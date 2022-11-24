OPERATION: FALAFEL Chelsea NYC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
All Halal! PITAS, BOWLS, HUMMUS, And of course... FALAFEL.
232 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011
