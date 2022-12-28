Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Open Outcry Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

10934 South Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60643

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

The Avers

$10.00

Philly Cheese Fries | crispy fries, sautéed portobello, bell pepper, onion, roasted garlic beer cheese.

The Hamilton

$9.00

Buffalo Hash Bites | crispy potato hash bites, house buffalo sauce, ranch, bleu cheese.

The Prospect

$10.00

The Ridgeway

$11.00

Wood Fired Bavarian Pretzel | everything seasoned soft pretzel, roasted garlic cheese sauce dip.

Side of Fries

$5.00

Hummus (Homan)

$15.00

Soup

$8.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Salads

The Longwood

$16.50

Classic Caesar | crisp romaine, focaccia croutons, parmesan, asiago, Romano cheeses, shredded chicken, house-made pecorino dressing.

The Monterey

$12.00

Classic House | crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, house-made Italian dressing.

The Morgan Park

$16.50

Strawberry Garden | fresh strawberries, cucumber, goat cheese, toasted almonds, house-made balsamic dressing.

The Bell

$16.50

Sandwiches

The Open Outcry Signature Burger

$17.00

House Seasoned Hamburger | 1/2 pound all-beef patty, Speculator Ale caramelized onion, crisp pickles, white cheddar cheese, house mustard sauce, pretzel bun.

The Open Outcry IMPOSSIBLE Signature Burger

$17.00

House Seasoned Hamburger | 1/2 pound all-beef patty, Speculator Ale caramelized onion, crisp pickles, white cheddar cheese, house mustard sauce, pretzel bun.

The Campbell

$15.00

Avocado BLTA| crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, herb focaccia bread.

The Hale

$16.00

Honey Mustard Chicken | roasted chicken, prosciutto, pickles, white cheddar, honey mustard. Focaccia bread.

Pizza

The Artesian

$19.00

BBQ Chicken | Hawaiian BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, fresh pineapple, 50\50 cheese.

The Beverly

$16.00

Margherita |fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic basil infused olive oil.

The Fairfield

$17.00

Mushroom Ricotta | fresh tomato sauce, portabello mushroom,spinach,ricotta,50\50 cheese.

The OC Original

$16.00

Wood-Fired Cheese Pizza | fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, asiago, Romano. Customize meats ($2) veggies ($1).

The Rockwell

$19.00

Chitown | braised beef, Italian sausage, giardiniera, 50\50 cheese, crispy fries.

The Sawyer

$19.00

Impossible | fresh tomato sauce, Impossible Italian sausage, green pepper, 50\50 cheese.

The Spaulding

$19.00

Sweet & Spicy | fresh tomato sauce, jalapeno, pepperoni, 50\50 cheese, honey.

The Talman

$19.00

Arugula Prosciutto | garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula ,lemon dressing.

The Vincennes

$19.00

Three Meats | fresh tomato sauce, Italian sausage,proscuitto,pepperoni,50\50 cheese.

The Washtenaw

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken | buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, 50\50 cheese, ranch, bleu cheese.

(Special) BLT Pizza

$17.00

(Special) Philly Pizza

$17.00

Chefs Menu

Hanger Steak

$25.00

Mahi Mahi

$22.00

Desserts

Bowl of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

The Pleasant

$15.00

Flourless chocalate cake (gluten free), ganache, vanilla bean ice cream, macerated strawberries, whipped cream

Mini Cheesecake

$14.00

Kids

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.00

Two 2 ounce sliders with fry

Kids Pizza

$8.50

6 inch cheese pizza (add on meat $1)

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Chicken Tenders with fry

Extras

Dough Ball

$3.50

Extra Chicken

$2.00

Extra Cup of Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Cup of Dressing or Sauce

$0.75

House Side Salad

$5.00

Soup Special

$8.00

Beer Flight

Beer Flight Selections

$10.00

5 Oz Beer

(5oz.) Bona Fide Hedger

$3.00

5 ounce | The distinct yeast characteristic of the German Hefeweizen are on full display in our Bona Fide Hedger. Banana, clove and fruit esters throughout. A visually appealing golden cloudy appearance.

(5oz.) Koverly Kolsch

$3.00

(5oz) Pacifique

$3.00

(5oz.) Oktoberfest

$3.00

(5oz) Rubaeus

$3.00

(5oz.) Ideate

$3.00

(5oz.) Citrium

$3.00

(5oz.) Hellecaster

$3.00

(5oz.) Speculator Cream Ale

$3.00

(5oz.) BBL Dark Pool

$7.00

Delirio (5 oz)

$3.00

10 Oz Beer Shorty

(10oz.) Bona Fide Hedger

$6.00

10 ounce | The distinct yeast characteristic of the German Hefeweizen are on full display in our Bona Fide Hedger. Banana, clove and fruit esters throughout. A visually appealing golden cloudy appearance.

(10oz.) Koverly Kolsh

$6.00

(10oz.) Pacifique

$6.00

(10oz.) Oktoberfest

$6.00

(10oz.) Rubaeus

$6.00

Ideate (10 oz.)

$6.00

(10oz.) Citrium

$6.00

(10oz.) Hellecaster

$6.00

(10oz.) Speculator Cream Ale

$6.00

(10oz.) BBL Dark Pool

$13.00

(10oz) Delirio

$6.00

16 Oz Beer Pint

Bona Fide Hedger (16oz.)

$7.00

16 ounce | Hefeweizen| The distinct yeast characteristic of the German Hefeweizen are on full display in our Bona Fide Hedger. Banana, clove and fruit esters throughout. A visually appealing golden cloudy appearance.

The Koverly Kolsh (16oz.)

$7.00

Pacifique (16 oz.)

$7.00

Oktoberfest (16oz.)

$7.00

Founders Rubeaus (16 oz.)

$7.00

Ideate (16 oz.)

$7.00

Citrium (16oz.)

$7.00

Hellecaster (16oz.)

$7.00

Speculator Cream Ale (16oz.)

$7.00

Delirio (16 oz)

$7.00

60 Oz Pitcher

60 Oz Speculator Cream Ale Pitcher

$18.00

Cocktails

109th Margarita

$10.00

tequila, fresh lemon juice, fresh lime juice, simple syrup. Garnished withl ime wheel.

Bourbon Trade

$11.00

Featuring Chattanooga Whiskey 91 Proof. Fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice. Choice of strawberry, peach , blueberry puree. Topped off with lemonade. Lemon swath garnish.

Cherry Limeaid

$10.00

vodka, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, cherry juice. Garnished with cherry and lime wheel.

Snowflake Margarita

$13.00

Gingerbread Gin

$12.00

Twisted Holiday Cosmo

$12.00

Eggnog Old Fashioned

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer. Lime wheel garnish.

Pink Sheets Margarita

$10.00

Old Fashioned (Original)

$10.00

whiskey, aromatic bitters, orange bitters, simple syrup. Garnished with orange and filthy cherries.

Paloma

$10.00

tequila, fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice, topped off with grapefruit soda. Garnished with grapefreuit swath.

Pump & Dump

$11.00

black gin, east imperial burma tonic and apple slices

Mele Kalikimaka

$11.00

Dublin Old Fashioned

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

rye bourbon, aromatic bitters, sweet vermouth. Garnished with a cherry.

Watermelon Mule

$11.00

Inflation Calculation Strawberry Basil Gin Smash

$11.00

Drop Dead American gin, fresh lemon juice, house basil simple syrup, strawberry puree, soda, lemon wheel garnish.

Rum Rally

$11.00

spiced rum, Journeyman Distillery apple cider liqueur, fresh lemon and spiced simple syrup.

Tender Offer Bloody Mary

$10.00

Khor vodka. Garnished with lime wedge, lemon wedge, and olives.

Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Radler Cocktail

$10.00

Liquor

Khor Platinum Vodka

$9.00

Drop Dead Gin

$9.00

Hakuto

$9.00

Cihuatan Indigo 8 Year Rum

$9.00

Rhum Barbancourt White Rum

$9.00

Leadslingers Black Flag Spiced Rum

$9.00

Butterfly Cannon Tequila

$10.00

Cimarron Blanco Tequila

$9.00

Banhez Mezcal Tequila

$10.00

The Jesse James Whiskey

$9.00

Dubliner Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$8.00

Deadwood

$9.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$10.00

Mossburn Blended Malt Scotch

$11.00

Tomatin Highland Single Malt Scotch

$10.00

Four Rose Bourbon

$9.00

Crowlers

Cocktail Crowler (32 oz.)

$39.00

Crowler Bona Fide (32oz.)

$13.00

Crowler Pacifique (32oz.)

$13.00

Crowler Oktoberfest (32oz.)

$13.00

Crowler Ideate (32oz.)

$13.00

Crowler Citrium (32oz.)

$13.00

Crowler Hellecaster (32oz.)

$13.00

CROWLER - Speculator (32 oz.)

$13.00

32 ounce crowler | Mild, crisp cream ale is a made with Briess 2-row pale malt, flaked maize and the classic noble hops.

Cans

Eris Brewery Cider - Blush (Cherry + Apple)

$6.00

Eris Brewery Cider - Van Van Mojo (Blueberry)

$6.00

Eris Brewery Cider - Peach and Bong (Peach + Basil)

$6.00

Eris Brewery Cider - Strawberry

$6.00

Eris Brewery Cider - Pedestrian (Granny Smith Apple)

$6.00

Stiegl Radler - Raspberry (16oz)

$6.00

Eris Cider 4-Pack

$20.00

Flying Embers Orange Passion Mimosa

$7.00

Untitled Art Non Alcoholic Italian Pilsner

$6.00

Untitled Art Non Alcoholic Citra Session

$6.00

Soda

Arizona Ice Tea

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Can of Pop To-Go

$2.00

Wine by the Glass (White)

Shadow Ridge Chardonnay

$9.00

Cinta Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Legendary Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Blue Moscato

$9.00

Green Apple Moscato

$9.00

Viamora Prosecco

$9.00

Wine by the Glass (Red)

Medivol Rose

$8.00

Hello World Cabernet Franc

$10.00

Sebastopol Oaks Pinot Noir

$9.00

Estaban Martin Grenache Syrah

$9.00

Wine Bottle (White)

Shadow Ridge Chardonnay BOTTLE

$34.00

Cinta Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$30.00

Legendary Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE

$30.00

Viamora Prosecco BOTTLE

$34.00

Wine Bottle (Red)

Medivol Rose (BOTTLE)

$30.00

Hello World Cabernet Franc (BOTTLE)

$38.00

Sebastopol Oaks Pinot Noir (BOTTLE)

$34.00

Estaban Martin Grenache-Syrah (BOTTLE)

$34.00

Kegs

Speculator Cream Ale (Sixel - 1/6th BBL)

$85.00

Speculator Cream Ale (Half Barrel - 1/2th BBL)

$200.00

Speculator Cream Ale (Quarter Keg - 1/4 BBL)

$125.00

The Grace IPA (Quarter Keg - 1/4 BBL)

$170.00

Hank Paulson (Half Barrel - 1/2 BBL)

$225.00

Hank Paulson (Sixel - 1/6 BBL)

$135.00

Open Interest IPA (Half Barrel - 1/2 BBL)

$225.00

Popsicle

Whiskey

$8.00

Agave

$8.00

Vodka

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Gift Certificates

$25 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates

$25.00

$50 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates

$50.00

$75 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates

$75.00

$100 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates

$100.00

$150 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates

$150.00

$200 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates

$200.00

Brunch with Mr. Hops! (ADULT)

$45.00

Brunch with Mr. Hops! (CHILD)

$25.00

Merchandise

Grain Scrapper Sticker

Grain Scrapper Sticker

$1.00

These die cut Grainscraper stickers would look rad on your beer fridge, tackle box, hope chest, trapperkeeper, bike fender or laptop.

Open Outcry Logo Sticker 3 X 3

Open Outcry Logo Sticker 3 X 3

$1.00

These 3 x 3 inch Open Outcry logo stickers would look #rad on your beer fridge, tackle box, hope chest, #trapperkeeper, bike fender or laptop.

Label Pins

$2.99

label pins

Open Outcry Coffee Mug

Open Outcry Coffee Mug

$7.00

New morning routine...these 12 oz. Grainscraper coffee mugs in matte black and gold.

10 oz Branded Snifter Glass

$8.00

10 ounce branded snifter glass

Open Outcry Sensorik Goblet Glass

Open Outcry Sensorik Goblet Glass

$14.00

Serious glassware for serious beer drinkers. These Sahm Glass 21 oz. Sensorik Stemware Goblets are designed for those that want to experience beer, rather than simply drink it.

Open Outcry Coffee Beans

$14.50

Open Outcry Coffee Beans

Speculator Pitcher

$15.00

Empty Speculator Pitcher

Pocket Scarf

$34.00

Pocket Scarf

Refrigerator Magnet

$1.99

Refrigerator Magnet

Empty 15.5 Gallon Journeyman Barrel

$75.00

empty 15.5 gallon wooden Journeyman Barrel

Empty 31 Gallon Journeyman Barrel

$79.00

empty 31 gallon wooden Journeyman Barrel

Open Outcry Bottle Opener

Open Outcry Bottle Opener

$4.99

This Open Outcry pocket-wallet bottle opener will server you well when popping bottle tops on the go.

Koozie

$4.50

Open Outcry Brewing Winter Subscription Family Night Beer, Cocktail and Pizza Box

$149.99

Yoga Participant Charge

$8.00

Junior Pizza Chef Training Class

$22.50

Clothing

Toddler Tee

$14.00

Toddler Tee

T-Shirt - Mustard OOB Logo

$25.00

Small -mustard OOB logo tee

T-Shirt - Black OOB Logo

$25.00

Black Pullover Hoodie

$45.00

Small - Black Bella Canvas pullover hoodie with gold logo

Mustard Pullover Hoodie

$45.00

Small - Mustard Bella Canvas pullover hoodie with black logo

Bomber Jacket

$49.00

Small bomber jacket

Melange Cowlneck Pullover

$49.00

Small - Melange Cowlneck Pullover

Black Longsleeve Logo Tee

$27.00

Small - Black long sleeve logo tee

Women's Crop Sweatshirt

$48.00

Small - Womens Crop Sweat Shirt

Pocket Tee Black/Grey

$25.00

Small - Pocket Tee Black/Grey

Black and Grey Baseball Tee

$27.00

Mustard OOB Beenie

$20.00

Ideal Tank Top in Mustard

$19.99

Outcry Trucker Snapback Hat

$25.00

Mug Club Membership

Mug Club Membership

$150.00

Membership fee

Dome Reservation

$25 Dome Reservation Fee

$25.00

Tickets

Beer Ticket

$70.00

Cocktail Ticket

$85.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An innovative, family operated brewery, taproom and pizzeria on Chicago's southside.

Location

10934 South Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643

Directions

Gallery
Open Outcry Brewing Company image
Open Outcry Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
Steamworks Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 5,172
801 E 2nd Ave DURANGO, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Belching Beaver Tavern & Grill
orange star4.5 • 73
302 E Broadway Vista, CA 92084
View restaurantnext
Bull & Bones in Christiansburg
orange starNo Reviews
420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW Christiansburg, VA 24073
View restaurantnext
Birthright Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 361
57 South Main St. Nazareth, PA 18064
View restaurantnext
John Russell Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
7520 Peach St Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston