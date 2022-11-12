Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn 201 N Main

1,296 Reviews

$$

201 N Main

INDEPENDENCE, MO 64050

Order Again

Popular Items

Chorizo Dip
Twisted Quesadilla
Mediterranean Quinoa

Appetizers

App Brussels

$12.00

Cheese Board

$22.00

Chorizo Dip

$12.00

Hummus

$12.00

Margarita Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Chared Root Vegetables

$14.00

Pickled Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Salads & Soup

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Caesar

$12.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Green Bean Salad No Protein

$12.00

Mediterranean Quinoa

$24.00

No Protein Mediterranean Quinoa

$12.00

Ophelia's House Salad

$8.00

Roasted Beet & Pear Salad

$12.00

Avocado Salmon Caesar

$26.00

Winter Cobb Steak Salad

$24.00

Pickled Green Bean Grilled Chicken Salad

$22.00

Pear Halloumi

$14.00

Sandwiches

4 Chesses Grilled Cheese

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00

Cuban

$16.00

Flatiron Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

PB&J

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Smash Burger

$16.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Impossible Smash

$16.00

Entrees

10 oz Filet

$46.00

18oz Ribeye

$52.00

6 oz Filet

$38.00

Airline Chicken

$29.00

Center Cut Strip Steak 12oz

$48.00

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Flatiron Steak

$34.00

Lobster Mac

$34.00

Lunch Fish & Chips

$22.00

Lunch Polenta

$18.00

Lunch Steak Frites

$20.00

Mahi

$34.00

O's Mac

$16.00

Quinoa Kimchi Bowl

$22.00

Seared Salmon

$34.00

Shrimp Polenta

$26.00

Steak Frites

$36.00

Tofu Scramble

$16.00

Truman's Chicken

$32.00

Twisted Quesadilla

$14.00

Vegan Quinoa Bowl Tofu

$22.00

Fit & Fresh (spa)

Fit & Fresh Salmon

$16.00

Fit & Fresh Chicken

$14.00

Fit & Fresh Tuna

$20.00

Fit & Fresh Tofu Scramble

$16.00

Fit & Fresh Flatiron Steak

$18.00

Sides

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Carrots

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Side Brussels

$6.00

Side Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Greens

$6.00

Side Cauliflower Puree

$5.00

Side au Gratin Potatoe

$6.00

Side Red Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Asaragus

$6.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Mac

$9.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$9.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Apple Cobbler

$9.00

Brownie

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$9.00

Flan

$9.00

Apple Galette

$6.00

Add Protein

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Salmon

$12.00Out of stock

Add Steak

$13.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Tuna

$8.00

Beer

3 Blind

$6.00

Boulevard IPA

$6.00

Boulevard Wheat

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors

$6.00

Dunkl KCBC

$6.00

Hefeweizen KCBC

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Mothers

$4.00

Pale Ale

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Tank 7

$7.00

Miller

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

3 Trails

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Apple 75

$8.00

Apple Bourbon Smash

$14.00

Blood Orange Spritz

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$24.00

Bourbon Apple Smash

$14.00

Buttery Finger

$9.00

Choc Orange

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Collins Gin

$9.00

Collins Vodka

$9.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Cran Fizz

$9.00

Cranberry Fizz

$9.00

Cranberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

Cranberry Orange Bourbon

$9.00

Drunk'n Melon

$10.00

Elderflower

$9.00

Emerald on the Rocks

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Grapefruit Martini

$10.00

Horse Feather

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

LI Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mandarino Sprtiz

$6.00

Mandcello

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Missouri Mule

$8.00

Mochatini

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Op Spiked Tea

$9.00

Ophelia's Gimlet

$9.00

Orange Julius

$13.00

Paloma

$9.00

PB & J

$14.00

Pomtini

$10.00

Pumpkin Espresso MAR

$15.00

Pumpkin Mart

$15.00

Raspberry Chocolate

$10.00

Sage MARG

$12.00

Sangria/Red

$8.00

Sangria/White

$8.00

Sparkling Raspberry

$8.00

Straw Champ Marg

$12.00

Watermelon Mojito

$9.00

White Chocolate Martini

$12.00

White Russian

$9.00

Cordials

Remy Martin

$11.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrick’s

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.00

Add Juice

$0.50

Liquor

Cointreau

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Grandamarnier

$10.00

Mozart Creme

$10.00

Mozart Pumpkin

$10.00

Mozart Coffee

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Manhattan

Buffalo Trace MAN

$12.00

Bulliet MAN

$12.00

Bulliet Rye MAN

$12.00

Double Oak MAN

$14.00

Jim Beam MAN

$10.00

Makers MAN

$12.00

Templeton Rye MAN

$13.00

Woodford MAN

$14.00

Martini Gin Up

Hendrick’s MART UP

$14.00

Tanqueray MART UP

$12.00

Beefeater MART UP

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire MART UP

$10.00

Tanqueray 10 MART UP

$15.00

Martini Vodka Up

Absolut MART UP

$10.00

Belvedere MART UP

$12.00

Chopin MART UP

$12.00

Grey Goose MART UP

$12.00

Tito’s MART UP

$10.00

Kettle MART UP

$12.00

Old Fashioned

Buffalo Trace OF

$9.00

Bulleit OF

$10.00

Bulleit Rye OF

$10.00

Crown Royal OF

$9.00

Double Oak Wood OF

$12.00

Jack Daniels OF

$8.00

Jack Rye OF

$10.00

Longbranch OF

$9.00

Makers Mark OF

$10.00

Rarebreed OF

$10.00

Redemption Rye OF

$9.50

Templeton Rye OF

$10.00

Woodford OF

$10.00

Jefferson OF

Rum/Tequila

Bacardi

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$8.00

Espanol

$10.00

Myers

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Pyrat

$12.00

Rum Haven

$11.00

Grand Coramino

$12.00

Specials

Pear & Apple Spritz

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kettle 1

$11.00

Tito’s

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

1792

$12.00

Balviene

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Breckinridge

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Glenlivet 15

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

J&B

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Rye

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jefferson Reserv

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Johnnie Walk Black

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

McCallan 12

$16.00

McCallan 15

$19.00

Old Grandad

$8.00

Pendergast Royal

$12.00

Rare Breed

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Russels

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Wood Hat

$12.00

Woodford DBL Oak

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Long Branch

$8.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$6.00

Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Juice

$3.00

Glass White

A to Z PG

$9.00

Centorri

$8.00

Chasing Venus

$10.00

Clean Slate

$9.00

CR Chardonnay

$6.00

CR Moscato

$6.00

CR Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Emmolo

$10.00

Falernia

$10.00

Foris Moscato

$8.00

Hess SB

$9.00

Hess Shirtail Chard

$9.00

Indaba SB

$9.00

Josh Rose

$10.00

Marlborough

$10.00

Mulderbosch

$10.00

Pavette

$8.00

Pavette

$8.00

Pavette SB

$8.00

Prosecco 175ml

$10.00

Ravines

$9.00

Riff PG

$8.00

Rombauer

$14.00

Ruffino

$8.00

Saracco

$10.00

Sauvage Blanc

$12.00

Seaglass

$8.00

Selbach Riesling

$10.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$12.00

Talley

$12.00

Te Pa Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Teldeschi WZ

$8.00

Tormaresca

$9.00

Veuve Champ

$15.00

Wycliff

$6.00

Bottle White

* Special

$22.00

187ml Prosecco

$10.00

BTL A to Z Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Chasing Venus

$40.00

BTL Chloe Chard

$30.00

BTL Chloe PG

$30.00

BTL Clean Slate

$32.00

BTL CR Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL CR Moscato

$22.00

BTL CR Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Foris Moacato

$30.00

BTL Hess Shirtail Chard

$30.00

BTL Hoing

$40.00

BTL Josh Sparkling

$31.00

BTL Raines Riesling

$42.00

BTL Riff PG

$30.00

BTL Rose House

$22.22

BTL Saracco Moscato

$30.00

BTL Selbach Riesling

$32.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$42.00

BTL Te Pa

$40.00

BTL Talley

$55.00

BTL Tormaresca Chard

$32.00

BTL Wycliff

$22.00

BTL Veuve Fourny

$50.00

Glass Red

Angels & Cowboys

$7.00

Atezin

$10.00

Black Station

$8.00

Block Nine Cab

$10.00

Castle Rock PN

$9.00

Catena Zapata Malbec

$10.00

Chianti

$9.00

CMS

$10.00

Coppola Cab

$12.00

CR Cab

$6.00

CR Pinot Noir

$6.00

Hess Cab

$10.00

Hess Cab

$10.00

Indaba Mosaic RB

$8.00

Lodi

$8.00

Matchbook Cab

$9.00

Nicolas Potel PN

$10.00

Poliziano Red

$10.00

Red Devil Merlot

$9.00

Sangre de Toro

$8.00

Shooting Star

$9.00

Sterling RB

$8.00

Story Cab

$9.00

Textbook Cab

$12.00

Textbook Merlot

$10.00

Tilia Merlot

$7.00

Ultra Violet Cab

$10.00

Votre Sante PN

$8.00

Bottle Red

* Special

$22.00

BTL Angels & Cowboys

$40.00

BTL Artezin Zin

$38.00

BTL Brunello Collosorbo

$50.00

BTL Castle Rock PN

$32.00

BTL Catena Zapata Malbec

$34.00

BTL Chateau Bordeauz

$50.00

BTL Chateau Croix

$50.00

BTL Chianti

$30.00

BTL CMS

$32.00

BTL Coppola

$42.00

BTL Counselor Cab

$55.00

BTL CR Cab

$22.00

BTL CR Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL Crossbarn Cab

$70.00

BTL Hess Cab

$40.00

BTL Honig

$85.00

BTL Hook&Ladder

$55.00

BTL La Crema

$52.00

BTL Lodi

$48.00

BTL Mary Taylor Malbec

$42.00

BTL Nicolas Potel PN

$42.00

BTL Peter Franus

$55.00

BTL Pike Road PN

$58.00

BTL Poliziano

$38.00

BTL Sangre de Toro

$25.00

BTL Sangre de Toro

$25.00

BTL Shooting Star

$34.00

BTL Textbook Cab

$40.00

BTL Textbook Merlot

$38.00

BTL The Counselor

$55.00

BTL Tilia Merlot

$24.00

BTL Ultra Violet Cab

$40.00

BTL Block Nine

$34.00

BTL Musita

$34.00

BTL Matchbook

$42.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 N Main, INDEPENDENCE, MO 64050

Directions

Gallery
Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn image
Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn image
Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn image

