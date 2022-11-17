Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Open Kitchen Restuarant 4604 East 10 Street

35 Reviews

4604 East 10 Street

Indianapolis, IN 46201

Order Again

Popular Items

Bannana Pudding Cheesecake

Breakfast Bowls or Burritto

Breakfast Burrito

$15.90+

A housemade roasted salsa, cheese, scramble eggs, cilantro, fried potatoes, and your choice of meat! Rolled and toasted to perfection!

Breakfast Bowl

$15.90+

A bowl of crispy potatoes served with housemade roasted salsa, cheese, scramble eggs, sour cream, cilantro, and your choice of meat!

Entrees

OKR BG's

$13.00

A housemade classic from the Sausage Gravy from the two warm biscuit! Served with eggs your way!

Steak and Eggs

$19.99

6oz baseball cut sirloin cooked to perfection served with 3 eggs your way and toast!

Breakfast Platter

$13.00

A sampler to taste! 3 Eggs your way,2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and your choice of toast or biscuit!

Country Fried Chicken

$15.99

A twist to a classic. A country fried chicken breast topped with our housemade sausage gravy! Served with over with eggs your way and fried potatoes with onions!

Crab Avocado Benedict

$15.99

A twist to a classic. An opened face biscuit topped with crab, fresh sliced avocado, over medium eggs. Topped with housemade hollandaise.

French Toast

Fluffy and Hot

$13.00

Traditional favorite with 4 slice of French toast served with 3 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat:Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey), or Breakfast Chicken (2.5

Stuffed French Toast

$14.70

Stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filings with fresh berries drizzled with housemade Bourbon caramel, strawberry sauce and topped with fresh berries! Served with 3 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat: Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey), or Breakfast Chicken (2.50)

Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

$14.70

A crunch to a traditional favorite! 4 Slices of housemade cinnamon French Toast with a nice crunch! Served with 3 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat: Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey), or Breakfast Chicken (2.50)

Omelette

Create your own Omelette

$9.00

Create your own freshly made omelette with three toppings of your choice!

Sandwiches

Build your own Biscuit

$4.50

A housemade biscuit with your topping of your choice.

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich Combo

$9.60

A biscuit topped with a breakfast marinated fried chicken breast, chef choice cheese, and honey chili sauce! Of course you can add egg and bacon! Served with fried potatoes and onions!

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

$7.00

Croissant Sammy Combo

$10.50Out of stock

A freshly baked croissant with chef choice cheese, ham, turkey, and scramble eggs! Served with fried potatoes and onions.

Croissant Sammy

$8.75Out of stock

A freshly baked croissant with chef choice cheese, ham, turkey, and scramble eggs!

Monte Crisco Sandwich Combo

$12.50

French toast made into the prefect sandwich! With chef choice cheese, ham, and turkey. Drizzled with our housemade strawberry jam, and syrup. Served with Fried Potatoes and onions!

Monte Cristo

$8.99

French toast made into the prefect sandwich! With chef choice cheese, ham, and turkey. Drizzled with our housemade strawberry jam, and syrup.

Breakfast Chicken B.L.T.A Combo

$13.50

A breakfast marinated chicken breast fried with peppered, candied bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and basil aioli! Served with fried potatoes and onions!

Breakfast Chicken BLTA

$10.50

AM Burger

$13.50

A fresh homemade biscuit with a 4oz ground beef Topped with chef choice cheese, over easy egg, and bacon! served with fried potatoes and onions!

Kids Breakfast

Kids Hot Cereal & Fruit

$6.50+

A choice of hot breakfast cereal Oatmeal or Grits served with fresh fruit!

Kids Breakfast Platter

$6.50

A small version of the Breakfast Platter: Eggs your way, 1 bacon, 1 sausage, fried potatoes, and choice of bread!

Kids Fluffy & Hot

$6.50

Small size to traditional French toast served with a choice of eggs your way and breakfast meat!

à la carte

Fried Potatoes w/onion

$3.75

Fried potatoes with dice onions.

Bread

$1.50+

Grits

$2.75

Grits are cooked with butter.

Fruit

$2.75

Side Sausage

$3.99

3 Sausage Patties

3 Eggs your way

$2.75

Side Bacon

$3.99+

4 pieces of bacon!

Oatmel

$2.75

Oatmeal is cooked with butter!

Side of Breakfast Chicken

$3.99

A breakfast marinated chicken breast fried to crispy brown!

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.99Out of stock

Xtra Honey Chili Sauce

$1.75

Cheesecake

Bannana Pudding Cheesecake

$7.25

Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake

$7.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.25

Cakes and Cookies

Salamat Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

A special treat for your taste buds! a warm moist cookie with special type of sundae!

Salamat Cookies

$6.00+Out of stock

Chef Choice Dessert

$8.00Out of stock

Chef Choice Dessert!

Honey Bees Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Panna Water

$2.75

Coke Cola

$2.00Out of stock

Fanta Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Oj

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Directions

