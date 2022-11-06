OPA! Modern Greek Cuisine- Frankfort 10235 West Lincoln Highway
10235 West Lincoln Highway
Frankfort, IL 60423
Popular Items
Spreads
Tzatziki
Greek yogurt blended with fresh cucumber, garlic, and olive oil
Skordalia
A puree of potatoes, olive oil, and garlic
Spicy Feta (Tirokafteri)
Whipped feta cheese with roasted red and spicy Greek peppers
Hummus
Chick pea puree, tahini, and spices topped with pickled onions, parsley, and chick peas
Taramosalata
Fish roe, olive oil, lemon juice
Melitzanosalta
Smoked eggplant puree with parsley, garlic, vinegar, and olive oil
Greek Trio
Soup
Salads
Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and oregano with our house-made salad dressing topped with feta cheese & wheat rusks
Horiatiki Village Salad
A refeshing twist on our Greek salad minus the greens and more of everything else in our house-made OPA! salad dressing and topped with feta cheese
Greek Panzanella Salad
Cherry tomatoes, quartered cucumber, arugula, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and oregano tossed in our OPA! salad dressing topped with feta cheese
Spanakopita Salad
Spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, crumbled phyllo dough, fresh dill, tossed in OPA! salad dressing and topped with feta cheese & sesame seeds
Watermelon Salad
Fresh watermelon, mint, red onion, green onion, balsamic glaze, feta cheese, and OPA! dressing
Dakos
Chopped tomato spread drizzled with olive oil and topped with feta cheese served over paximadi (barley) bread
Beets
Red and yellow beets marinated with olive oil and garlic served with skordalia spread
Small Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and oregano with our house-made salad dressing topped with feta cheese & wheat rusks
Small Horiatiki Village Salad
A refeshing twist on our Greek salad minus the greens and more of everything else in our house-made OPA! salad dressing and topped with feta cheese
Small Greek Panzanella Salad
Cherry tomatoes, quartered cucumber, arugula, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and oregano tossed in our OPA! salad dressing topped with feta cheese
Small Spanakopita Salad
Spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, crumbled phyllo dough, fresh dill, tossed in OPA! salad dressing and topped with feta cheese & sesame seeds
Small Watermelon Salad
Fresh watermelon, mint, red onion, green onion, balsamic glaze, feta cheese, and OPA! dressing
Sandwiches
Gyro Dinner
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onion, tzatziki sauce and warm pita bread. Served with Greek fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and crumbled feta. Served with Greek fries.
OPA! Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and crumbled feta. Served with Greek fries.
Fried Cod Sandwich
Topped with arugula, tomato, onion, and made in-house mayo. Served with Greek fries.
Lamb Pita
Slices of tender Colorado lamb wrapped in pita with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki. Served with Greek fries.
Sides
Fish
Greek Roasted Salmon
Broiled and delicately cooked with lemon and olive oil. Served with mixed vegetables.
European Sea bass (Lavraki)
Butterfly charbroiled sea bass cooked with oregano, olive oil, and lemon. Served with mixed vegetables.
Salted Cod (Bakalao)
Pan fried cod served with skordalia and beets. Served with mixed vegetables.
Pasta
Appetizers
Saganaki
Flamed Cheese, the Greek way! OPA!
Tiropitakia
Crispy phyllo dough filled with feta cheese topped with honey and sesame seeds
Spanakopita
Crispy phyllo dough stuffed with blend of sauteed spinach and feta cheese
Fried Zucchini
Crispy batter-fried zucchini served with skordalia
Feta Roasted Red Peppers
Greek red peppers stuffed with feta cheese and fresh herbs
Grilled Octopus
Tender grilled octopus served with black eyed peas, red roasted pepper, and green onion
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari served with tzatziki spread
Grilled Seafood Platter
Octopus, calamari, and shrimp grilled with oil, lemon, and herbs served with beets
Shrimp OPA!
Shrimp sauteed in ouzo, fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, garlic, topped with feta
Mini Pork Kabobs
Four mini pork kabobs topped with lemon
Dolmades
Tender grape leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, and fresh herbs
Grecian Eggrolls
The Modern Gyro! Crispy egg roll filled with gyro meat, grilled onions, and feta cheese
Loukaniko
Sausage, garlic confit, mustard, olive oil, and oregano
Keftedakia (Meatballs)
Tender meatballs served in house made OPA! tomato sauce topped with feta and yogurt mousse and frizzled potatoes
Traditional
Meatlover’s Combo
Mini pork kabobs, chicken bites, meatballs, loukaniko, gyro, pita, Greek potatoes, & tzatziki
Seafood Combo
Calamari, shrimp, cod, spanakopita, beets, Greek potatoes, taramosalata, & skordalia
Fasolakia
Braised green beans with potatoes and carrots in a fresh tomato sauce
Dolmades
Tender grape leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, and fresh herbs topped with lemon sauce served with rice and Greek potatoes
Spanakopita
Crispy phyllo dough stuffed with a blend of sauteed spinach and feta cheese served with rice and Greek potatoes
Pastichio
Baked pasta with ground meat and cheese topped with bechamel sauce served with Greek potatoes
Moussaka
Layers of eggplant, ground meat, cheese, and potato topped with bechamel sauce served with rice
Entrees
Chicken Kabobs
Served with rice and Greek potatoes
Shrimp Kabobs
Served with rice and Greek potatoes
Veggie Kabobs
Served with rice and Greek potatoes
Grecian Style Chicken
Greek-style 1/2 chicken cooked in olive oil, oregano, garlic, and lemon served with rice and Greek potatoes
Lamb Chops
Colorado lamb chops marinated in olive oil and herbs served with rice and Greek potatoes
Lamb Shank
Tender Colorado braised shank with fresh herbs, garlic, and tomato sauce served with rice and Greek potatoes
Leg of Lamb
Slices of tender Colorado lamb with lamb juice, garlic, and lemon served with rice and Greek potatoes
Biftekia
Greek patties with herbs and spices served over Greek fries
Braised Shortrib
Short rib braised in fresh tomato sauce and herbs served over spaghetti
Ribeye
12 oz. ribeye served with mixed veggies
Porkchops
Charbroiled pork chopped marinated in OPA! olive oil served with rice and Greek potatoes
Dessert
OPA! Loukoumades
Greek donuts dusted with cinnamon, powdered sugar, walnuts, and sesame seeds resting in a bed of honey. ADD ICE CREAM $3
Galaktoboureko
Phylloh dough with a sweet custard inside served in a tall fluffy slice
Baklava
Crsipy layers of phylloh dough, honey, and walnuts
Baklava Cheesecake
Baklava, pound cake, and cheesecake in a tall layered slice
Rice Pudding
House made rice pudding dusted with cinnamon
Greek Yogurt
Topped with honey and walnuts
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Almond Mousse Cake
Strawberry Short Cake
Bougatsa
Phylloh dough baked with a soft french vanilla custard dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. ADD ICE CREAM $3
Ekmek
Caramel Cake
Cookie
Coffee
Coffee Cocktails
After Dinner Drinks
Greek Spirits
Beers & Seltzers
Specialty Cocktails
Santorini Martini
Tito’s Vodka, Blue Curacao, cranberry juice, lemonade, and a splash of lime juice
Cucumber Basil Martini
Effen Cucumber Vodka, fresh basil, lemonade
The Greek Mojito
Mastiha, club soda, fresh mint, simple syrup
Papou’s Old Fashioned
Maker’s Mark, cinnamon syrup, bitters
Lemoni
Tito’s Vodka, lemon juice simple syrup, fresh mint, and a splash of club soda
Vissinada Ouzo
Ouzo, lemonada, vissinada sweet cherry juice
Mykonos Mule
Ouzo, ginger beer, lemon juice, and a lime
Amethyst Mule
Mastiha, tequila, lemon juice, ginger beer, bitters
Athens Spritz
Mionetto Prosecco and Otto’s Athen’s Vermouth
Mediterranean Bloody
Tito’s Vodka, tomato juice, and all the good stuff. Topped with cucumber, Kalamata olives, and feta
Espresso Martini
Tito’s Vodka, Espresso, simple syrup
Baklava Martini
Gin, Amaretto liquer, Creme de Cacao, and cinnamon honey syrup
Rice Pudding Martini
Rumchata and Malibu dusted with cinnamon
Chocolate Martini
Tito’s Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Godiva White Chocolate, and Godiva Milk Chocolate
Non-alcoholic
Clean Apple Mule
Clean Co. Apple Vodka, lemon juice, ginger beer
Clean Ranch Water
Clean Co. Tequila, lime juice, soda water
Clean 75
Clean Co. Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, bubbles
Gruvi Pale Ale
Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Fanta
Fuze Iced Tea Unsweetened
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Zagori (Big)
Zagori (Small)
Wines
Boutari, Samos
Bright yellow amber color turning to gold. A rich bouquet of honey underpinned by plenty of lemon and orange peel scents
Kourtaki, Mavrodaphne
Grapes from the foothills near the city of Patras in the north-west of Paloponneese.
Apelia, House White
Notes of lemon and orange. A crisp, fruity long aftertaste
Kyklos, Moschofilero
A light-bodied and refreshing white-wine with elegant peach and citrus aromas
Boutari, Kretikos (White)
Intense aromas of white flowers and fruit with a pleasant acidity and lasting finish
Hatzimichalis, Chardonnay
Aromas of tropical fruits and white peaches combines with hints of oak and vanilla
Boutari, Santorini, Assyrtiko
Delicate aromas of fruit ike pear, lemon, and pineappple. On the palate the wine is smooth, rich, fruity, and full bodied
Boutari, Moschofilero
A refreshing crisp white wine with enticing citrus, floral, & melon aromas
Apelia, House Red
Armons of Red Fruit. Fullbodied and satisfying with a long, pleasant after taste
Kourtaki, Mavrodaphne
Grapes from the foothills near the city of Patras in the north-west of Paloponneese. An ideal wine to save as an apertif or as a dessert wine
Boutari, Kretikos (Red)
Brilliant ruby colored wine with pleasant aromas of red fruit, smooth tannins, and a lingering finish
Kyklos, Argiorgitiko
Fresh aromas of plum and cherry. Round and pleasant tannings give the wine a soft finish
Boutari, Naoussa
Greek “Xinomavro” vivid color, complex aromas, and a robust flavor
Aivalis Monopati, Argiorgitiko
Fruity aromas of sour cherry, plum and raspberry with a unique background of eucalyptus, herbs, spices, vanilla, and chocolate
Mega Spileo Grand Cave, Cabernet Sauvigon
Complex aromas of green pepper, blackberries, dark chocolate, and leather with discreet vanilla notes. Long and pleasant after taste of laurel and dried nuts
Apelia, House Rose RODITIS
Fruit aromas with intense strawberry notes and a caramel after taste
Kyklos, Xinomavro
Aromas of raspberry and cherry. Notes of herbs on the nose and palate
Noble Vines, 181 Merlot
Josh, Cabernet Sauvignon
Conundrum, Red Blend
Meiomi, Pinot Noir
Joel Goett, Pinot Noir
Homemade Sangrias
Josh, Chardonnay
Ruffino, Pinot Grigio
Schmitt Sohne, Riesling
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Mionetto Prosecco Split
Mionetto Moscato Split
Spirits
Crown Royal
Woodford Reserve
Evan Williams
Jack Daniels
Macallan 12yr
Johnny Walker Black
Dewars
Makers Mark
Jameson
Clean Co
Teremana Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Jose Cuervo Blanco
Patron Reposado
Clean Co
Tito's
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Watermelon/Basil
Ketel One
Absolut
Well Vodka
Clean Co Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Beefeater
Remy Martin VSOP
Kahlua
Grand Marnier
Aperol
Rum Chata
Baileys
Amaretto
Bacardi Silver
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Traditional Cocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
10235 West Lincoln Highway, Frankfort, IL 60423