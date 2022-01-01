Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Ophelia's Fish House

229 Reviews

$$

501 8th St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Order Again

Popular Items

WILD SALMON
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
Caesar Salad, Side

SOUPS & SALADS

Add Chicken 6 Shrimp 8 Salmon 8 Avocado 4
SHRIMP & CRAB BISQUE

SHRIMP & CRAB BISQUE

$14.00

Served with grilled garlic baguette

TOMATO BISQUE

TOMATO BISQUE

$12.00

Crème fresh, baguette

LOBSTER BISQUE

LOBSTER BISQUE

$14.00

Crème fresh, baguette

TUNA POKE

TUNA POKE

$16.00

Wonton crisps, lemon aioli, sesame oil

ARTISAN GREENS

ARTISAN GREENS

$14.00

Cucumber, tomato, onions, lemon

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine hearts tossed with creamy caesar, brioche croutons, and parmesan cheese

COLD APPETIZERS

SHRIMP SPRING ROLL

SHRIMP SPRING ROLL

$16.00Out of stock

Yuzu scallion dip, hoisin

DUCK LETTUCE WRAP

DUCK LETTUCE WRAP

$15.00Out of stock

Chili soy honey, hoisin, peanuts

SALMON TARTAR

SALMON TARTAR

$16.00

Capers, boiled eggs, onions croutons, cilantro aioli

WHITE FISH CEVICHE

WHITE FISH CEVICHE

$14.00

Lime, cilantro, coconut, onions

HOT APPETIZER

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.00

Hot peppers, lemon

ROASTED CALAMARI

ROASTED CALAMARI

$14.00

Hot peppers, lemon

STEAMED MUSSELS

STEAMED MUSSELS

$16.00

White wine tomato broth, baguette

SEAFOOD DUMPLINGS

SEAFOOD DUMPLINGS

$18.00

Sweet chili sauce, hoisin

OYSTER ROCKAFELLER

OYSTER ROCKAFELLER

$18.00

Spinach, cream, lemon

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$26.00

Tropical fruit salsa, chipotle aioli

SHRIMP LEEK CREPE

SHRIMP LEEK CREPE

$14.00Out of stock

Lemon beurre blanc

POPCORN SHRIMP

$14.00

Served with cajun remoulade, and lemon

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$26.00+Out of stock

SURF

WILD SALMON

WILD SALMON

$24.00

With your choice of chimichurri, tropical fruit salsa, lemon caper butter or curry sauce with seasonal vegetables & coconut basmati rice. Grilled or Seared

SEARED SCALLOPS

SEARED SCALLOPS

$34.00

With your choice of chimichurri, tropical fruit salsa, lemon caper butter or curry sauce with seasonal vegetable & coconut basmati rice Grilled or Seared

WHOLE FRIED SNAPPER

WHOLE FRIED SNAPPER

$34.00

With your choice of chimichurri, tropical fruit salsa, lemon caper butter or curry sauce with seasonal vegetable & coconut basmati rice Grilled or Seared

JUMBO SHRIMP

JUMBO SHRIMP

$28.00

Shrimp, fish, scallops, lobster, mussels, lemongrass coconut broth, basmati rice

THAI SEAFOOD MASSAMAN

THAI SEAFOOD MASSAMAN

$38.00

Shrimp, fish, scallops, lobster, mussels, lemongrass coconut broth, basmati rice

SEAFOOD PASTA

SEAFOOD PASTA

$35.00

Shrimp, fish, scallops, mussels, thermidor sauce, pasta

FC SEABASS

$32.00Out of stock

Freshly caught seared Seabass with your choices of sauce.

FC SWORD

$29.00

Freshly caught seared Swordfish with your choices of sauce.

FC BRANZINO

$34.00

Freshly caught seared Branzino with your choices of sauce Cous cous and seasonal veggies.

FC MAHI MAHI

$34.00Out of stock

FC WAHOO

$30.00Out of stock

FC FLOUNDER

$32.00Out of stock

FC ARCTIC SHAR SALMON

$28.00Out of stock

FC GROUPER

$30.00

FC HALIBUT

$32.00

Freshly caught seared Halibut with your choices of sauce.

TURF

ANGUS STRIP LOIN

ANGUS STRIP LOIN

$32.00

Cilantro jalapeno gremolata, whipped potato, foie gras, baby vegetables

DUCK LEG CONFIT

DUCK LEG CONFIT

$30.00Out of stock

Blue berry jam , orange sherry glaze, sweet potato honey puree, hoisin

SAND & BURGERS

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$26.00

Ophelia’s homemade crab cakes served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, and topped with old bay aioli with choice of fries or cole slaw

ANGUS BURGER

$16.00

Half pound seasoned burger cooked to order and topped with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a brioche bun with fries or cole slaw. Add an egg for $1.50

SHRIMP PO BOY

$18.00

Fried shrimp served on top of shredded lettuce, shaved red onions, tomatoes, and topped with chipotle aioli and your choice of fries or cole slaw

MAHI SANDWICH

$24.00Out of stock

Fresh catch Mahi Mahi fried to perfection on a toasted potato bun.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled, blackened or fried, with arugula, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun

KIDS

K-BURGER

$8.00

K-CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

K-GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

K-PASTA

$8.00

SIDES

House Salad, Side

$6.00

Caesar Salad, Side

$6.00

Fries, Side

$4.00

Garlic Baguette, Side

$2.00

Vegetable, Side

$4.00

S-Basmati Rice

$6.00

S-Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

S-Avocado

$6.00

S-Seasonal vegetables

$6.00

DESSERTS

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$8.00
KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

SPECIALS

Pan Seared Halibut Special

Pan Seared Halibut Special

$34.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Halibut With Beet and Garlic Puree, Golden Potatoes and Sautéed Spinach.

Cocktails

Apple Cider Mimosa

$10.00

Apple Margarita

$12.00

VAMPIRE DELIGHT

$10.00

SPICY BLOODY MARY

$10.00

BLUE DEVIL

$10.00

ZOMBIE

$12.00

Downtown Express

$14.00
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy our great selection of fish and many more!

Website

Location

501 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

