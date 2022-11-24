Restaurant header imageView gallery

OPERATION: FALAFEL Chelsea NYC

50 Reviews

$$

232 7th Ave

New York, NY 10011

Order Again

Build Your Own Bowl (New)

Create your own bowl from 40 fresh ingredients
Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$15.45

Your choice of 2 Base, 2 Protein, 5 Toppings, and 1 Sauce

Regular Bowl Meal

$19.95

Regular bowl with your choice of Falafel or Fries plus Soda or Bottled Water

Small Bowl

$12.95

Your choice of 1 Base, 1 Protein, 4 Toppings, and 1 Sauce

Small Bowl Meal

$17.45

Small bowl with your choice of Falafel or Fries plus Soda or Bottled Water

O:F Signature Bowls (Regular $15.45 / Small $12.95)

Chicken Shawerma

Chicken Shawerma

$15.45+

Chicken shawerma with turmeric cauliflower, vermicelli rice, hummus, mixed greens, marinated onions, and pickles, served with a lemon garlic sauce.

Beef Shawerma

Beef Shawerma

$15.45+

Beef shawerma with turmeric cauliflower, vermicelli rice, hummus, mixed greens, marinated onions, and pickles, served with a sesame sauce.

Kofta Meatballs

Kofta Meatballs

$15.45+

Kofta meatballs, served in a tomato sauce, with vermicelli rice, hummus, and mixed greens.

O:F Falafel Special

O:F Falafel Special

$15.45+

Classic Falafel and Stuffed Falafel with flavored rice, hummus, fresh tomatoes, mixed greens, marinated onions, and pickles, served with a tahini sauce.

Veggie Salad

$15.45+

Eggplant and turmeric cauliflower with chickpeas, fresh tomatoes, and mixed greens, served with a sesame sauce.

Customize Your Pita Pair

Build Your Own Pita Pair

$11.95

Pita Pairs

Choose 2 of our delicious, homemade fresh pitas. Falafel, Chicken Shawerma, Beef Shawerma, Kofta Meatball or Veggie.
2 X Chicken Shawerma Pitas

2 X Chicken Shawerma Pitas

$11.95

with mixed pickles, shredded lettuce and garlic sauce.

2 X Beef Shawerma Pitas

2 X Beef Shawerma Pitas

$11.95

with marinated onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and tahini.

2 X Falafel Pitas

2 X Falafel Pitas

$11.95

with hummus, tomatoes, mixed pickles, shredded lettuce and tahini.

2 X Kofta Meatballs Pitas

2 X Kofta Meatballs Pitas

$11.95

with hummus, shredded lettuce, mixed pickles and tomato sauce.

2 X Veggie Pitas

2 X Veggie Pitas

$11.95

with eggplant, hummus, turmeric cauliflower, shredded lettuce, mixed pickles and tahini.

Mix Your Pita Pair

Mix Your Pita Pair

$11.95

Pick your 2 favorite pitas or try something new

Pita Pair Meal

Pita Pair Meal

$16.45

Mix and match any 2 pitas with your choice of Falafel or Fries plus Soda or Bottled Water

Go Healthy! Salad

Chicken Shawerma Salad

Chicken Shawerma Salad

$11.45Out of stock

Our famous chicken shawarma topped with garlic sauce, tomatoes and mixed greens, served with a lemon and garlic dressing.

Beef Shawerma Salad

Beef Shawerma Salad

$11.45Out of stock

Beef shawarma topped with tahini, fresh tomatoes, and mixed greens, served with a sesame dressing.

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$11.45Out of stock

Crispy falafels with mixed greens, and fresh tomatoes, served with a tahini dressing.

O:F House Salad

$9.95

Romaine, cucumbers, dices tomatoes, green peppers, radish, topped with pita chips served with our special house dressing

I dip, you dip, we dip!

Hummus

Hummus

$3.95

Our Home Made, Original, Classic Hummus made from blended chickpeas and tahini, served with a pita bread.

Spicy Hummus

Spicy Hummus

$3.95

Hummus infused with chili, paprika and sriracha, served with a pita bread.

Try Our Famous Falafel

Classic Falafel 4 Pcs

Classic Falafel 4 Pcs

$3.45

4 pieces of our classic falafel made with chickpeas, fresh herbs and our own secret ingredients straight from Dubai, served with a side of tahini sauce.

Classic Falafel 8 Pcs

Classic Falafel 8 Pcs

$5.75

8 pieces of our classic falafel made with chickpeas, fresh herbs and our own secret ingredients straight from Dubai, served with a side of tahini sauce.

Classic Falafel 12 Pcs

Classic Falafel 12 Pcs

$7.45

12 pieces of our classic falafel made with chickpeas, fresh herbs and our own secret ingredients straight from Dubai, served with a side of tahini sauce.

Stuffed Falafel 2 Pcs

Stuffed Falafel 2 Pcs

$3.45

Just like our classic but BETTER! 2 pieces of falafel stuffed with sautéed onions, sumac and a hint of chili, topped with sesame seeds, served with a side of tahini sauce.

Stuffed Falafel 4 Pcs

Stuffed Falafel 4 Pcs

$6.25

Just like our classic but BETTER! 4 pieces of falafel stuffed with sautéed onions, sumac and a hint of chili, topped with sesame seeds, served with a side of tahini sauce.

Single Pitas

Single Chicken Shawerma Pita

Single Chicken Shawerma Pita

$6.95

with mixed pickles, shredded lettuce and garlic sauce.

Single Beef Shawerma Pita

Single Beef Shawerma Pita

$6.95

with marinated onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and tahini.

Single Kofta Meatballs Pita

Single Kofta Meatballs Pita

$6.95

with hummus, shredded lettuce, mixed pickles and tomato sauce.

Single Falafel Pita

Single Falafel Pita

$6.95

with hummus, tomatoes, mixed pickles, shredded lettuce and tahini.

Single Veggie Pita

Single Veggie Pita

$6.95

with eggplant, hummus, turmeric cauliflower, shredded lettuce, mixed pickles and tahini.

Single Pita Meal

$11.45

Sides

Fries Regular

Fries Regular

$4.45

Golden fried french fries.

Fries Small

Fries Small

$3.45
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Cheesy Fries topped with tomato, pickles and onions.

O:F Pita Chips

O:F Pita Chips

$2.95

House chips made with fried tortilla bread.

Pita Bread A la carte

Pita Bread A la carte

$1.00
Extra Chicken Shawerma

Extra Chicken Shawerma

$3.99
Extra Beef Shawerma

Extra Beef Shawerma

$3.99
Extra Kofta Meatballs

Extra Kofta Meatballs

$3.99
Extra Cauliflower

Extra Cauliflower

$3.99

Extra Eggplant

$3.99
Side Vermicelli Rice

Side Vermicelli Rice

$2.50
Side Flavored Rice

Side Flavored Rice

$2.50

Sauces

Tahini

Tahini

$0.50
Garlic

Garlic

$0.50
Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$0.50
House

House

$0.50

Pomegranate sauce with sumac, red vinegar, olive oil, garlic, and lemon

Sesame

Sesame

$0.50
Lemon Garlic

Lemon Garlic

$0.50
Tomato

Tomato

$0.50
Balsamic

Balsamic

$0.50
Mild Green

Mild Green

$0.50
Fiery Red

Fiery Red

$0.50
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.25
Large Side Garlic Paste

Large Side Garlic Paste

$5.75

Something Sweet?

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Classic creamy rice pudding topped with cinnamon.

Baklava

Baklava

$2.95

contains nuts.

Meal It Up

Mix and match any two pitas to make your pair + a side of fries OR 4 pieces of falafel + a soft drink OR bottled water.
Pita Meal

Pita Meal

$15.95Out of stock

Your choice of 2 Pitas + Fries OR Falafel + Drink.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
All Halal! PITAS, BOWLS, HUMMUS, And of course... FALAFEL.

