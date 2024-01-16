Open Outcry Brewing Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
An innovative, family operated brewery, taproom and pizzeria on Chicago's southside.
Location
10934 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nicky's of Beverly - 10500 S Western Ave
No Reviews
10500 S Western Ave Chicago, IL 60643
View restaurant
Horse Thief Hollow - 10426 S Western Ave
No Reviews
10426 S Western Ave Chicago, IL 60643
View restaurant