Original Pancake House of Orchard Park

review star

No reviews yet

3019 union rd

orchard park, NY 14127

DRINKS

Coffee

Coffee

$3.40

Decaf Coffee

$3.40

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.20

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.20+

Cranberry Juice

$3.20+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.30+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.20+

Tomato Juice

$3.20+

V-8

$3.20+

Milk

Whole Milk

$2.20+

Chocolate Milk

$2.20+

Soda

Pepsi

$3.30

Diet Pepsi

$3.30

Dr Pepper

$3.30

Ginger Ale

$3.30

Sweet Tea

$3.30

Water

Lemonade

$3.30

Tea

Tea

$3.20

Decaf Tea

$3.20

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.20

FOOD

Signature Dishes

Apple Pancake

$15.40

Dutch Baby

$14.50

Breakfast Classics

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.10

Homemade corned beef hash with potato pancakes and your choice of egg

Eggnog French Toast

$11.90+

Eggs Benedict

$11.50

French Toast

$11.30+

Hawaiian Ham Steak

$13.50

One by Two

$8.15

Two by Four

$10.90

Placek French Toast

$11.90+

Meats & Eggs

Bacon and Eggs

$12.70

Canadian Bacon and Eggs

$12.30

Diced Ham and Scrambled Eggs

$12.90

Ham and Eggs

$12.30

Kielbasa and Eggs

$12.70

Sausage Links and Eggs

$12.10

Sausage Patties and Eggs

$12.10

Turkey Links and Eggs

$11.90

Omelets

Bacon Omelet

$13.80

Broccoli Omelet

$12.90

Build Your Own Omelet

$11.95

Ham Omelet

$13.80

Irish Omelet

$15.00

Kielbasa Omelet

$14.50

Mushroom Omelet

$13.90

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$15.40

Vegetable Omelet

$12.90

Western Omelet

$13.80

1/2 Omelets

Small Bacon Omelet

$10.40

Small Broccoli Omelet

$9.10

Small Build Your Own Omelet

$9.00

Small Ham Omelet

$10.40

Small Irish Omelet

$13.15

Small Kielbasa Omelet

$10.90

Small Mushroom Omelet

$10.45

Small Spinach & Feta Omelet

$11.55

Small Vegetable Omelet

$9.70

Small Western Omelet

$10.35

Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

$11.60+

Banana Pancakes

$10.90+

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.20+

Buckwheat Pancakes

$9.40+

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.20+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.20+

Dollar Pancakes

$9.20+

Gluten Friendly Pancakes

$11.60+

Hawaiian Pancakes

$10.90+

Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$11.20+

Pecan Pancakes

$11.20+

Pigs in Blankets

$11.80+

Potato Pancakes

$11.30+

Raspberry Pancakes

$11.60+

Sourdough Pancakes

$10.80+

Strawberry Pancakes

$11.70+

Swedish Pancakes

$11.20

Vegan Friendly Pancakes

$11.60+

49'er Flapjacks

$11.20+

Crepes

Apple Crepes

$12.80+

Blueberry Crepes

$12.70+

Cherry Crepes

$12.80+

Continental Crepe

$12.40+

Crepe Shells

$9.95+

Crepe Suzette

$12.50+

Mushroom Crepes

$14.10

Nutella Crepes

$11.00+

Peach Crepes

$12.70+

Raspberry Crepes

$12.30+

Salmon Crepes

$13.50

Strawberry and Cream Crepes

$13.00+

Strawberry Crepes

$13.00+

Trio Crepes

$13.80

Waffles

Apple Waffle

$11.30

Bacon Waffle

$11.60

Blueberry Waffle

$11.40

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$10.90

Peanut Butter Chip Waffle

$10.90

Pecan Waffle

$11.30

Plain Waffle

$10.80

Raspberry Waffle

$11.60

Strawberry Waffle

$12.00

Sides

Bacon

$7.50

Canadian Bacon

$7.10

Corned Beef Hash

$8.70

Ham

$6.90

Home Fries

$4.60

Kielbasa

$7.50

Sausage Links

$6.50

Sausage Patties

$6.50

Turkey Sausage Links

$6.40

Extras

One Egg

$2.65

Two Eggs

$3.80

Two Eggs & Toast

$5.30

Toast

$3.70

Fruit Bowl

$7.50

Grapefruit Half

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Cinnamon Applesauce

$2.60

Maple Syrup

$1.25

Whipped Cream

$1.35

Lingonberry Sauce

$3.95

Fruit

Bananas

$2.95+

Blueberries

$2.95+

Raspberries

$2.95+

Strawberries

$2.95+

Trio

$2.95+

Melon

$2.95+

Sauce

Apple Crepe Sauce

$3.95+

Cherry Sauce

$3.95+

Peach Sauce

$3.95+

Raspberry Sauce

$3.95+

Hollandaise Sauce

KIDS

Kids Meal

Kids Pick 3

$7.95

Kids Pick 2

$6.95

Kids Buttermilk Cakes

$5.95

Kids Blueberry Cakes

$5.95

Kids Banana Cakes

$5.95

Kids Chocolate Chip Cakes

$5.95

Kids Peanut Butter Chip Cakes

$5.95

Kids Strawberry Cakes

$5.95

Kids French Toast

$5.95

Kids Gluten Friendly Cakes

$5.95

Kids Vegan Cakes

$5.95

Kids Pigs

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Sundry

Regular Coffee

$6.95

Decaf Coffee

$7.95

OPH Coffee Single Serve Cups

$8.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Premier breakfast restaurant

Location

3019 union rd, orchard park, NY 14127

Directions

