered slice

Rice Pudding

$4.00

House made rice pudding dusted with cinnamon

Greek Yogurt

$7.00

Topped with honey and walnuts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Almond Mousse Cake

$10.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$10.00

Bougatsa

$8.00

Phylloh dough baked with a soft french vanilla custard dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. ADD ICE CREAM $3

Ekmek

$10.00

Caramel Cake

$10.00

Cookie

$8.00

Coffee

Frappe

$5.00

Loumidis Greek Coffee

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso Fredo

$5.00

Cappuccino Fredo

$5.00

Coffee Cocktails

Nes 21

$12.00

Nescafe and Baileys

Calypso

$12.00

Espresso and Metaxa

Espresso Matini

$12.00

Titio's Vodka, Espresso, Simple Syrup

After Dinner Drinks

Baklava Martini

$12.00

Gin, Amaretto liquer, Creme de Cacao, and cinnamon honey syrup

Rice Pudding Martini

$12.00

Rumchata and Malibu dusted with cinnamon

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Tito’s Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Godiva White Chocolate, & Godiva Milk Chocolate

Greek Spirits

Ouzo

$7.00+

Tsipouro

$7.00+

Mastiha

$7.00+

Metaxa

$7.00+

Beers & Seltzers

Mythos

$6.00

Hillas

$6.00

Alfa

$6.00

Fix Hellas

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken

$6.00

Anti Hero IPA

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Black Cherry, Raspberry, Lime, or Grapefruit

Specialty Cocktails

Santorini Martini

$12.00

Tito’s Vodka, Blue Curacao, cranberry juice, lemonade, and a splash of lime juice

Cucumber Basil Martini

$12.00

Effen Cucumber Vodka, fresh basil, lemonade

The Greek Mojito

$12.00

Mastiha, club soda, fresh mint, simple syrup

Papou’s Old Fashioned

$12.00

Maker’s Mark, cinnamon syrup, bitters

Lemoni

$12.00

Tito’s Vodka, lemon juice simple syrup, fresh mint, and a splash of club soda

Vissinada Ouzo

$12.00

Ouzo, lemonada, vissinada sweet cherry juice

Mykonos Mule

$12.00

Ouzo, ginger beer, lemon juice, and a lime

Amethyst Mule

$12.00

Mastiha, tequila, lemon juice, ginger beer, bitters

Athens Spritz

$12.00

Mionetto Prosecco and Otto’s Athen’s Vermouth

Mediterranean Bloody

$12.00

Tito’s Vodka, tomato juice, and all the good stuff. Topped with cucumber, Kalamata olives, and feta

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Tito’s Vodka, Espresso, simple syrup

Baklava Martini

$12.00

Gin, Amaretto liquer, Creme de Cacao, and cinnamon honey syrup

Rice Pudding Martini

$12.00

Rumchata and Malibu dusted with cinnamon

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Tito’s Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Godiva White Chocolate, and Godiva Milk Chocolate

Non-alcoholic

Clean Apple Mule

$7.00

Clean Co. Apple Vodka, lemon juice, ginger beer

Clean Ranch Water

$7.00

Clean Co. Tequila, lime juice, soda water

Clean 75

$7.00

Clean Co. Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, bubbles

Gruvi Pale Ale

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Fuze Iced Tea Unsweetened

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Zagori (Big)

$13.00

Zagori (Small)

$7.00

Wines

Boutari, Samos

$9.00+

Bright yellow amber color turning to gold. A rich bouquet of honey underpinned by plenty of lemon and orange peel scents

Kourtaki, Mavrodaphne

$9.00+

Grapes from the foothills near the city of Patras in the north-west of Paloponneese.

Apelia, House White

$8.00+

Notes of lemon and orange. A crisp, fruity long aftertaste

Kyklos, Moschofilero

$11.00+

A light-bodied and refreshing white-wine with elegant peach and citrus aromas

Boutari, Kretikos (White)

$12.00+

Intense aromas of white flowers and fruit with a pleasant acidity and lasting finish

Hatzimichalis, Chardonnay

$12.00+

Aromas of tropical fruits and white peaches combines with hints of oak and vanilla

Boutari, Santorini, Assyrtiko

$16.00+

Delicate aromas of fruit ike pear, lemon, and pineappple. On the palate the wine is smooth, rich, fruity, and full bodied

Boutari, Moschofilero

$16.00+

A refreshing crisp white wine with enticing citrus, floral, & melon aromas

Apelia, House Red

$8.00+

Armons of Red Fruit. Fullbodied and satisfying with a long, pleasant after taste

Kourtaki, Mavrodaphne

$9.00+

Grapes from the foothills near the city of Patras in the north-west of Paloponneese. An ideal wine to save as an apertif or as a dessert wine

Boutari, Kretikos (Red)

$10.00+

Brilliant ruby colored wine with pleasant aromas of red fruit, smooth tannins, and a lingering finish

Kyklos, Argiorgitiko

$10.00+

Fresh aromas of plum and cherry. Round and pleasant tannings give the wine a soft finish

Boutari, Naoussa

$56.00

Greek “Xinomavro” vivid color, complex aromas, and a robust flavor

Aivalis Monopati, Argiorgitiko

$65.00

Fruity aromas of sour cherry, plum and raspberry with a unique background of eucalyptus, herbs, spices, vanilla, and chocolate

Mega Spileo Grand Cave, Cabernet Sauvigon

$70.00

Complex aromas of green pepper, blackberries, dark chocolate, and leather with discreet vanilla notes. Long and pleasant after taste of laurel and dried nuts

Apelia, House Rose RODITIS

$8.00+

Fruit aromas with intense strawberry notes and a caramel after taste

Kyklos, Xinomavro

$10.00+

Aromas of raspberry and cherry. Notes of herbs on the nose and palate

Noble Vines, 181 Merlot

$8.00+

Josh, Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Conundrum, Red Blend

$9.00+

Meiomi, Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Joel Goett, Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Homemade Sangrias

$13.00

Josh, Chardonnay

$9.00+

Ruffino, Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Schmitt Sohne, Riesling

$8.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Mionetto Prosecco Split

$8.00

Mionetto Moscato Split

$8.00

Spirits

Crown Royal

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Evan Williams

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Macallan 12yr

$17.00

Johnny Walker Black

$17.00

Dewars

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Jameson

$11.00

Clean Co

$14.00

Teremana Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Clean Co

$14.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Watermelon/Basil

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Absolut

$11.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Clean Co Gin

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Rum Chata

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Traditional Cocktails

Manhattan

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Cups

OPA! Mug

$10.00

OPA! Tumbler (mid)

$14.00

OPA! Tumbler (Big)

$18.00

Oils and Seasonings

Olive Oil (Small)

$7.00

Olive Oil (Big)

$10.00

Oregano

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10235 West Lincoln Highway, Frankfort, IL 60423

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

