Sandwiches

Ocean Drive

$15.00

Grilled oyster mushroom, roasted heirloom tomatoes, arugula, Brie cheese, avocado, goddess dressing, on a toasted focaccia

Merrick Way

$16.00

Chicken Schnitzel, beef bacon, fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, pesto aioli, on toasted ciabatta

Palmarito Street

$17.00

Pepperoni, capicola ham, prosciutto, calabresa salami, mortadella, burrata, basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, roasted red peppers, olive oil, balsamic glazed, on toasted focaccia

Alton Road

$17.00

Hand carved corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on toasted ciabatta

Brickell Avenue

$20.00

Grilled hanger steak, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, roasted heirloom tomatoes, arugula, roasted garlic aioli, on toasted ciabatta and a beef cosommé

Calle Ocho

$14.00

Roasted pork, Serrano ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, on toasted focaccia

Soups & Salads

Elote Street Corn Soup

$12.00

Creamy roasted corn soup flavored with chili poweder, poblano peppers, and cortina cheese topped with crema and jalapeños

Fire Roasted Tomato Soup

$12.00

Roasted heirloom tomatoes, herbs, a touch of heavy cream, and an unexpected addition of honey lends a subtle earthy sweetness

Open Market Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, bacon, house made Caesar dressing, brioche croutons

Miami Citrus & Beet Salad

$14.00

Butter lettuce, radicchio, grapefruit, blood orange, mandarins, tangelos, avocado, roasted beets, pine nuts, shaved pecorino cheese, & a lemon vinaigrette