Open Kitchen 4022 Shelby Street

Dinner

Appetizer

Filet Sliders

$12.00

Burgers

The Bass Reeves Burger

$15.25

7 oz freshly grounded ground beef cook to perfection topped with chef choice cheese, BBQ sauce ( Mild or Hot), peppered bacon, and onion rings! Served with Fries!

Cheeseburger Combo

$9.60

7 oz freshly grounded ground beef cooked to perfection topped with chef choice cheese, mayo and LTO! Served with Fries!

Bacon BBQ Burger

$14.70

7oz freshly grounded ground beef cook to perfection topped with chef choice cheese, BBQ sauces (Mild or Hot), bacon, and LTO! Served with Fries!

10th Street Chicken Sandwich

$14.70

Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a ciabatta with LTO, basil aioli, peppered bacon, chef choice cheese. Served with fries!

Chicken Bass Reeves

$15.75

Crispy Chicken breast topped with chef choice cheese, BBQ sauce ( Mild or Hot), peppered bacon, and onion rings! Served with Fries!

Two Cheese Avocado Burger

$14.70

7 oz freshly grounded ground beef cook to perfection topped with chef choice cheeses, mayo, LTO, fresh sliced avocado! Served with fries!

Chicken

Uncle Greg BBQ Chicken

$17.35

A lemon herb marinated grilled Chicken Breast topped with Uncle Greg BBQ sauce (Mild or Hot) served with mash potatoes and a side of your choice! Add a shrimp skewer for $6.99

Smothered Chicken

$17.35

A crispy marinated chicken breast topped with freshly made brown gravy served with mash potatoes and side of your choice!

Pasta

Alfredo

$17.25

Seafood Carbonara

$35.99

Chicken Carbonara

$25.99

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$21.50

7.5-8oz Grilled Salmon cooked to perfection. Choice of two sides! Add a sauce Honey Garlic or Honey Chili Sauce $1.50

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$21.50

Two grilled Shrimp skewer drizzled with honey chilli sauce served with your choice of two sides!

Steak

Chef choice steak cooked to perfection served with mashed potatoes and broccoli!

Chef Choice Steak

$25.99

A freshly hand picked by the chef cooked to perfection topped with a bourbon glazed or a sauce served with two sides of your choice!

6oz Sirloin

$15.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Spring Mix lettuce tossed in a ceasar dressing with parmesan cheese, and crotons! Add meat Chicken $4.99, Shrimp $5.99, Salmon $7.99, Steak $8.70! .

OKR Salad

$13.45

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

A classic kid’s favorite! Cheesy Mac nd cheese served with one side!

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Chicken Finger basket served with one side!

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

A famous classic with gooey cheese served with one side!

Kids Butter Pasta

$6.50

Dinner A la Carte

Side Wild Rice

$5.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Side Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Small Salads

$5.00+

Side Green Beans w/ onions & peppers

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$8.75

THC Fries

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Pork

Grilled Pork Chop

$22.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

Bannana Pudding Cheesecake

$7.25

Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake

$7.25

Oreo

$7.25

Plain

$7.25

Cakes and Cookies

Salamat Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

A special treat for your taste buds! a warm moist cookie with special type of sundae!

Salamat Cookies

$4.50+

Drinks

Drinks

Panna Water

$2.75

Coke Cola

$3.25

Red Cream Soda

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Oj

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Rootbeer

$3.25

Hi-Ci Fruit Punch

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Mocktails

Boneless Lavender Lemonade

$8.75

Chai Chai

$8.75

Green Machine

$8.75

Blackberry Muilto

$8.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4022 Shelby Street, Southport, IN 46227

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

