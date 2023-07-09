Restaurant header imageView gallery

Operation Brew 1329 Oceana blvd, Suite 100

1329 Oceana blvd, Suite 100

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Breakfast Menu

Sandwiches

Avocado toast

$10.99

with tomatoes, soft egg and feta cheese

Mortadella

$13.99

with roasted peppers and burata

Smoked salmon sandwich

$14.99

with truffle cream cheese and tomatoes

Turkey sandwich

$12.99

with avocado and cheese

"Caprese" sandwich

$11.99

with baked tomatoes, mozzarella and pesto sauce

Tuna sandwich

$15.99

with avocado mousse and miso shiracha sauce

Shrimp sandwich

$15.99

with miso sause and avocado

Croque monsieur

$12.99

baked sandwich with cheese sauce and ham

Wraps

Salmon wrap

$13.99

with cucumber and parmesan sauce

Turkey wrap

$10.99

with fresh lettuce and cheese

Eggs and Chef's favorite

Classic scramble

$11.99

with fresh salad on brioche

Creamy scramble

$12.99

with cheddar and truffle oil on brioche

Cheese omelet

$11.99

with spinach and grape tomatoes

Fried soft eggs

$11.99

with bacon and baked tomatoes

Cheese pancakes (Syrniki)

$13.99

with fruit mousse and fresh berries

Parmesan oatmeal

$9.99

Sweet coconut oatmeal

$9.99

with fruit and berries

Salads

Caesar turkey\salmon

$15.00

with croutons and parmesan sause

Baby Mozzarella Salad

$14.00

Lunch Menu

Salads

Baby Mozzarella Salad

$14.00

Caesar turkey\salmon

$15.00

with croutons and parmesan sause

Drink menu

Operation Brews

DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO

$3.75

4 oz

TRADITIONAL MACCHIATO

$4.55

5 oz

CORTADO

$5.00

5 oz

CAPPUCCINO

$5.25

8 oz

Latte medium

$5.75

10 oz

Latte large

$6.25

Iced Latte

$5.75

AMERICANO

$4.25

8 oz

MOCHA LATTE

$6.50

classic latte / house made 70% dark chocolate syrup

POUR OVER

$6.00

CHAI LATTE

$5.25

CURATED QUICK TEAS

$4.25

MATCHA LATTE

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Drip

$3.75

Moroccan Mint Tea

$6.50

Hot chocolate medium

$4.50

Hot chocolate Large

$5.20

Espresso tonic

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Specialty coffee

Raf coffee

$6.75

Velvet Espresso Delight

$6.75

Lavender Latte

$6.75

Warm Honey Latte

$6.75

Strawberry Bliss Latte

$6.75

Affogato

$6.75

Spicy Mocha

$6.75

Fresh Juices and Refreshers

Green Detox juice

$7.99

Carrot, apple and ginger juice

$7.99

Orange juice

$7.99

Strawberry refresher

$6.50

Mango and Passionfruit refresher

$6.50

Kiwi refresher

$6.50

Peach refresher

$6.50

Coffee for purchase

Salty dog

$13.75

Steady Hand

$18.75

Seashore

$19.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

1329 Oceana blvd, Suite 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Directions

