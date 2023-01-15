Open City imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Open City

No reviews yet

2331 Calvert Street NW

Washington, DC 20008

Latte
Hash Brown Square
Hash Brown Bowl

Coffee // Espresso

Tryst House Blend

$3.00+

Tryst House Blend

$3.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$5.50+Out of stock

Dark Roast Coffee Steeped Overnight in Cold Water for a Smooth, Full Flavored Iced Coffee. Add Sweet Cold Foam for a Smooth, Rich, and Sweet Addition.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Cuban Coffee

Cuban Coffee

$4.00
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$6.00+Out of stock
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00+

Served as a double shot.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.25+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50
Maple Gingerbread Latte Special

Maple Gingerbread Latte Special

$4.75+

One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+
Peppermint White Mocha

$5.75+

Peppermint White Mocha

$5.75+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$3.50+Out of stock

Golden Milk

$4.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Cider

$3.50+

Hot Mulled Cider

$4.50

London Fog

$4.00

Masala Chai

$4.00
Rooibos Latte (VV)

Rooibos Latte (VV)

$4.50+

Rooibos Tea, Equal Parts Water and Steamed Milk, Brown Sugar Simple Syrup.

Steamed Milk

$2.75+

Tea

Mint Herbal Tea

$3.00

Dragon's Well Green

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00
Chamomile Lavender

Chamomile Lavender

$3.00

A Gentle Relaxant Made with Whole Egyptian Flowers

Ceylon Black Tea

$3.00

Certified Organic Black Tea Grown in the Dimbula Region of Western Sri Lanka

Chai Walla

$3.00

Rooibos Herbal Tea

$3.00

Chaucer's Cup Herbal Tea

$3.00

City Harvest Black

$3.00

City Harvest Green

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Lots of Blueberries!

GF Chocolate Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Double Chocolate Gluten Free

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Traditional Pain au Chocolat

Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Butter Croissant Topped with Sticky Almonds

Breakfast Bar

$4.50

Vegan Bar with Chocolate Chips, Cranberries and Nuts

Jalapeno Cheddar & Corn Biscuit

$5.25

Flaky Biscuit with Fresh Jalapenos and Corn with Cheddar Cheese

Butter Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin (VV)

$3.75Out of stock

Vegan Muffin with Walnuts and Chocolate Chips

Dessert

Brownie

$3.25

Double Chocolate Fudge

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Classic Cinnamon-Sugar Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Lots of Chips!

Chocolate Silk Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse topped with Chocolate Ganache in a Flaky Crust

Traditional Apple Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Classic Apple Pie with Cinnamon

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (has nuts)

Brunch All Day

Biscuit & Gravy

$7.50

Buttermilk Biscuit Smothered in Sausage Gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Hash Browns, Cheddar in a Flour Tortilla, Ranchero Sauce, and Cilantro Crema

Bullfrog Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Plain, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip (V)

California Scramble

$14.00

Scrambled Eggs with Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Topped with Avocado and Cilantro Crema, with a Side of Fruit (V, GF)

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

Bacon Bourbon Syrup and Herb Chive Butter

Fried Chicken and Biscuit

$15.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Buttermilk Biscuit, Bacon, Sausage Gravy and One Egg Any Style

Hash Brown Bowl

$13.00

Fried Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Mushroom, Onion, Cheddar, Bacon and Sunny Side Up Eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Corn Tortillas with Ranchero Sauce, Black Beans, Chorizo, Two Sunny Side Up Eggs, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Scallions (GF)

Lox & Bagel

$14.00

Everything Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Lemon Caper Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Chives and Pickled Onion

Open City Royale

$15.50

Two Eggs / Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage / Hash Brown Square /Pancakes or French Toast

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

7oz grilled skirt steak, two eggs any style, hashbrown square.

Parfait

$9.00

Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Bananas and House Made Granola (V)

Pecan Praline Buttermilk Waffle

Pecan Praline Buttermilk Waffle

$13.00

Fresh Berries with Whipped Cream (V)

Spinach & Feta Quiche

$11.00

Spinach and Feta Quiche with an Arugula Salad (V)

Steel Cut Oats

$7.00

with Almond Butter and Strawberries (VV)

Stuffed French Toast

$13.00

With Citrus Cream Cheese and Blueberry Sauce (V)

Two Eggs, Any Style

$8.50

With Our Signature Hash Brown Square and Choice of Toast (V)

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

Three Egg Omelet with Broccoli, Mushrooms, Tomato and Swiss Cheese with a Fruit Cup and Choice of Toast

Western Omelet

$15.00

Three Egg Omelet with Cheddar, Peppers, Onions and Ham with a Hash Brown Square and Choice of Toast

Breakfast Sides

Hash Brown Square

$3.50

Bacon

$4.00

Side Pork Sausage

$4.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Egg

$1.50+

Fresh Fruit

$6.00+

Pineapple, Grapes, Strawberries and Blueberries (VV, GF)

Short Stack Pancakes

$5.00

1 Pancake

$3.00

Avocado Half

$3.00

Whole Banana

$1.50

Side French Toast

$3.00

Side Of Granola

$4.00

Starters

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Brussels, Ancho Honey, Pine Nuts, Lemon Aioli & Brown Butter (GF, V)

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Carrots and Flat Bread (VV)

Open City Wings

$11.00

Open City Wings served fried or grilled., with Buffalo Sauce. Choose from: lime crema, ranch or blue cheese.

Spicy Tenders

$10.00

with Ranch

Side Soup

$4.00+

(V)

Sandwiches

The Albermarle

The Albermarle

$13.00

Roasted Turkey, Brie, Green Apple, Greens and Cranberry Mayo on Toasted Whole Wheat

Rock Creek Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Cheddar and Brie on Brioche with Tomato Basil Soup (V)

24th St Fried Chicken

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Thigh, Kale and Brussel Slaw, Jalapeno, Chipotle Mayo on a Potato Bun

Turkey Club

$12.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato with Mayo on Wheat

BLT

$10.00

Lots of "B" with Tomato, Lettuce and Mayo on Sourdough.

Meridian Hill Mushroom Rueben

$12.00

Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 Island on Rye (V)

Hummus Bagel

$7.00

Choice of Bullfrog Bagel with Hummus Spread, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Cucumber and Chives (V)

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb Ground Chuck, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Pepperjack, Pickles and Caramelized Onion on a Potato Bun

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Housemade Patty made with Barley and Lentils with Pico de Gallo and Garlic Mayo on a Potato Bun (V)

Open City Bacon Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb Ground Chuck, Cheddar, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, LTO on a Potato Bun

Salads & Soups

Open City Bowl

$11.00

Curried Chick Peas, roasted sweet potatoes, pickled onions, mixed greens, creamy yogurt dressing.

Caesar

$6.00+

Caesar Dressing, Parmesan and Croutons

Big House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Red Onions, Radish, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette (VV, GF)

Beet & Orange Salad

$10.00

Roasted Beets, Orange, Mixed Greens, Feta, Roasted Sunflower Seeds and Lemon Vinaigrette. (V, GF)

Classic Cobb

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Mixed Greens and Bleu Cheese Dressing (GF)

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Tomato & Basil Soup

$4.00+

Mains

Curried Salmon

$20.00

Ginger curry sauce, chilled Cauliflower salad.

Blackened Half Chicken

$19.00

Green beans, roasted red potatoes, bacon, pan jus

Charred Vegetable Alfredo

$18.00

Green beans, heirloom tomatoes, alfredo sauce, fettucine pasta.

Shrimp Linguine

$20.00

Gulf shrimp, tomatoes, lemon butter, citrus breadcrumbs

Steak Frites

$23.00

7oz Grilled Skirt steak, Parmesan Truffle Fries, watercress

Sides

Avocado Half

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh Arugula tossed in Lemon Vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, cucumbers, radish, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette.

Fried Chicken Side

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$7.00

Grilled Salmon Side

$13.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Grilled asparagus w/herb butter.

Green Beans w Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Side of Charred Vegetables

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side Lox

$7.00

Other Beverages

Milkshake

$7.00
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
IBC Rootbeer

IBC Rootbeer

$3.50
Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$2.50+

Milk Heated on our Espresso Machine

Hot Cider

Hot Cider

$3.50+

Hot Apple Cider

Perrier

$3.00

Smoothies

Green Machine

Green Machine

$7.00

Kale, Spinach, Banana, Apple and Almond Milk (VV)

Good Morning Sunshine

Good Morning Sunshine

$7.00

Pineapple, Blueberries, Banana and Almond Milk (VV)

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$8.00

Greek Yogurt, Mango, Whole Milk and Honey (V)

Frappes

Cappuccino Frappe

Cappuccino Frappe

$5.50+

Espresso and Milk Blended with Ice and Sweetened Frappe Powder

Chai Frappe

Chai Frappe

$5.50+Out of stock

Pacific Chai and Milk Blended with Ice and Sweetened Frappe Powder

Dirty Chai Frappe

Dirty Chai Frappe

$6.00+Out of stock

Pacific Chai, Espresso, and Milk Blended with Ice and Sweetened Frappe Powder

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$6.00+

Chocolate Syrup, Espresso, and Milk Blended with Ice and Sweetened Frappe Powder

Kid's Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Hash Brown Square

$3.50

Orange Slices

$2.95

One Choco Pancake

$3.50

Retail Coffee

Tryst Blend 12oz Box

$17.00

Tryst Blend 12oz Box

$17.00
Tryst Blend Bulk Coffee

$17.00+

Tryst Blend Bulk Coffee

$17.00+
Slow Motion Bulk Coffee

$17.00+

Slow Motion Bulk Coffee

$17.00+
Big Trouble Bulk Coffee

$17.00+

Big Trouble Bulk Coffee

$17.00+

Brewed Coffee Box

$25.00Out of stock

Merchandise/Swag

Tryst Mug

Tryst Mug

$10.00
Tryst Trading Company Mug

$10.00

Tryst Trading Company Mug

$10.00
Open City Travel Mug

$14.00

Open City Travel Mug

$14.00
MiiR Travel Mug

MiiR Travel Mug

$24.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
We're a quaint restaurant nestled in the scenic and historic Woodley Park neighborhood in Washington, DC.

