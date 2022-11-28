  • Home
  Orland Park
  OPA! Modern Greek Cuisine- Orland Park - 8801W. 143rd Street
OPA! Modern Greek Cuisine- Orland Park 8801W. 143rd Street

No reviews yet

8801W. 143rd Street

Orland Park, IL 60462

Order Again

Appetizers

Dolmades Appetizer

$16.00

Feta Roasted Red Peppers

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fried Zucchini

$12.00

Grecian Eggrolls

$14.00

Greek Village Fondue

$12.00

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

Grilled Seafood Platter

$24.00

Keftedakia (Meatballs)

$12.00

Loukaniko

$12.00

Metaxa Pork Bites

$14.00

Mini Pork Kabobs

$12.00

Saganaki

$10.00

Shrimp OPA!

$17.00

Spanakopita

$12.00

Tiropitakia

$12.00

Dessert

OPA! Loukoumades

$10.00

Galaktoboureko

$6.00

Baklava

$6.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$9.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Greek Yogurt

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Almond Mousse Cake

$10.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$10.00

Bougatsa

$8.00

Ekmek

$10.00

Caramel Cake

$10.00

Cookie

$8.00

Entrees

Chicken Kabobs

$20.00

Shrimp Kabobs

$25.00

Veggie Kabobs

$18.00

Grecian Style Chicken

$20.00

Lamb Chops

$46.00

Lamb Shank

$28.00

Leg of Lamb

$28.00

Biftekia

$20.00

Braised Shortrib

$28.00

Ribeye

$46.00

Porkchops

$25.00

Shortrib Youvetsi

$28.00

Fish

Greek Roasted Salmon

$27.00

European Sea Bass (Lavraki)

$32.00

Salted Cod (Bakalao)

$22.00

Whole Broiled Seabass

$32.00

Pasta

Makaronia Kima

$17.00

Makaronia

$11.00

Lobster Pasta

$28.00

Traditional Greek Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$7.00

Horiatiki Village Salad

$7.00

Spanakopita Salad

$7.00

Dakos

$12.00

Beets

$12.00

Maroulosalata

$7.00

Sandwiches

Gyro Dinner

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

OPA! Burger

$16.00

Fried Cod Sandwich

$16.00

Lamb Pita

$16.00

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$20.00

Sides

Feta

$7.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Kalamata Olives

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Greek Potatoes

$5.00

Horta Dandelion Greens

$8.00

Fasolakia Green Beans

$9.00

Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Pita

$1.00

Gluten Free Pita

$3.00

Tzatziki

$1.50

Soup

Avgolemono Cup

$6.00

Avgolemono Quart

$12.00

Spreads

Tzatziki

$9.00

Skordalia

$9.00

Spicy Feta(Tirokafteri)

$9.00

Hummus

$9.00

Taramosalata

$11.00

Melitzanosalta

$9.00

Greek Trio

$24.00

Traditional

Meatlover's Combo

$32.00

Seafood Combo

$32.00

Dolmades

$17.00

Spanakopita

$17.00

Pastichio

$18.00

Moussaka

$19.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Frappe

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Loumidis Greek Coffee

$4.00

Coffee Cocktails

Nes 21

$12.00

Calypso

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Greek Spirits

Ouzo Ploumari

$7.00+

Ouzo Verino

$8.00+

Metaxa 5-Star

$6.00+

Metaxa 7-Star

$8.00+

Tsipouro Idoniko

$7.00+

Mastiha Verino

$6.00+

Beers & Seltzers

Mythos

$6.00

Hillas

$6.00

Alfa

$6.00

Fix

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Coors Lite

$5.00+

Heineken

$6.00+

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00+

Anti Hero

$7.00+

Blue Moon

$6.00+

High Noon

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mati Martini

$15.00

Santorini Martini

$12.00

Cucumber Basil Martini

$12.00

Greek Mojito

$12.00

Athens Manhattan

$15.00

Papou's Old Fashioned

$15.00

Yaiya's Sangria

$13.00

Mykonos Mule

$12.00

Rice Pudding Martini

$12.00

12 Islands

$15.00

Blue Aegean

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Isle of Skye Spec. Coffee

$14.50

White Russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Mavrodaphne

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic

Clean Co Vodka

$7.00

Heineken Non-Alc

$6.00

Clean Apple Mule

$10.00

soda

$3.00

Wines

St. George, Skouras Aghiorghitiko

$12.00+

Portes Merlot, Skouras

$13.00+

Kir-Yianni, Paranga

$12.00+

Megas Oenos, Skouras

$65.00

Mavrodaphne, Kourtaki

$9.00+

Skouras Moscofilero

$11.00+

Skouras Chardonnay

$12.00+

Alpha Estate, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Santorini Assyrtiko, Santo

$16.00+

Alpha Estate, Malagouzia (Pinot Grigio)

$12.00+

Retsina, Kechris

$8.00+

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$8.00+

Mondavi Moscato

$8.00+

Josh Chardonnay

$9.00+

Sonoma Cutre Chardonnay

$13.00+

Woodbridge Cabernet

$8.00+

Woodbridge Merlot

$8.00+

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Josh Cabernet

$9.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.00+

The Prisoner Red Blend

$75.00

Stags' Leap Sirah

$68.00

Quilt Cabernet

$65.00

Belle Glos

$65.00

The Pale Rose

$10.00+

Apelia Roditis

$8.00+

Maschio Prosecco

$8.00

Vueve Clicquot Champagne

$130.00

Spirits

Crown Royal

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Evan Williams

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Macallan 12yr

$15.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Dewars

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

Balvenie Scotch 12yr

$21.00

Bulleit Whiskey

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50

Glenfiddich 12yr

$11.50

Glenmorangie 10yr

$11.00

Hennessy Cognac

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$55.00

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$18.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Remy Martin Cognac

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Kentucky Tavern (Well)

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$11.50

Seagrams

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Makers Mark (109 proof)

Makers Mark

Don Julio Tequila Blanco

$14.00

Milagro

$7.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Epsolon Reposado

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Absolut

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Belvedere Vodka

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Effin Cucumber

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Aviation

$7.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Kalhua

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Rum Chata

$12.00

Bailey's

$8.50

Amaretto

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Disarronno Amaretto

$9.00

J & B

$10.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Sabroso Coffee Liquor

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Coconut Rum

$6.00

Siesta Key Silver Rum

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8801W. 143rd Street, Orland Park, IL 60462

Directions

