- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Open Outcry Brewing Company
Open Outcry Brewing Company
No reviews yet
10934 South Western Ave.
Chicago, IL 60643
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
The Avers
Philly Cheese Fries | crispy fries, sautéed portobello, bell pepper, onion, roasted garlic beer cheese.
The Hamilton
Buffalo Hash Bites | crispy potato hash bites, house buffalo sauce, ranch, bleu cheese.
The Prospect
The Ridgeway
Wood Fired Bavarian Pretzel | everything seasoned soft pretzel, roasted garlic cheese sauce dip.
Side of Fries
Hummus (Homan)
Soup
Charcuterie Board
Salads
The Longwood
Classic Caesar | crisp romaine, focaccia croutons, parmesan, asiago, Romano cheeses, shredded chicken, house-made pecorino dressing.
The Monterey
Classic House | crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, house-made Italian dressing.
The Morgan Park
Strawberry Garden | fresh strawberries, cucumber, goat cheese, toasted almonds, house-made balsamic dressing.
The Bell
Sandwiches
The Open Outcry Signature Burger
House Seasoned Hamburger | 1/2 pound all-beef patty, Speculator Ale caramelized onion, crisp pickles, white cheddar cheese, house mustard sauce, pretzel bun.
The Open Outcry IMPOSSIBLE Signature Burger
House Seasoned Hamburger | 1/2 pound all-beef patty, Speculator Ale caramelized onion, crisp pickles, white cheddar cheese, house mustard sauce, pretzel bun.
The Campbell
Avocado BLTA| crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, herb focaccia bread.
The Hale
Honey Mustard Chicken | roasted chicken, prosciutto, pickles, white cheddar, honey mustard. Focaccia bread.
Pizza
The Artesian
BBQ Chicken | Hawaiian BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, fresh pineapple, 50\50 cheese.
The Beverly
Margherita |fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic basil infused olive oil.
The Fairfield
Mushroom Ricotta | fresh tomato sauce, portabello mushroom,spinach,ricotta,50\50 cheese.
The OC Original
Wood-Fired Cheese Pizza | fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, asiago, Romano. Customize meats ($2) veggies ($1).
The Rockwell
Chitown | braised beef, Italian sausage, giardiniera, 50\50 cheese, crispy fries.
The Sawyer
Impossible | fresh tomato sauce, Impossible Italian sausage, green pepper, 50\50 cheese.
The Spaulding
Sweet & Spicy | fresh tomato sauce, jalapeno, pepperoni, 50\50 cheese, honey.
The Talman
Arugula Prosciutto | garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula ,lemon dressing.
The Vincennes
Three Meats | fresh tomato sauce, Italian sausage,proscuitto,pepperoni,50\50 cheese.
The Washtenaw
Buffalo Chicken | buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, 50\50 cheese, ranch, bleu cheese.
(Special) BLT Pizza
(Special) Philly Pizza
Chefs Menu
Desserts
Kids
Extras
Beer Flight
5 Oz Beer
(5oz.) Bona Fide Hedger
5 ounce | The distinct yeast characteristic of the German Hefeweizen are on full display in our Bona Fide Hedger. Banana, clove and fruit esters throughout. A visually appealing golden cloudy appearance.
(5oz.) Koverly Kolsch
(5oz) Pacifique
(5oz.) Oktoberfest
(5oz) Rubaeus
(5oz.) Ideate
(5oz.) Citrium
(5oz.) Hellecaster
(5oz.) Speculator Cream Ale
(5oz.) BBL Dark Pool
Delirio (5 oz)
10 Oz Beer Shorty
(10oz.) Bona Fide Hedger
10 ounce | The distinct yeast characteristic of the German Hefeweizen are on full display in our Bona Fide Hedger. Banana, clove and fruit esters throughout. A visually appealing golden cloudy appearance.
(10oz.) Koverly Kolsh
(10oz.) Pacifique
(10oz.) Oktoberfest
(10oz.) Rubaeus
Ideate (10 oz.)
(10oz.) Citrium
(10oz.) Hellecaster
(10oz.) Speculator Cream Ale
(10oz.) BBL Dark Pool
(10oz) Delirio
16 Oz Beer Pint
Bona Fide Hedger (16oz.)
16 ounce | Hefeweizen| The distinct yeast characteristic of the German Hefeweizen are on full display in our Bona Fide Hedger. Banana, clove and fruit esters throughout. A visually appealing golden cloudy appearance.
The Koverly Kolsh (16oz.)
Pacifique (16 oz.)
Oktoberfest (16oz.)
Founders Rubeaus (16 oz.)
Ideate (16 oz.)
Citrium (16oz.)
Hellecaster (16oz.)
Speculator Cream Ale (16oz.)
Delirio (16 oz)
60 Oz Pitcher
Cocktails
109th Margarita
tequila, fresh lemon juice, fresh lime juice, simple syrup. Garnished withl ime wheel.
Bourbon Trade
Featuring Chattanooga Whiskey 91 Proof. Fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice. Choice of strawberry, peach , blueberry puree. Topped off with lemonade. Lemon swath garnish.
Cherry Limeaid
vodka, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, cherry juice. Garnished with cherry and lime wheel.
Snowflake Margarita
Gingerbread Gin
Twisted Holiday Cosmo
Eggnog Old Fashioned
Moscow Mule
vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer. Lime wheel garnish.
Pink Sheets Margarita
Old Fashioned (Original)
whiskey, aromatic bitters, orange bitters, simple syrup. Garnished with orange and filthy cherries.
Paloma
tequila, fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice, topped off with grapefruit soda. Garnished with grapefreuit swath.
Pump & Dump
black gin, east imperial burma tonic and apple slices
Mele Kalikimaka
Dublin Old Fashioned
Manhattan
rye bourbon, aromatic bitters, sweet vermouth. Garnished with a cherry.
Watermelon Mule
Inflation Calculation Strawberry Basil Gin Smash
Drop Dead American gin, fresh lemon juice, house basil simple syrup, strawberry puree, soda, lemon wheel garnish.
Rum Rally
spiced rum, Journeyman Distillery apple cider liqueur, fresh lemon and spiced simple syrup.
Tender Offer Bloody Mary
Khor vodka. Garnished with lime wedge, lemon wedge, and olives.
Virgin Cocktail
Radler Cocktail
Liquor
Khor Platinum Vodka
Drop Dead Gin
Hakuto
Cihuatan Indigo 8 Year Rum
Rhum Barbancourt White Rum
Leadslingers Black Flag Spiced Rum
Butterfly Cannon Tequila
Cimarron Blanco Tequila
Banhez Mezcal Tequila
The Jesse James Whiskey
Dubliner Irish Whiskey
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Deadwood
Breckenridge Bourbon
Mossburn Blended Malt Scotch
Tomatin Highland Single Malt Scotch
Four Rose Bourbon
Crowlers
Cocktail Crowler (32 oz.)
Crowler Bona Fide (32oz.)
Crowler Pacifique (32oz.)
Crowler Oktoberfest (32oz.)
Crowler Ideate (32oz.)
Crowler Citrium (32oz.)
Crowler Hellecaster (32oz.)
CROWLER - Speculator (32 oz.)
32 ounce crowler | Mild, crisp cream ale is a made with Briess 2-row pale malt, flaked maize and the classic noble hops.
Cans
Eris Brewery Cider - Blush (Cherry + Apple)
Eris Brewery Cider - Van Van Mojo (Blueberry)
Eris Brewery Cider - Peach and Bong (Peach + Basil)
Eris Brewery Cider - Strawberry
Eris Brewery Cider - Pedestrian (Granny Smith Apple)
Stiegl Radler - Raspberry (16oz)
Eris Cider 4-Pack
Flying Embers Orange Passion Mimosa
Untitled Art Non Alcoholic Italian Pilsner
Untitled Art Non Alcoholic Citra Session
Soda
Wine by the Glass (White)
Wine by the Glass (Red)
Wine Bottle (White)
Wine Bottle (Red)
Kegs
Speculator Cream Ale (Sixel - 1/6th BBL)
Speculator Cream Ale (Half Barrel - 1/2th BBL)
Speculator Cream Ale (Quarter Keg - 1/4 BBL)
The Grace IPA (Quarter Keg - 1/4 BBL)
Hank Paulson (Half Barrel - 1/2 BBL)
Hank Paulson (Sixel - 1/6 BBL)
Open Interest IPA (Half Barrel - 1/2 BBL)
Gift Certificates
$25 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates
$50 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates
$75 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates
$100 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates
$150 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates
$200 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates
Brunch with Mr. Hops! (ADULT)
Brunch with Mr. Hops! (CHILD)
Merchandise
Grain Scrapper Sticker
These die cut Grainscraper stickers would look rad on your beer fridge, tackle box, hope chest, trapperkeeper, bike fender or laptop.
Open Outcry Logo Sticker 3 X 3
These 3 x 3 inch Open Outcry logo stickers would look #rad on your beer fridge, tackle box, hope chest, #trapperkeeper, bike fender or laptop.
Label Pins
label pins
Open Outcry Coffee Mug
New morning routine...these 12 oz. Grainscraper coffee mugs in matte black and gold.
10 oz Branded Snifter Glass
10 ounce branded snifter glass
Open Outcry Sensorik Goblet Glass
Serious glassware for serious beer drinkers. These Sahm Glass 21 oz. Sensorik Stemware Goblets are designed for those that want to experience beer, rather than simply drink it.
Open Outcry Coffee Beans
Open Outcry Coffee Beans
Speculator Pitcher
Empty Speculator Pitcher
Pocket Scarf
Pocket Scarf
Refrigerator Magnet
Refrigerator Magnet
Empty 15.5 Gallon Journeyman Barrel
empty 15.5 gallon wooden Journeyman Barrel
Empty 31 Gallon Journeyman Barrel
empty 31 gallon wooden Journeyman Barrel
Open Outcry Bottle Opener
This Open Outcry pocket-wallet bottle opener will server you well when popping bottle tops on the go.
Koozie
Open Outcry Brewing Winter Subscription Family Night Beer, Cocktail and Pizza Box
Yoga Participant Charge
Junior Pizza Chef Training Class
Clothing
Toddler Tee
Toddler Tee
T-Shirt - Mustard OOB Logo
Small -mustard OOB logo tee
T-Shirt - Black OOB Logo
Black Pullover Hoodie
Small - Black Bella Canvas pullover hoodie with gold logo
Mustard Pullover Hoodie
Small - Mustard Bella Canvas pullover hoodie with black logo
Bomber Jacket
Small bomber jacket
Melange Cowlneck Pullover
Small - Melange Cowlneck Pullover
Black Longsleeve Logo Tee
Small - Black long sleeve logo tee
Women's Crop Sweatshirt
Small - Womens Crop Sweat Shirt
Pocket Tee Black/Grey
Small - Pocket Tee Black/Grey
Black and Grey Baseball Tee
Mustard OOB Beenie
Ideal Tank Top in Mustard
Outcry Trucker Snapback Hat
Mug Club Membership
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
An innovative, family operated brewery, taproom and pizzeria on Chicago's southside.
10934 South Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643