- Home
- /
- Saint Paul
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Original Pancake House - Roseville
Original Pancake House - Roseville
No reviews yet
1661 W County Road B2
Roseville, MN 55113
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
EGGS & MORE
BACON & EGGS
Three slices of Jones Farm thick-sliced bacon & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
HASH BROWNS & EGGS
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns, crispy on the outside, light and buttery inside, hint of onion and two eggs. Served with pancakes.
SAUSAGE LINKS & EGGS
Three natural pork sausage links & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
SAUSAGE PATTY & EGGS
Two natural pork sausage patties & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
2 X 4
Four buttermilk pancakes with two eggs cooked your way.
NORTHWOODS HASH
Hashbrowns topped with 3 scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, red peppers, jalapenos, diced bacon and spicy chorizo sausage.
CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS
Our own recipe corned beef hash, made everyday & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
DICED HAM SCRAMBLED
Three scrambled eggs with diced ham. Served with pancakes.
CHORIZO SAUSAGE SCRAMBLER
Three scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and onions. Served with pancakes.
SALMON SCRAMBLER
Three scrambled eggs with smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, and a hint of dill and onion. Served with pancakes.
STEAK & EGGS
6oz top sirloin served to order & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
CHICKEN PATTIES & EGGS
Two natural chicken patties & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
CHICKEN LINKS & EGGS
Three natural pepper chicken links & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
TURKEY LINKS & EGGS
Four natural turkey links & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
HAM STEAK & EGGS
Hickory smoked ham steak & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
EGG SPECIALTIES
EGGS BENEDICT
Two toasted English muffins topped with Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and our own homemade hollandaise. Served with three homemade potato pancakes.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Our take on this southwestern classic. Two eggs done to order on corn tortillas topped with our own rancheros sauce, sour cream and guacamole by request Option to add chorizo sausage
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Two fried eggs, ham and cheese grilled on your choice of bread served with fruit.
CHICKEN TOMATILLO BOWL
Rotisserie Chicken, seasoned potatoes, queso fresco, black beans and our Santa Fe mix. Topped with tomatillo salsa verde, guacamole and two eggs.
CORNED BEEF BOWL
Diced corned beef, seasoned potatoes, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and onions. Topped with hollandaise and two eggs
EGGS MAXIE
Two toasted English muffins topped with two sausage patties, poached eggs, and our own sherry mushroom sauce, with three homemade potato pancakes.
EGGS FLORENTINE
Veggie Benedict with poached eggs, cooked spinach, and hollandaise on a toasted muffin, with three homemade potato pancakes
SOUFFLE OMELETTES
WESTERN OMELETTE
Choice cheese, diced ham, green peppers, red peppers, onions. Served with cakes.
MEAT LOVER'S OMELETTE
Diced bacon, sausage and ham with choice of cheese. Served with cakes.
SANTA FE OMELETTE
Can not remove any ingredients! Pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, hint of lime and garlic. Served with salsa & cakes.
GARDEN OMELETTE
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and onions with choice of cheese. served with cakes.
MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and onion. served with cakes.
BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE
Diced bacon and choice of cheese served with cakes.
OPH OMELETTE
Goat cheese, mushrooms and spinach served with cakes.
HEART HEALTHY OMELETTE
Egg whites, chicken sausage, red pepper, spinach and light on choice of cheese. Served with side fruit
FAJITA OMELETTE
Your choice of steak or rotisserie chicken with sauteed green and red peppers and onions with pepper jack cheese. Sour cream and salsa by request. Served with cakes.
SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELETTE
Diced sausage and choice cheese served with cakes.
HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE
chopped ham and choice of cheese served with cakes.
TURKEY SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELETTE
Diced turkey sausage with choice cheese served with cakes.
CHICKEN SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELETTE
Diced chicken sausage with choice of cheese served with cakes.
CHEESE OMELETTE
Choice of cheese. Option to add meats and /or veggies for upcharge. served with cakes.
IRISH OMELETTE
Our homemade corned beef and choice of cheese served with cakes.
BACON OMELETTE
Only chopped bacon served with cakes.
SPECIALS
GINGERBREAD CAKES
1/2 GINGERBREAD PANCAKES
BISCUITS & GRAVY RV
Two buttermilk biscuits served with our homemade sausage gravy. Option to add eggs or Hashbrowns for upcharge.
1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY RV
One buttermilk biscuits served with our homemade sausage gravy. Option to add eggs or Hashbrowns for upcharge.
1 PC BAN NUT CREPE
BANANA NUTELLA CREPE
1/2 BANANA NUTELLA CREPE
PANCAKES
49ER FLAPJACKS
Three of our famous San Francisco flapjacks. Plate sized, thin and chewy-gooey. Served with maple syrup.
1/2 49ER FLAPJACKS
Two of our famous San Francisco flapjacks.
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Six Perfectly simple. Served with warm maple syrup.
1/2 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Three Buttermilk Pancakes.
STRAWBERRY PANCAKES
Six pancakes Topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream and served with strawberry syrup.
1/2 STRAWBERRY PANCAKES
Three Strawberry Pancakes
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
Six of our chocolate buttermilk batter with whipped cream & chocolate chips. Served with maple syrup.
1/2 CHOC CHIP PANCAKES
Three of our chocolate buttermilk.
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
Six blueberry pancakes served with maple and blueberry syrup.
1/2 BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
Three Blueberry Pancakes
SWEDISH PANCAKES
Three thin and tasty pancakes made to roll up yourself, served with lingonberries, maple syrup & butter.
1/2 SWEDISH PANCAKES
Two Swedish Pancakes
PUMPKIN PANCAKES
Six pancakes that taste like pumpkin pie served with with maple syrup & whipped cream! * Option to add pecans.
1/2 PUMPKIN PANCAKES
Three Pumpkin Pancakes
BANANA PANCAKES
Six buttermilk with sliced bananas in & on top. Served with tropical & maple syrup.
1/2 BANANA PANCAKES
Three Banana Pancakes
PECAN PANCAKES
Six buttermilk pancakes loaded with toasted pecans. Served with maple syrup.
1/2 PECAN PANCAKES
Three Pecan Pancakes
POTATO PANCAKES
Eight crisp cakes made from scratch. Served with maple & choice of apple sauce or sour cream.
1/2 POTATO PANCAKES
Four Potato Pancakes
JR/SR BACON
Three buttermilk pancakes with two slices of thick cut bacon. Served with maple.
JR/SR EGG
Three buttermilk pancakes with choice of one egg. Served with maple syrup.
JR/SR LINKS
Three buttermilk pancakes with two sausage links. Served with maple syrup.
JR/SR PATTY
Three buttermilk pancakes with one sausage patty. Served with maple syrup.
APPLE PANCAKE
Oven baked with fresh granny smith apples and pure Sinkiang cinnamon glaze. *Option to add whipped cream or ice cream.
DUTCH BABY PANCAKE
Oven-baked until golden brown and served with whipped butter, lemons, powdered sugar & maple syrup. Please ask for a current cook time.
STRAW-BANANA DUTCH
Oven-baked until golden brown filled with sliced strawberries & bananas. Served with whipped cream & strawberry syrup. Please ask for current cook times.
DUTCH GARDEN
Our Dutch baby pancake loaded with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, topped with swisserella. Served with sour cream or salsa.
PIGS IN THE BLANKET
Three link sausages rolled in buttermilk pancakes. Served with maple syrup.
1/2 PIGS IN BLANKET
Two Pigs
BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES
three pancakes with a mix of buckwheat & buttermilk
1/2 BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES
COCONUT PANCAKES
Six buttermilk pancakes with toasted coconut inside and on top. served with tropical & maple syrup.
1/2 COCONUT PANCAKES
Three Coconut Pancakes
BACON PANCAKES
Six buttermilk pancakes stuffed with our bacon bits. Served with maple syrup.
1/2 BACON PANCAKES
Three Bacon Pancakes
PURE MAPLE SYRUP 1.75oz BOTTLE
CREPES
STRAWBERRY CREPES
Three crepes with strawberries inside and on top. Served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream on side.
SHORT STRAWBERRY CREPES
Two Strawberry Crepes
KIJAFA CREPES
Three crepes with cherries simmered in Kijafa wine sauce. Topped with powdered sugar.
SHORT KIJAFA CREPES
Two Kijafa Crepes
APPLE CREPES
No substitutions. Three crepes loaded house made filling with sour cream, amaretto, apples, pecans and cinnamon.
SHORT APPLE CREPES
Two Apple Crepes
CHIPOTLE CREPE
One large crepe stuffed with rotisserie chicken, green and red peppers, onion, chipotle ranch sauce. Served with fresh fruit.
PLAIN CREPES
SHORT PLAIN CREPES
CHOCOLATE CHIP CREPE
1 crepe with chocolate chips inside and on top, drizzled with Hershey's syrup. Whipped cream on the side.
FRENCH TOAST
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
SHORT CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
2 pieces of Cinnamon French Toast.
SOURDOUGH FRENCH TOAST
3 pieces of our sourdough bread topped with powdered sugar.
SHORT SOURDOUGH FR TST
2 pieces of French Toast
BANANA CARAMEL FRENCH TOAST
3 Cinnamon French Toast topped with sliced bananas and house made caramel sauce.
SHORT BANANA CARAMEL FRENCH TST
2 pieces of Banana Caramel French Toast
RASPBERRY FRENCH TOAST
3 pieces of our own raspberry monkey bread topped with fresh raspberries and vanilla glaze.
SHORT RASPBERRY FRENCH TOAST
2 pieces of Raspberry French Toast
PURE MAPLE SYRUP 1.75oz BOTTLE
WAFFLES
FRESH BERRY WAFFLE
One of our Belgian Waffles topped with fresh seasonal berries and whipped cream. With berry syrup.
APPLE WAFFLE
Apples in the waffle and on top, cinnamon sugar. Served with apple cinnamon syrup.
BELGIAN WAFFLE
One large Belgian style waffle.
PECAN WAFFLE
Waffle with toasted pecans inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
COCONUT WAFFLE
Waffle with toasted coconut inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with tropical syrup.
SIDE ORDERS
SIDE BACON
Three strips of our famous thick-cut Jones Farm bacon
SIDE LINK SAUSAGE
SIDE PATTY SAUSAGE
SIDE TURKEY LINKS
SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH
SIDE HAM STEAK
SIDE CHICKEN LINKS
SIDE CHICKEN PATTIES
SIDE STEAK
SIDE SALMON
SIDE HASH BROWNS
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns
SIDE TWO EGGS
SIDE ONE EGG
SIDE TOAST
ENGLISH MUFFIN
Bay's English Muffin served with Dickenson's strawberry preserves.
PURE MAPLE SYRUP 1.75oz BOTTLE
SIDE WHIPPED CREAM
Whipped fresh every morning with real heavy whipping cream!
SIDE SALSA
Fresh house made every morning, the best breakfast restaurant salsa around!
SIDE HOLLANDAISE
GRITS
SIDE CHOCOLATE CHIPS
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SIDE KIJAFA SAUCE
SIDE LINGONBERRIES
SIDE MUSHROOM SAUCE
SIDE SLICED AVOCADO
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE PECANS
OATMEAL
BERRY BOWL
FRUIT BOWL
YOGURT & GRANOLA
Vanilla Greek yogurt and fresh pineapple topped with granola, strawberries and banana.
KID'S MENU
LITTLE BITES BREAKFAST
1 piece cinnamon French toast, 1 strip of bacon, 1 scrambled egg.
MINI 49'ERS
3 of our famous 49'ers made kid's size.
CHOCOLATE CHIP CREPE
1 crepe with chocolate chips inside and on top, drizzled with Hershey's syrup. Whipped cream on the side.
GRILLED CHEESE
JR/SR BACON
Three buttermilk pancakes with two slices of thick cut bacon. Served with maple.
JR/SR EGG
Three buttermilk pancakes with choice of one egg. Served with maple syrup.
JR/SR LINKS
Three buttermilk pancakes with two sausage links. Served with maple syrup.
JR/SR PATTY
Three buttermilk pancakes with one sausage patty. Served with maple syrup.
COFFEE AND HOT BEVERAGES
JUICE
TEA & SOFT DRINKS
TAKEOUT REQUESTS
NO FLATWARE PACKS
If you don't need the flatware packets add this to your cart. Help us cut down on waste!
NO MAPLE SYRUP
NO BUTTER
REGULAR COFFEE
Our pride, our joy, the OPH blend.
DECAF COFFEE
WATER
PURE MAPLE SYRUP 1.75oz BOTTLE
KETCHUP
CHOLULA
CRY BABY CRAIG'S HOT SAUCE
TABASCO
SRIRACHA
SUGAR FREE SYRUP
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Over 40 years of serving the best breakfast in the Twin Cities!
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville, MN 55113