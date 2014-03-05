Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Opal's Table

355 Reviews

$$

223 West Wall Street #150

Midland, TX 79701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Opals Macaroni and Cheese
Farmer’s Market Salad
Crispy Brussels

DINNER

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$26.00

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Hight's Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Opals Macaroni and Cheese

$13.00

Glazed Pork Belly

$16.00

Crispy Sweet Potatoes

$16.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Salads/Soups

Blue Cheese Wedge

$14.00+

Caesar Salad

$14.00+

Farmer’s Market Salad

$14.00+

Fall Salad

$7.00+

Middle

Chicken Fried Steak

$30.00

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$30.00

Roasted Salmon

$32.00

Blackened Red Fish

$42.00

Coffee Rubbed Bone In Pork Chop

$34.00

Spicy Seafood Linguine

$42.00

Seared Tuna

$39.00

Steaks

Prime Filet

$56.00

Ribeye

$57.00

Desserts

Beignets

$12.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding W/ Caramel

$12.00

Churro Tres Leches

$12.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Sautéed Green Beans

$6.00

Crispy Vegetables

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

DRINKS

Basement Menu Cocktails

Castello

$14.00

Chilton

$12.00

Coconut Margarita

$14.00

Cranberry Gimlet

$14.00

Cucumber and Basil Smash

$14.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$13.50

El Rey Del Mundo

$13.50

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Fall Into It

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Los Dos Hombres

$14.00

Margarita

$14.50

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pear Extraordinairre

$14.00

Pineapple Chilton

$13.00

Rasberry Gin Slinger

$13.50

Rum Manhattan

$14.00

Single Barrel Manhattan

$16.00

Single Barrel Old Fashioned

$16.00

Strawberry Sour

$14.00

The Heisenberg

$14.00

MERCHANDISE

Cigars

RED Toro Habano (Single)

$18.00

GREEN Toro Maduro (Single)

$18.00

RED Toro Habano (5 pack)

$90.00

Green Toro Maduro (5 pack)

$90.00

RED Robusto Habano (Single)

$15.00

GREEN Robusto Maduro (Single)

$15.00

RED Robusto Habano (5 pack)

$75.00

GREEN Robusto Maduro (5 pack)

$75.00

BLUE Churchill Broadleaf (single)

$14.00

BLUE Torpedo Broadleaf (Single)

$14.00

BLUE Churchill Broadleaf (bundle of 20)

$300.00

BLUE Torpedo Broadleaf (bundle of 20)

$300.00

BLACK LABEL (single)

$45.00

BLACK LABEL (bundle of 10)

$450.00

Corona

$8.00

Cigar Box Rubusto

$120.00

Cigar Box Habano

$150.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

223 West Wall Street #150, Midland, TX 79701

Directions

Gallery
Opal's Table image
Opal's Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Venezia Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,504
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
Sip Haus LLC
orange starNo Reviews
303 West Wall Street Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
The Buffalo Nickel, by Cibolo Creek
orange star4.7 • 93
216 N Main St Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
Fat Birds Wing Bar
orange star3.5 • 14
3209 Courtyard Dr Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
Riley's Bar and Grill - 3421 West Wall St.
orange starNo Reviews
3421 West Wall Street Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
The Angry Armadillo Whiskey Co
orange starNo Reviews
3704 w. Wall st. Midland, TX 79703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Midland

Venezia Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,504
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
The Buffalo Nickel, by Cibolo Creek
orange star4.7 • 93
216 N Main St Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
BUTTERMILK SKY PIE SHOP - MIDLAND
orange star4.5 • 5
4400 N Midland Dr Midland, TX 79707
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midland
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
San Angelo
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Abilene
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston