Restaurant header imageView gallery

Open Container Bar - 502 E. 3rd St.

review star

No reviews yet

1229 E Admiral Blvd

Tulsa, OK 74120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wings and Things

Traditional

Traditional

$12.00+

naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce

Boneless

$11.00+

naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce

Fried Tofu

$12.00

Big Basket Fried

$19.00

Big Basket Grilled

$19.00

Sides

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Slaw

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Surreal IPA

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

MountJoy CBD Water

$6.00Out of stock

Salad/Taco/Waffle

Sweet & Spicy

$12.00

Please Choose Only One Style

Taco Night

$12.00

The Club

$12.00

Beyond Sweet & Spicy

$16.00

Beyond Taco Night

$16.00

Beyond The Club

$16.00

The Club add Grilled Chicken

$16.95

The Club add Fried Chicken

$16.95

Sammies

Basic Bird

$11.00

pickles and mayo

Nashville Hot

$12.00

Tossed in Nashville HOT sauce, slaw, pickle

Golden Driller

$8.00

Tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, bleu cheese dressing

Beyond Basic Bird

$15.00

Beyond Nashville Hot

$16.00

Beyond Golden Driller

$15.00

Burger

$15.00

Dips

BBQ Dip

$0.95

Spicy Honey Mustard

$0.85

Ranch

$0.95

Ketchup

$0.50

2022 Sweat Shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00

Mask

Mask

$1.00

2022 T Shirt (Copy)

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

ToGo Cans

Coors Light togo

$2.50

Coors Banquet togo

$2.50

PBR togo

$2.50

High Life togo

$2.50

Modelo togo

$2.50

Anderson Valley togo

$2.50

Cabin Boys Pils togo

$3.50

Coop F5 togo

$2.50

Dale's Pale Ale togo

$2.50

Dead Armadillo togo

$2.50

Fat Tire togo

$2.50

Great Divide Radler togo

$3.50Out of stock

N.E.F.F.

$4.00

New Belgium Mural Togo

$3.50Out of stock

Nothings Left Galaxy PA togo

$3.50Out of stock

Prairie Phantasmagoria togo

$3.50

Prairie Sour togo

$3.50

Prairie Standard Togo

$3.50

Rahr & Sons Oct Fest togo

$2.50Out of stock

Stonecloud Astrodog

$2.50

Stonecloud Chug Norris

$2.50

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine togo

$2.50

Salt Point Togo

$8.50

Tulsa Flag togo

$2.50

White Claw Mango togo

$2.50

White Claw Blk Cherry togo

$2.50

High Noon(Variety) Togo

$3.50

ToGo Wine

Backpack Rose togo

$5.50Out of stock

Cooks 750 togo

$11.50

Cooks Mini togo

$3.50

Frico togo

$5.50Out of stock

Lubanzi Shiraz togo

$5.50

Pampelonne (Variety) togo

$4.50

Ramona (lemon) togo

$5.50

Sans Riesling togo

$5.50Out of stock

Sans Rose togo

$5.50

Sans Zinfandel togo

$5.50

Bar Bites

DD Loaded Fries

$13.00

DD Hummus

$11.50

DD Pizza Rolls

$6.50+

DD Fried Mushrooms

$9.00+

Burgers & Dogs

DD Boxyard Burger

$13.00

DD Okie Burger

$13.00

DD Impossible Burger

$15.00

DD Chicago Dog

$10.25

DD Driller Dog

$10.25

DD Cauliflower Lettuce Wrap

$11.50

Wings

DD Traditional

$10.25+

DD Boneless

$6.50+

DD Cauliflower Wings

$11.50

DD Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Sammies

DD Basic Bird

$11.50

DD Cajun Persuasion

$13.00

DD Humming Bird

$13.00

DD Nashville HOT

$13.00

DD Buffalo

$11.50

DD Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Sides

DD Waffle Fries

$3.50

DD Slaw

$3.50

DD Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

DD Onion Rings

$4.50

N/A Drinks

Surreal IPA

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

MountJoy CBD Water

$6.00Out of stock

Salads & Wraps

DD OC Salad

$11.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Open Container Bar

Website

Location

1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74120

Directions

Gallery
Open Container Bar image
Open Container Bar image
Open Container Bar image
Open Container Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hodges Bend Tulsa
orange starNo Reviews
823 East 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Lowood
orange star4.7 • 49
817 E 3rd Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery
orange star4.7 • 32
108 S Detroit Ave Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Topeca Vast
orange starNo Reviews
110 N Elgin Suite 120 Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Andolini's
orange star4.5 • 1
114 S Detroit Ave Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Empire Slice House - Tulsa Art District
orange starNo Reviews
417 North Main Street Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Roppongi
orange star4.4 • 1,765
601 S Boston Ave Tulsa, OK 74119
View restaurantnext
Elote Cafe & Catering
orange star4.4 • 1,409
514 S Boston Ave Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 619
203 E. Archer Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
The Vault
orange star4.4 • 520
620 S Cincinnati Ave Tulsa, OK 74119
View restaurantnext
Inner Circle Vodka Bar - Tulsa
orange star4.3 • 516
410 N Main St. Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Cherry Street
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
South Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston