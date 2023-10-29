Opal Rooftop 535 Madison Ave floor 7
535 Madison Ave floor 7
Covington, KY 41011
Food
For the Table
Charcuterie meats, rotating cheese, house pimento cheese, preserves, pickles, and crostini
Whipped butter, sea salt, and seasonal preserves
Wood-fire grilled cauliflower, citrus supremes, fennel pollen, salsa Brava, feta, and marcona almonds
Wood-fire grilled broccoli, halloumi, beets, everything bagel spice, orange, and beet miso vinaigrette
Aguachile, green mango, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, heirloom tomato, and lime
Wood-fire grilled bread, cherry goat's cheese, honey, biquinho peppers, and micro greens
Dinner
Wood-fire grilled prime flat iron, watercress, pickled onion, opal steak sauce, confit potatoes, fresh horseradish
Koji dry-aged duck breast, dirty wheat berry hominy, preserved cherry, cane syrup gastrique, brussels sprouts
Wood-fire grilled trout, squash, Marcona almonds, fennel, lemon, and tomato
Wood-fire grilled custom-blended beef, Dijonnaise, pickle, onion jam, bone marrow blue cheese butter, brioche bun, and confit potatoes
Green goddess chicken, cornbread, romesco sauce, and mushrooms
Wood-fire grilled dry-aged bone-in prime ribeye, watercress, pickled onion, opal steak sauce, confit potatoes, and fresh horseradish
Dessert
Bar
Wine
Cocktails
Coupe Glass In a Shaker 1 Egg White 1.5 oz Wheatley .5 oz Apricot Liqueur .75 oz Strawberry Honey Syrup .5 oz Lemon Juice Wet Shake Dry Shake Strain Through Tea Strainer Sorel Spritz Garnish
In a pint Fill with Ice 2 oz Guest Choice of Spirit .5 oz Lime Juice Fill with Ginger Beer Stir Garnish with lime wheel
Coupe Glass In a shaker 2 oz Vanilla Bourbon .5 oz Lemon Juice 1 oz Allspice honey 3 Dashes Woodford Cherry Bitters Add ice and shake Double Strain Lemon Wheel Garnish
Rocks Glass (no ice) In a mixing glass 2 oz Bourbon .5 oz Benedictine 2 Dashes Havana & Hide Bitters 2 Dashes Crude Sycophant Bitters 1 Bar Spoon Smoked Maple Syrup Add ice and stir Strain into mason jar Add cherry wood smoke and cover Swirl, do not shake Pour into glass at table or in front of guest
Coupe Glass In a mixing glass 2 oz Old Forester Rye .5 oz Dumante .5 oz For Sweet Vermouth Bar Spoon Smoked Maple 4 Drops Orange Blossom Water 3 Dashes 18.21 Aromatic Bitters Add ice and Stir Cherry Garnish
Tiki Glass In a shaker 2 oz Plantation 5 Year 1 oz Aperol 3 oz Pineapple .5 oz Passionfruit Syrup 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters 1 oz Coconut Cream Add ice and shake hard (coconut cream needs to emulsify) Double strain over ice Garnish with Grated nutmeg and umbrella
Champagne Flute 1.5 oz Ford's Gin .5 Lemon Juice .5 oz Clement Creole Shrub .5 oz Cider Syrup 2 Dashes Strawberry Saline Extract 2 Dashes Bittermens Burlesque Add ice and shake Double strain Top with Prosseco Lemon Twist Garnish
Rocks Glass In a mixing glass 2 oz Ford's Gin .5 oz Munyon's .5 oz St. Germain .25 oz Demerara 3 Drops Regular Saline 3 Dashes 18.21 Earl Grey Bitters Add ice and stir Strain
Salted rocks glass In a shaker 1.5 oz Corazon Blanco .5 oz Villon .5 oz Thacher's Cucumber 1 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Agave .25 oz Simple Syrup Shake and double strain over ice Top with Top Chico Stir Lime Wheel Garnish
Coupe Glass In a shaker Muddle one sweetie drop 1.5 oz Corazon Reposado .5 Ancho Reyes Chile Liquor .5 oz Lime Juice .75 Apple Syrup .5 oz Ginger Syrup 3 Dashes Japanese Chili and Lime Bitters Shake and double strain Sweetie drop garnish
Coupe Glass In a shaker 3 oz Guest choice of Ford's Gin or Wheatley Vodka 1 oz Olive Juice Splash Orange Infused Dry Vermouth Shake and dirty strain 2 olives on a spear garnish
Coupe glass In a shaker 1 oz Wheatley Vodka 1 oz Cold Brew Coffee 1 oz Grind Liqueur .5 oz Simple Syrup 2 Dashes Crude Big Bear Bitters Shake and double strain Chocolate covered espresso bean in drink
Liquor
Beer
Lounge
