Pobre Pancho's Mexican Restaurant
287 Reviews
$$
1802 N College Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Liquor
Margaritas
House Marg
Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour
Blue Marg
Tequila, Blue Curacao, Sour
Italian Marg
Amaretto, Triple Sec, Sour
Iguana Marg
Melon Liqueur, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour
Back Porch Marg
Watermelon Liqueur, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour
Catalina Marg
Peach Schnapps, Tequila, Blue Curacao, Sour, Grenadine
Southern Marg
Whiskey, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour, Sprite
Caribbean Marg
Mango, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sprite
Purple Passion
Patron Silver, Blue Curacao, Sour, Grenadine
Smuggler Marg
Coconut Rum, Spiced Rum, Tequila, Blue Curacao, Sour
Captains Marg
Spiced Rum, Tequila, Amaretto, Sour
Strawberry Marg
Strawberries, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour, Grenadine
El Jefe Marg
Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, Sour
El Renegado Marg
Cabo Wabo Tequila, Patron Citronge, Sour
Bottled Beer
White Wine By the Glass
White Wine By the Bottle
Beverages
Appetizers
Pancho Dip
Warm and tasty homemade bean and cheese dip.
Cheese Quesadilla
Fresh hot tortilla w/melted cheese inside
Baby Bowl
Warm and flavorful ground sirloin, beans, and cheese
Queso Dip
Melted cheese, peppers, tomatoes served hot with chips
Large Guacamole Dip
Fresh, flavorful ripe avocados mixed with spices. Great as an appetizer or to compliment your meal
Panchos Nachos
Hot tortilla chips covered in melted cheese served w/ beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos. Mmmm, so good and filling.
Combinations
#1 Bean Pacorito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Bean Tostada
Bean Pacorito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Regular Hard Shell Beef Taco & Bean Tostada
#2 Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Bean Tostada
Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Regular Hard Shell Beef Taco & Bean Tostada
#3 Beef Burrito, Rice, Beans
Beef Burrito smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans
#4 (2) Hard Shell BeefTacos, Rice, Beans
2 Regular Hard Shell Beef Tacos and served with Rice & Beans
#5 Guacamole Tostada, Rice, Beans
Guacamole Tostada and served with Rice & Beans
#6 (2) BeefTamales, Rice, Beans
2 Beef Tamales smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Cheese and served with Rice & Beans
#7 Beef Tamale, Rice, Beans
(1) Beef Tamale smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and served with Rice & Beans
#8 (2) Corn Cheese Enchiladas, Rice, Beans
(2) Regular Corn Cheese Enchiladas smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans
#9 Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans
1 Regular Cheese Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans (Corn Tortilla)
#10 Large Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans (Flour Tortilla)
1 Large Cheese Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans (Flour Tortilla)
#11 Large Beef Enchilada, Rice, Beans (Flour Tortilla)
1 Large Flour Beef Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans
#12 (2) Chile Rellenos, Rice, Beans
2 Soft Chile Rellenos smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans
#13 Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans
1 Soft Chile Relleno smothered with your choice of sauce and served with Rice & Beans
#14 Huevos Rancheros - (2) Eggs, Rice, Beans, Green Chile, (2) Flour Tortillas
2 Eggs cooked your way smothered with your choice of sauce and served with Rice & Beans and 2 Flour Tortillas
#15 Rice, Beans, Green chile, (2) Flour Tortillas
Rice & Beans smothered with your choice of sauce and 2 Flour Tortillas - Add meat choice for $3 more
#16 Large Beef Taco, Rice, Beans (Flour Tortilla)
Large Beef Taco and served with Rice & Beans (Flour Tortilla)
#17 Corn Cheese Enchilada, Guacamole Tostada, Rice
1 Regular Corn Cheese Enchilada, 1 Guacamole Tostada and served with Rice
#18 Corn Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans
I Regular Corn Cheese Enchilada, 1 Soft Chile Relleno and served with Rice & Beans
#19 Corn Cheese Enchilada, Beef Tamale, Rice, Beans
1 Regular Corn Cheese Enchilada, 1 Beef Tamale and served with Rice & Beans
#20 Chile Relleno, Beef Tamale, Rice, Beans
1 Beef Tamale, 1 Soft Chile Relleno and served with Rice & Beans
#21 Large Flour Beef & Bean Taco, Hard Shell Chicken Taco, Hard Shell Beef & Guacamole Taco
1 Large Flour Beef & Bean Taco, 1 Regular Hard Shell Corn Chicken Taco, 1 Regular Soft Shell Corn Beef & Guacamole Taco
#22 Large Flour Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Rice
1 Large Flour Cheese Enchilada, 1 Soft Chile Relleno, 1 Regular Hard Shell Beef Taco served with Rice
#23 Beef Tamale, Bean & Guacamole Tostada, Rice
1 Beef Tamale, 1 Bean & Guacamole Tostada served with Rice
#24 Cheese Quesadilla, Green Chile 6 oz, Hard Shell Beef Taco
1 Cheese Quesadilla, Green Chile 6 oz, Hard Shell Beef Taco
#25 Bean & Chorizo burrito, Chile Relleno, Beef Tamale
1 Bean & Chorizo Burrito topped with Cheese and Lettuce, 1 Soft Chile Relleno & 1 Beef Tamale all smothered with your choice of sauce
Paco Macho
Bean Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada
Burrito stuffed with Corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Beans, Cheese, and Lettuce - Paco Macho
Bean & Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with meat Paco Macho
Bean & Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with meat - Paco Macho
Bean Burrito stuffed with Meat Enchilada - topped with meat – Paco Macho
Bean Burrito stuffed with Meat Enchilada - topped with meat – Paco Macho, smothered with Green Chile topped with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with your choice of meat
Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with your choice of meat and corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce
Your choice of Meat Paco Macho, smothered with Green Chile topped with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Meat Burrito stuffed with Meat Enchilada, topped with Meat, stuffed with your choice of meat, Corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce
Pacorito - Burrito smothered with Green Chile Sauce topped with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Bean Burrito, topped with meat, smothered with Green Chile topped with cheese, lettuce and our choice of Meat, Cheese, Lettuce - Pacorito
Bean Burrito, topped with meat, smothered with Green Chile topped with cheese, lettuce, and our choice of Meat, Cheese, Lettuce. Smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce
Meat Pacorito
Meat Burrito, Topped with meat (Your choice of meats) smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese and Lettuce
Bean & Meat Pacorito
Bean & Meat Pacorito Burrito, topped and stuffed with your choice of meat, smothered with your choice of sauce topped with cheese, lettuce and your choice of Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Burrito
Bean Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Bean Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. Smothered with Green Chile – Add $2.50
Meat Burrito
Meat Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. (Your choice of meat) Smothered with Green Chile – Add $2.50
Beans & Meat Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. (Your choice of Meat)
Beans & Meat Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. (Your choice of Meat) - Smothered with Green Chile – Add $2.50
Sopapillas
Bean Sopapilla
Sopapilla stuffed with Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes - Smothered with your choice of sauce - Add $2.50
Meat Sopapilla
Sopapilla stuffed with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes - Smothered with your choice of sauce - Add $2.50
Bean & Meat Sopapilla
Sopapilla stuffed with Beans & Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes - Smothered with your choice of sauce - Add $2.50
Regular Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
(1) Deep Fried Small Corn Tortilla or Small Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheese smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Beans & Meat Enchilada
(1) Deep Fried Small Corn Tortilla or Small Flour Tortilla stuffed with Meat and Beans smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Cheese & Meat Enchilada
Deep Fried Small Corn Tortilla or Small Flour Tortilla stuffed with Meat and Cheese smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Meat Enchilada
Deep Fried Small Corn Tortilla or Small Flour Tortilla stuffed with Meat smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Large Flour Enchilada
Large Cheese Enchilada
Deep Fried Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheese smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Large Beans & Meat Enchilada
Deep-Fried Large Flour Tortilla stuffed beans and your choice of meat, smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Large Cheese & Meat Enchilada
Deep Fried Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with Meat and Cheese smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Large Meat Enchilada
Deep-Fried Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Regular Taco
Beans & Meat Regular Taco
Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Beans and Meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce
Guacamole & Bean Taco
Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole and Beans topped with Cheese and Lettuce
Meat Regular Taco
Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese and lettuce
Guacamole & Meat Regular Taco
Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole and your choice of meat topped with cheese and lettuce
Guacamole Regular Taco
Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole topped with Cheese and Lettuce
Super Size Taco
Bean & Meat Super Size Taco
Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Beans and your choice of meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce
Guacamole & Bean Super Size Taco
Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole and Meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce
Meat Super Size Taco
Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with your choice of Meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce
Guacamole & Meat Super Size Taco
Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole and Meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce
Guacamole Super Size Taco
Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole topped with Cheese and Lettuce
Tostada
Bean Tostada
Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Beans topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Bean & Meat Tostada
Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Beans and your choice of Meat topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Meat Tostada
Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with your choice of Meat topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Guacamole & Bean Tostada
Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Guacamole and Beans topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Guacamole Tostada
Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Guacamole topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Guacamole & Meat Tostada
Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Guacamole and Meat topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Soup & Salad
Small Tossed Salad
Bed of Lettuce topped with Cheese, Tomatoes and Dressing
Large Tossed Salad
Bed of Lettuce topped with Cheese, Tomatoes, and Dressing - Large
Taco Salad
Bed of Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, topped with your choice of Meat,
Green Chile Bowl 16 oz.
Green Chile Sauce 16 oz. served with 2 Flour Tortillas
Large Menudo 16oz
Grandmother's Traditional Menudo Soup, cobbled together with beef tripe, hominy, garlic, onions, lime and dried chilies - served with 2 Tortillas. (Limited Availability)
Mega Menudo 32oz
Grandmother's secret menudo recipe. 32 oz. family-sized helping, cobbled together with fresh beef tripe, hominy, garlic, onions, lime, and dried chilies - served with 2 Tortillas - Limited Availability
Chile Relleno, Beef Tamale, Mexican Pizza
Chile Relleno
Mild Chile Pepper deep fried into a soft outer shell, smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese
Beef Tamale
Traditional Tamale made of corn masa stuffed with Beef smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese
Mexican Pizza
2 Large Flour Tortillas held together by your choice of meat & cheese crisped on the outside and served with sour cream
Extras
Deluxe (Sour Cream, Tomatoes & Guacamole)
Small Sides of Sour Cream, Tomatoes & Guacamole
Guacamole
Fresh Guacamole
Tomatoes
Fresh diced tomatoes
Sour Cream
Side of sour cream
Cheese
Grated cheese
Lettuce
Shredded lettuce
Mexican Relish
Side of Mexican style relish
Green Chile 8oz
8oz side of green chili sauce
Green Chile 4oz
4oz side of green chili sauce
Side Of Meat
Your choice of a small side of meat: Barbacoa Shredded Beef Ground Beef Shredded chicken Barbacoa Shredded Pork Chorizo Egg & Chorizo.
Refried Beans
Small side of refried beans
Rice
Egg
One egg
Chorizo
Small side of chorizo
Flour Tortilla
One flour tortilla
Corn Tortilla
One corn tortilla
Desserts
TOGO
Kids Menu (Items include (Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up
Hard Shell Beef Taco
One, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla, Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up
Plain Bean Burrito
Plain Bean Burrito topped with Cheese and Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up
Corn Cheese Enchilada
Corn Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up
Kid's Cheese Nachos
Kid's Nachos topped Cheese with Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up
