A map showing the location of Original Pancake House of Amherst View gallery

Original Pancake House of Amherst

review star

No reviews yet

2075 Niagara falls boulevard

Amherst, NY 14228

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINKS

Coffee

Coffee

$3.40

Decaf Coffee

$3.40

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.20

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.20+

Cranberry Juice

$3.20+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.30+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.20+

Tomato Juice

$3.20+

V-8

$3.20+

Milk

Whole Milk

$2.20+

Chocolate Milk

$2.20+

Skim Milk

$2.20+

Soda

Pepsi

$3.30

Diet Pepsi

$3.30

Dr Pepper

$3.30

Ginger Ale

$3.30

Sweet Tea

$3.30

Water

Lemonade

$3.30

Tea

Tea

$3.20

Decaf Tea

$3.20

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.20

FOOD

Signature Dishes

Apple Pancake

$15.40

Dutch Baby

$14.50

Breakfast Classics

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.10

Homemade corned beef hash with potato pancakes and your choice of egg

Eggnog French Toast

$11.90+

Eggs Benedict

$11.50

French Toast

$11.30+

Hawaiian Ham Steak

$13.50

One by Two

$8.15

Two by Four

$10.90

Placek French Toast

$11.90+

Meats & Eggs

Bacon and Eggs

$12.70

Canadian Bacon and Eggs

$12.30

Diced Ham and Scrambled Eggs

$12.90

Ham and Eggs

$12.30

Kielbasa and Eggs

$12.70

Sausage Links and Eggs

$12.10

Sausage Patties and Eggs

$12.10

Turkey Links and Eggs

$11.90

Omelets

Bacon Omelet

$13.80

Broccoli Omelet

$12.90

Build Your Own Omelet

$11.95

Ham Omelet

$13.80

Irish Omelet

$15.00

Kielbasa Omelet

$14.50

Mushroom Omelet

$13.90

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$15.40

Vegetable Omelet

$12.90

Western Omelet

$13.80

1/2 Omelets

Small Bacon Omelet

$10.40

Small Broccoli Omelet

$9.10

Small Build Your Own Omelet

$9.00

Small Ham Omelet

$10.40

Small Irish Omelet

$13.15

Small Kielbasa Omelet

$10.90

Small Mushroom Omelet

$10.45

Small Spinach & Feta Omelet

$11.55

Small Vegetable Omelet

$9.70

Small Western Omelet

$10.35

Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

$11.60+

Banana Pancakes

$10.90+

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.20+

Buckwheat Pancakes

$9.40+

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.20+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.20+

Dollar Pancakes

$9.20+

Gluten Friendly Pancakes

$11.60+

Hawaiian Pancakes

$10.90+

Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$11.20+

Pecan Pancakes

$11.20+

Pigs in Blankets

$11.80+

Potato Pancakes

$11.30+

Raspberry Pancakes

$11.60+

Sourdough Pancakes

$10.80+

Strawberry Pancakes

$11.70+

Swedish Pancakes

$11.20

Vegan Friendly Pancakes

$11.60+

49'er Flapjacks

$11.20+

Crepes

Apple Crepes

$12.80+

Blueberry Crepes

$12.70+

Cherry Crepes

$12.80+

Continental Crepe

$12.40+

Crepe Shells

$9.95+

Crepe Suzette

$12.50+

Mushroom Crepes

$14.10

Peach Crepes

$12.70+

Raspberry Crepes

$12.30+

Strawberry and Cream Crepes

$13.00+

Strawberry Crepes

$13.00+

Trio Crepes

$13.80

Waffles

Apple Waffle

$11.30

Bacon Waffle

$11.60

Blueberry Waffle

$11.40

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$10.90

Peanut Butter Chip Waffle

$10.90

Pecan Waffle

$11.30

Plain Waffle

$10.80

Raspberry Waffle

$11.60

Strawberry Waffle

$12.00

Sides

Bacon

$7.50

Canadian Bacon

$7.10

Corned Beef Hash

$8.70

Ham

$6.90

Home Fries

$4.60

Kielbasa

$7.50

Sausage Links

$6.50

Sausage Patties

$6.50

Turkey Sausage Links

$6.40

Extras

One Egg

$2.65

Two Eggs

$3.80

Two Eggs & Toast

$5.30

Toast

$3.70

Fruit Bowl

$7.50

Grapefruit Half

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Cinnamon Applesauce

$2.60

Maple Syrup

$1.25

Whipped Cream

$1.35

Lingonberry Sauce

$3.95

Fruit

Bananas

$2.95+

Blueberries

$2.95+

Raspberries

$2.95+

Strawberries

$2.95+

Trio

$2.95+

Melon

$2.95+

Sauce

Apple Crepe Sauce

$3.95+

Cherry Sauce

$3.95+

Peach Sauce

$3.95+

Raspberry Sauce

$3.95+

Hollandaise Sauce

KIDS

Kids Meal

Kids Pick 3

$7.95

Kids Pick 2

$6.95

Kids Buttermilk Cakes

$5.95

Kids Blueberry Cakes

$5.95

Kids Banana Cakes

$5.95

Kids Chocolate Chip Cakes

$5.95

Kids Peanut Butter Chip Cakes

$5.95

Kids Strawberry Cakes

$5.95

Kids French Toast

$5.95

Kids Gluten Friendly Cakes

$5.95

Kids Vegan Cakes

$5.95

Kids Pigs

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Sundry

Regular Coffee

$6.95

Decaf Coffee

$7.95

OPH Coffee Single Serve Cups

$8.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Test

Location

2075 Niagara falls boulevard, Amherst, NY 14228

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheeburger Cheeburger
orange star4.4 • 3,274
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst, NY 14228
View restaurantnext
The Grapevine Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd. Amherst, NY 14228
View restaurantnext
Wingnutz Amherst
orange starNo Reviews
2675 Niagara Falls Boulevard Amherst, NY 14228
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Niagara Falls Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,674
1395 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst, NY 14226
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet
orange starNo Reviews
3904 Maple Road Amherst, NY 14226
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Thai
orange star4.5 • 926
1330 Niagara Falls Blvd Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amherst

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amherst
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston