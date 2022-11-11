Main picView gallery

Ope Haus Pub and Grill 107 County Road ID

review star

No reviews yet

107 County Road ID

Barneveld, WI 53507

Order Again

Popular Items

Ope! Burger
Cheeseheads
Hot Honey Fried Chicken

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sprite Zero

$2.99

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mello Yellow

$2.99

Rootbeer

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Sour / Squirt

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Soda/ Seltzer

$1.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Other

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$1.99

Kids Diet

$1.99

Kids Sprite

$1.99

Kids Sprite Zero

$1.99

Kids Mello Yellow

$1.99

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Kids Rootbeer

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Kids Lemonade

$1.99

Appetizers

Cheeseheads

$10.99

Locally-sourced curds + choice of dipping sauce

Slickernchit Poutine

$11.99

Fries + Curds + Poutine sauce. Served with Aioli

Cripes Sake Nacho

$10.99

Beer Cheese Sauce + Braised Pork + Fresh Pico De Gallo. Served with house-made salsa and sour cream

Brezel Sticks

$9.99

Pretzel sticks served with Dijon Mustard, Honey mustard and Beer Cheese sauce

Wings

$10.99

1 lb. Fresh wings + choice of 1 dipping sauce. Served with carrots and celery.

Mushroom Cakes

$13.99

MicroMyco Lion's Mane Mushrooms + Onion + Bread Crumbs (contains eggs) * Served with house-made Remoulade sauce

Salads / Soup

Fiesta Salad

$11.99

Greens + Fresh Pico De Gallo + Cheese + Tortilla chips. Served with house-made salsa, sour cream and corn bread.

Squeeze right past ya

$13.99

Greens + Apples + Toasted Walnuts + Hook's Blue Cheese. Served with house-made Maple Vinaigrette and corn bread.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Greens + Parmesan + Tomatoes + Croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and corn bread

Large House salad

$9.99

Greens + Cheese + Tomatoes + Onions + Cucumbers + Croutons. Served with your choice of dressing and corn bread.

Side Salad

$2.99

Salad Special

$12.99Out of stock

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Burgers

Substitute a Chicken breast or house-made Walnut Burger. Substitute a Pretzel Bun for $1.99

Ope! Burger

$14.99

Local Patty + Local Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Fresh Curds + Beer Cheese Sauce + Pretzel Bun

Jam it all burger

$14.99

Local Patty + Bacon Onion Jam + Aioli + Hook's Cheddar + Brioche Bun

Hangover Burger

$13.99

Local Patty + Hook's Pepper Jack + Fried Egg + Local Bacon + Aioli + Dash of Tabasco + Brioche Bun

Mushroom Scansin Burger

$13.99

Local Patty + MicroMyco Oyster Mushrooms + Hook's Baby Swiss + Brioche Bun

You Betcha Burger

$13.99

Local Patty + Local Bacon + Hook's Cheddar + BBQ sauce + Brioche Bun

Old Faithful Burger

$11.99

Local Patty + Choice of Cheese + Brioche Bun

Burger Special

$12.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.99

Local Bacon + Lettuce + Tomatoes + Aioli. Add your choice of protein!

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$12.99

Freshly Fried Chicken Breast + Hot Honey + Greens + Pickles

Goat Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Texas Toast + Goat Cheese + Apple + Bacon Onion Jam

Special

$12.99

Big Plates

Aw Cheese! Beer Mac

$10.99

Cavatappi Pasta + Beer Cheese Sauce + Bread Crumbs. Don't forget to add protein!

Braised Pork Tacos

$11.99

Braised Pork + Flour Tortillas + Pico De Gallo + Chips + House-made Salsa + Sour Cream

Pan Fried Walleye

$18.99

Fresh Walleye + Seasonal Veggie + Corn Bread

Horseshoe

$12.99

Freshly Fried Chicken Breast + Fries + Texas Toast + Beer Cheese Sauce

Salmon Entree

$17.99

Fresh Salmon + White Sauce + House-made Pesto + Tomatoes + Herbs + Potatoes

Special

$19.99Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

2 Chicken Tenders + Choice of side

Kids Mac

$5.99

Buttered Noodles

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Add Chicken Tender

$1.00

Sides / Add on's

Side of FF

$3.99

Side of Sweet Potato WF

$4.99

Side of coleslaw

$1.99

Side of cottage cheese

$1.99

Side salad

$2.99

Side of seasonal veggie

$1.99

+ Corn Bread

$1.99

+ Burger Patty

$4.99

Add Salmon

$5.99

Add Chicken Breast

$3.99

Add Crispy Chicken

$3.99

Add Braised Pork

$3.99

Side Of Chips

$2.99

+ Sauces

+Aioli

$0.50

+BBQ

$0.50

+Beer cheese sauce

$1.00

+Bleu Cheese

$0.50

+Buffalo

$0.50

+Caesar

$0.50

+Dijon Mustard

$0.50

+French

$0.50

+Honey Mustard

$0.50

+Hot Honey

$0.50

+Ketchup

+Maple Vinaigrette

$0.50

+Mayo

$0.50

+Oil & Vinegar

+Pico de Gallo

$0.75

+Ranch

$0.50

+Remoulade

$0.50

+Salsa

$0.50

+Sour cream

$0.50

+Yellow Mustard

+ Tarter

$0.50

+ Marinara

$0.75

+ Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Pizza

'Mericas Dairyland Pizza

$10.99

Add on any toppings you'd like - or keep it simple with a delicious cheese pizza!

Farmers Pizza

$15.99

Bring the meat! Pepperoni + Sausage + Bacon

Goat Pizza

$15.99

White Sauce + Goat Cheese + Caramelized Onions + Mushrooms

Garden Gobbler Pizza

$13.99

House-made Pesto Base + Tomatoes + Onions + Mushrooms + Peppers

All the Fixin's Pizza

$16.99

Sausage + Pepperoni + Onion + Pepper + Green Olives + Mushrooms

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

BBQ Base + Chicken + Caramelized Onions + Bacon

Desserts

Rootbeer Float

$4.99

Simple Sundae

$2.99

Ala Mode

$1.00

Bread pudding

$4.99

Shirts

T-shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Misc

Beer Chip

$3.00

Drink Chip

$6.50

Pint Glass $6

$6.00

Koozie $4

$4.00

Pottery Night Pre-Sale $30

$30.00

Join us Monday, December 5th 6-8pm. Center Ground Studios will be providing a variety of Christmas themed pottery for you to paint while you enjoy a complementary glass of wine or beer!

Pottery Night $35

$35.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 County Road ID, Barneveld, WI 53507

Directions

