Smoked Embargo

$15.00

Rocks Glass (no ice) In a mixing glass 2 oz Bourbon .5 oz Benedictine 2 Dashes Havana & Hide Bitters 2 Dashes Crude Sycophant Bitters 1 Bar Spoon Smoked Maple Syrup Add ice and stir Strain into mason jar Add cherry wood smoke and cover Swirl, do not shake Pour into glass at table or in front of guest