Opart Thai House 1546 W Chicago Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1546 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60642

Popular Items

D40. Pad Thai
D43. Pad See-Iew
A15. Crab Rangoon

Appetizers

A1. Chicken Satay

$9.59

Grilled marinated chicken skewers, served with fresh cucumber salad and savory house-made peanut sauce.

A10. Vegetable Egg Roll

$6.59

Homemade vegetable egg rolls, served with tangy sweet and sour sauce.

A11. Fried Shrimp Rolls

$8.99

Marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin, lightly fried, and served with homemade sauce.

A12. Shrimp Tempura

$13.59

Shrimp, green beans, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fried in tempura batter.

A13. Tiger Cry

$12.99Out of stock

House special - Tender marinated beef charbroiled to perfection, served with tangy, spicy homemade sauce.

A14. Miang Sa-Wan

$9.99

Spicy. Dried pork, peanuts, lime, fresh sliced ginger, onions and Thai hot peppers. Served with green lettuce leaves to wrap.

A15. Crab Rangoon

$8.99

Golden wontons lightly fried and filled with crab meat, cream cheese and served with house-made sweet & sour.

A16. Sampler Plate

$14.59

Egg rolls, fried shumai, fried shrimp spring rolls, and crab rangoon.

A17. Pot Stickers

$8.99

House special. Handmade pork dumplings served fried to perfection and served with house-made special soy sauce.

A2. Tofu Satay

$7.59

Lightly fried tofu with fresh cucumber salad on the side and house-made peanut sauce.

A3. Moo Ping

$9.59Out of stock

Grilled marinated pork on skewers served with homemade sauce. (Recommended to eat with sticky rice)

A4. Shu-Mai

$9.59

Steamed shrimp dumplings served with Thai soy sauce.

A5. Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.59Out of stock

Fresh spring roll skin filled with eggs, cucumbers, bean sprouts and tofu. Served with sweet & sour sauce and topped with sliced green onions.

A6. Peanut Sauce Spring Rolls

$7.99Out of stock

Fresh spring roll skin filled with eggs, cucumbers, bean sprouts and tofu. Served with peanut sauce and green onions.

A7. Spicy Fried Tofu

$8.99

Spicy. Ground chicken with fried tofu and spicy sauce.

A8. Fried Tofu

$6.99

Lightly fried tofu served with homemade sauce topped with peanuts, and cilantro.

Noodle Dishes

D40. Pad Thai

$10.59

Stir-fried fresh thin rice noodles with fried tofu, bean sprouts, eggs, green onions and ground peanuts in our homemade tamarind sauce. Substitute tofu with protein.

D41. Woon Sen Pad Thai

$9.59

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with fried tofu, bean sprouts, eggs, green onions and ground peanuts with your choice of protein.

D45. Khao Soy

$11.99

Spicy. Boiled egg noodles with chicken in coconut curry soup, topped with crispy egg noodles, sliced onions and fresh lime.

D46. Bami Pad Paak

$11.59

Stir-fried egg noodles and freshly cut vegetables with your choice of protein.

D42. Pad Lard Nar

$11.59

Stir-fried fresh flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli and gravy with your choice of protein.

D43. Pad See-Iew

$11.59

Stir-fried flat rice noodles and Chinese broccoli with egg, sweet soy sauce and your choice of protein.

D44. Kuay Tiew Kee Mao

$11.59

Spicy. Stir-fried fresh flat rice noodles with fresh basil leaves, Thai hot peppers, cabbage, Chinese broccoli and bean sprouts with your choice of protein.

D47. Bami Pad Lard Nar

$11.59

Stir-fried egg noodles with peapods, baby corn, napa, broccoli and gravy with your choice of protein.

Fried Rice

E50. Curry Fried Rice

$9.99

Curry fried rice with your choice of protein.

E51. Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.99

E52. Pork Fried Rice

$9.99
E52. Beef Fried Rice

$9.99

E52. Chicken Fried Rice

$9.99
E53. Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.59

E54. Combination Fried Rice

$10.59

Fried rice with chicken, pork and beef.

E55. Seafood Combination Fried Rice

$11.99

Fried rice with shrimp, squid and crab stick.

E56. Garlic Fried Rice

$10.59

Special garlic fried rice with your choice of protein.

E57. Basil Fried Rice

$10.59

Spicy. Stir-fried fresh basil rice with your choice of protein.

E58. Khao Nar Ped

$12.59

Sliced roasted duck with stir-fried Chinese broccoli, served with sauce over steamed rice.

Entrées

F60. Pad Paak Roum Mit

$10.99

Stir-fried freshly cut mixed vegetables with your choice of protein.

F61. Pad Kratiam Prik Thai (Garlic)

$10.99

Garlic white pepper sauce sautéed with your choice of protein.

F62. Pad Woon Sen

$10.99

Sautéed bean thread noodles, sliced onions, and eggs in light tomato sauce with your choice of protein.

F63. Pad King

$10.99

Sautéed ginger, sliced onions, dried mushrooms and fresh peapods with your choice of protein.

F64. Pad Preow Waan

$10.99

Sweet & sour sauce, fresh cucumbers, sliced onions, tomatoes, pineapple and bell peppers with your choice of protein.

F65. Eggplant in Oyster Sauce

$10.99

Stir-fried eggplant and fresh basil with choice of protein.

F66. Rama Delight

$10.99

Stir-fried choice of protein, topped with peanut sauce over steamed broccoli.

F67. Broccoli Lover

$10.99

Stir-fried choice of protein with oyster sauce topped over steamed broccoli.

Hot & Spicy

G70. Peanut Sauce Lover

$11.59

Spicy. Sautéed cashew nuts and sliced onion, green onions in a house-made peanut sauce with your choice of protein.

G71. Pad Ma Moung Him Ma Pan

$10.99

Spicy. Stir-fried cashew nuts and sliced onions with your choice of protein.

G72. Pad Kra Praow (Basil)

$10.99

Spicy. Sautéed fresh basil and diced hot Thai peppers with your choice of protein.

G73. Pad Prik

$10.99

Spicy. Sautéed hot peppers and sliced onions with your choice of protein.

G74. Pad Prik King

$10.99

Spicy. Sautéed ginger, curry paste and fresh green beans with your choice of protein.

G75. Pad Ped Paak

$10.99

Spicy. Sautéed fresh mixed vegetables and hot Thai peppers with your choice of protein.

G76. Pad Chou-Chi

$10.99

Spicy. Sautéed curry paste with your choice of protein.

Thai Curries

H80. Gaeng Panang

$11.99

Spicy. Panang curry and Thai basil leaves sautéed in coconut milk with your choice of protein.

H81. Gaeng Keow Waan

$11.99

Green curry. Spicy. Thai eggplant and green beans sautéed in coconut milk with your choice of protein.

H82. Gaeng Daeng

$11.99

Spicy. Red curry and bamboo shoots sautéed in coconut milk with your choice of protein.

H83. Gaeng Gari

$11.99

Spicy. Yellow curry and sweet potatoes sautéed in coconut milk with chicken.

H84. Gaeng Masaman

$11.99

Spicy. Yellow curry and potatoes sautéed in coconut milk with peanuts.

H86. Gaeng Pla Dook

$12.99

Spicy. Red curry, fresh catfish and Thai basil sautéed in coconut milk.

H85. Gaeng Pet Ped

$12.99

Spicy. Red curry, roasted duck, pineapple and tomatoes sautéed in coconut milk.

Seafood

I90. Pla Dook Pad King

$11.99

Fried catfish sautéed with fresh ginger, sliced onions, celery, peapods and dry mushrooms.

I91. Goong Nam Prik Paow

$11.99

Spicy. Fresh shrimp sautéed with Thai chili paste, bell peppers and sliced onions.

I92. Pad Ped Pla Dook

$11.99

Fried catfish sauteed with red curry paste, Thai eggplant, and fresh green beans.

I97. Hot & Spicy Seafood Combination

$12.99

Spicy. Sautéed shrimp, squid and crab stick with white and green onions, basil and hot peppers.

I98. Pad Kra Praow Pla

$11.99

Spicy. Sautéed sole fish with fresh Thai basil, sliced bell peppers and Thai hot peppers.

I95. Pla Dook Rard Prik

$17.99

Spicy. Half catfish, deep-fried and topped with sliced onions, bell peppers and garlic. Served with house-made hot sweet & sour sauce.

I96. Pla Dook Rard Prik Chou-Chi

$17.99

Spicy. Half catfish, deep-fried and topped with stir-fried curry.

Sides

Large Brown Rice

$3.50

Small White Rice

$1.50

Small Brown Rice

$2.50

Wide Rice Noodles

$2.75

Thin Rice noodles

$2.75

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.25

Desserts

Fried Banana

$6.59

Fried banana and coconut filled spring roll topped with honey and sesame seeds.

Beverages

Canned Soda

$2.00

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Utensils

Forks, spoons, chopsticks

Utensils

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Original Opart Thai House Flavors Since 1983

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642

