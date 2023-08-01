Solo Mia Food Truck
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Executive Chef Edward Peña brings to you your favorite artisan sandwiches, soups, salads and more!!! Come in and enjoy!
Location
769 East 17th Street, Hialeah, FL 33010
