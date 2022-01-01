Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pobre Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

287 Reviews

$$

1802 N College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Regular Taco
Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with your choice of meat
Meat Burrito

Liquor

Sky Vodka

$3.00

Sky Vodka

$5.00

Bacardi Spiced Rum

$3.00

Malibu Rum

$3.00

Bicardi White Rum

$2.50

Bacardi Spiced Rum

$5.00

Malibu Rum

$5.00

Bicardi White Rum

$4.50

Pancho Villa

$2.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$6.50

Hornitos Silver

$4.50

Hornitos Repesado

$4.50

Sauza Gold

$3.00

Sauza Silver

$3.00

Patron Reposado

$7.50

Patron Silver

$7.00

Pancho Villa

$4.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.50

Hornitos Silver

$6.50

Hornitos Repesado

$6.50

Sauza Gold

$5.00

Sauza Silver

$5.00

Patron Reposado

$10.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

Evan Williams

$4.00

Canadian Mist

$3.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Canadian Mist

$5.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Ballantine

$4.50

Ballantine

$6.50

Kahlua

$3.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Margaritas

House Marg

$6.60

Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour

Blue Marg

$7.70

Tequila, Blue Curacao, Sour

Italian Marg

$7.70

Amaretto, Triple Sec, Sour

Iguana Marg

$7.70

Melon Liqueur, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour

Back Porch Marg

$7.70

Watermelon Liqueur, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour

Catalina Marg

$7.70

Peach Schnapps, Tequila, Blue Curacao, Sour, Grenadine

Southern Marg

$7.70

Whiskey, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour, Sprite

Caribbean Marg

$8.80

Mango, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sprite

Purple Passion

$8.80

Patron Silver, Blue Curacao, Sour, Grenadine

Smuggler Marg

$8.80

Coconut Rum, Spiced Rum, Tequila, Blue Curacao, Sour

Captains Marg

$8.80

Spiced Rum, Tequila, Amaretto, Sour

Strawberry Marg

$8.80

Strawberries, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour, Grenadine

El Jefe Marg

$11.00

Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, Sour

El Renegado Marg

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Tequila, Patron Citronge, Sour

Bottled Beer

Negro Modelo

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

White Wine By the Glass

Sauvignon Blanc

HH Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

White Wine By the Bottle

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Mr.Pibb

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Water

Milk

$2.75

Cocktails

Vodka Lemonade

$6.00

Whiskey & Soda

$6.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Scotch & Soda

$6.00

Appetizers

Pancho Dip

Pancho Dip

$3.35

Warm and tasty homemade bean and cheese dip.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.65

Fresh hot tortilla w/melted cheese inside

Baby Bowl

Baby Bowl

$4.45

Warm and flavorful ground sirloin, beans, and cheese

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$4.65

Melted cheese, peppers, tomatoes served hot with chips

Large Guacamole Dip

Large Guacamole Dip

$6.15

Fresh, flavorful ripe avocados mixed with spices. Great as an appetizer or to compliment your meal

Panchos Nachos

Panchos Nachos

$9.90

Hot tortilla chips covered in melted cheese served w/ beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos. Mmmm, so good and filling.

Combinations

(2) Beef Tamales, Rice, Beans
#1 Bean Pacorito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Bean Tostada

#1 Bean Pacorito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Bean Tostada

$17.95

Bean Pacorito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Regular Hard Shell Beef Taco & Bean Tostada

#2 Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Bean Tostada

#2 Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Bean Tostada

$14.95

Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Regular Hard Shell Beef Taco & Bean Tostada

#3 Beef Burrito, Rice, Beans

#3 Beef Burrito, Rice, Beans

$10.45

Beef Burrito smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans

#4 (2) Hard Shell BeefTacos, Rice, Beans

#4 (2) Hard Shell BeefTacos, Rice, Beans

$11.60

2 Regular Hard Shell Beef Tacos and served with Rice & Beans

#5 Guacamole Tostada, Rice, Beans

#5 Guacamole Tostada, Rice, Beans

$9.70

Guacamole Tostada and served with Rice & Beans

#6 (2) BeefTamales, Rice, Beans

#6 (2) BeefTamales, Rice, Beans

$14.65

2 Beef Tamales smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Cheese and served with Rice & Beans

#7 Beef Tamale, Rice, Beans

#7 Beef Tamale, Rice, Beans

$9.70

(1) Beef Tamale smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and served with Rice & Beans

#8 (2) Corn Cheese Enchiladas, Rice, Beans

#8 (2) Corn Cheese Enchiladas, Rice, Beans

$12.45

(2) Regular Corn Cheese Enchiladas smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans

#9 Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans

#9 Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans

$8.60

1 Regular Cheese Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans (Corn Tortilla)

#10 Large Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans (Flour Tortilla)

#10 Large Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans (Flour Tortilla)

$12.15

1 Large Cheese Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans (Flour Tortilla)

#11 Large Beef Enchilada, Rice, Beans (Flour Tortilla)

#11 Large Beef Enchilada, Rice, Beans (Flour Tortilla)

$13.55

1 Large Flour Beef Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans

#12 (2) Chile Rellenos, Rice, Beans

#12 (2) Chile Rellenos, Rice, Beans

$14.65

2 Soft Chile Rellenos smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese and Lettuce and served with Rice & Beans

#13 Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans

#13 Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans

$9.70

1 Soft Chile Relleno smothered with your choice of sauce and served with Rice & Beans

#14 Huevos Rancheros - (2) Eggs, Rice, Beans, Green Chile, (2) Flour Tortillas

#14 Huevos Rancheros - (2) Eggs, Rice, Beans, Green Chile, (2) Flour Tortillas

$10.45

2 Eggs cooked your way smothered with your choice of sauce and served with Rice & Beans and 2 Flour Tortillas

#15 Rice, Beans, Green chile, (2) Flour Tortillas

#15 Rice, Beans, Green chile, (2) Flour Tortillas

$8.55

Rice & Beans smothered with your choice of sauce and 2 Flour Tortillas - Add meat choice for $3 more

#16 Large Beef Taco, Rice, Beans (Flour Tortilla)

#16 Large Beef Taco, Rice, Beans (Flour Tortilla)

$10.95

Large Beef Taco and served with Rice & Beans (Flour Tortilla)

#17 Corn Cheese Enchilada, Guacamole Tostada, Rice

#17 Corn Cheese Enchilada, Guacamole Tostada, Rice

$10.95

1 Regular Corn Cheese Enchilada, 1 Guacamole Tostada and served with Rice

#18 Corn Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans

#18 Corn Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans

$13.55

I Regular Corn Cheese Enchilada, 1 Soft Chile Relleno and served with Rice & Beans

#19 Corn Cheese Enchilada, Beef Tamale, Rice, Beans

#19 Corn Cheese Enchilada, Beef Tamale, Rice, Beans

$13.55

1 Regular Corn Cheese Enchilada, 1 Beef Tamale and served with Rice & Beans

#20 Chile Relleno, Beef Tamale, Rice, Beans

#20 Chile Relleno, Beef Tamale, Rice, Beans

$14.65

1 Beef Tamale, 1 Soft Chile Relleno and served with Rice & Beans

#21 Large Flour Beef & Bean Taco, Hard Shell Chicken Taco, Hard Shell Beef & Guacamole Taco

#21 Large Flour Beef & Bean Taco, Hard Shell Chicken Taco, Hard Shell Beef & Guacamole Taco

$12.95

1 Large Flour Beef & Bean Taco, 1 Regular Hard Shell Corn Chicken Taco, 1 Regular Soft Shell Corn Beef & Guacamole Taco

#22 Large Flour Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Rice

#22 Large Flour Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Rice

$17.95

1 Large Flour Cheese Enchilada, 1 Soft Chile Relleno, 1 Regular Hard Shell Beef Taco served with Rice

#23 Beef Tamale, Bean & Guacamole Tostada, Rice

#23 Beef Tamale, Bean & Guacamole Tostada, Rice

$12.15

1 Beef Tamale, 1 Bean & Guacamole Tostada served with Rice

#24 Cheese Quesadilla, Green Chile 6 oz, Hard Shell Beef Taco

#24 Cheese Quesadilla, Green Chile 6 oz, Hard Shell Beef Taco

$10.95

1 Cheese Quesadilla, Green Chile 6 oz, Hard Shell Beef Taco

#25 Bean & Chorizo burrito, Chile Relleno, Beef Tamale

#25 Bean & Chorizo burrito, Chile Relleno, Beef Tamale

$16.45

1 Bean & Chorizo Burrito topped with Cheese and Lettuce, 1 Soft Chile Relleno & 1 Beef Tamale all smothered with your choice of sauce

Paco Macho

Burrito stuffed with Corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Meat, Cheese and Lettuce
Bean Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada

Bean Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada

$10.25

Burrito stuffed with Corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Beans, Cheese, and Lettuce - Paco Macho

Bean & Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with meat Paco Macho

Bean & Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with meat Paco Macho

$12.10

Bean & Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with meat - Paco Macho

Bean Burrito stuffed with Meat Enchilada - topped with meat – Paco Macho

Bean Burrito stuffed with Meat Enchilada - topped with meat – Paco Macho

$12.45

Bean Burrito stuffed with Meat Enchilada - topped with meat – Paco Macho, smothered with Green Chile topped with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with your choice of meat

Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with your choice of meat

$12.95

Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with your choice of meat and corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce

Your choice of Meat Paco Macho, smothered with Green Chile topped with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Your choice of Meat Paco Macho, smothered with Green Chile topped with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

$14.95

Meat Burrito stuffed with Meat Enchilada, topped with Meat, stuffed with your choice of meat, Corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce

Pacorito - Burrito smothered with Green Chile Sauce topped with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Burrito smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Meat, Cheese & Lettuce
Bean Burrito, topped with meat, smothered with Green Chile topped with cheese, lettuce and our choice of Meat, Cheese, Lettuce - Pacorito

Bean Burrito, topped with meat, smothered with Green Chile topped with cheese, lettuce and our choice of Meat, Cheese, Lettuce - Pacorito

$8.80

Bean Burrito, topped with meat, smothered with Green Chile topped with cheese, lettuce, and our choice of Meat, Cheese, Lettuce. Smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce

Meat Pacorito

Meat Pacorito

$11.35

Meat Burrito, Topped with meat (Your choice of meats) smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese and Lettuce

Bean & Meat Pacorito

Bean & Meat Pacorito

$11.95

Bean & Meat Pacorito Burrito, topped and stuffed with your choice of meat, smothered with your choice of sauce topped with cheese, lettuce and your choice of Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Burrito

Burrito stuffed with your choice of Beans or Meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce - Smothered with your choice of sauce - Add $2.50
Bean Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Bean Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce

$3.90

Bean Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. Smothered with Green Chile – Add $2.50

Meat Burrito

Meat Burrito

$6.40

Meat Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. (Your choice of meat) Smothered with Green Chile – Add $2.50

Beans & Meat Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. (Your choice of Meat)

Beans & Meat Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. (Your choice of Meat)

$6.55

Beans & Meat Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. (Your choice of Meat) - Smothered with Green Chile – Add $2.50

Sopapillas

Sopapillas – Fried pastry stuffed with Beans or Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato. Smother with Green Chile for $2.50
Bean Sopapilla

Bean Sopapilla

$6.55

Sopapilla stuffed with Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes - Smothered with your choice of sauce - Add $2.50

Meat Sopapilla

Meat Sopapilla

$8.30

Sopapilla stuffed with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes - Smothered with your choice of sauce - Add $2.50

Bean & Meat Sopapilla

Bean & Meat Sopapilla

$8.45

Sopapilla stuffed with Beans & Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes - Smothered with your choice of sauce - Add $2.50

Regular Enchilada

Deep Fried Small Corn Tortilla or Small Flour Tortilla smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Cheese Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$3.90

(1) Deep Fried Small Corn Tortilla or Small Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheese smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Beans & Meat Enchilada

Beans & Meat Enchilada

$4.95

(1) Deep Fried Small Corn Tortilla or Small Flour Tortilla stuffed with Meat and Beans smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Cheese & Meat Enchilada

Cheese & Meat Enchilada

$5.45

Deep Fried Small Corn Tortilla or Small Flour Tortilla stuffed with Meat and Cheese smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Meat Enchilada

Meat Enchilada

$5.55

Deep Fried Small Corn Tortilla or Small Flour Tortilla stuffed with Meat smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Large Flour Enchilada

Deep Fried Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of Meat, Beans or Cheese smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Large Cheese Enchilada

Large Cheese Enchilada

$7.70

Deep Fried Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheese smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Large Beans & Meat Enchilada

Large Beans & Meat Enchilada

$9.15

Deep-Fried Large Flour Tortilla stuffed beans and your choice of meat, smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Large Cheese & Meat Enchilada

Large Cheese & Meat Enchilada

$9.40

Deep Fried Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with Meat and Cheese smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Large Meat Enchilada

Large Meat Enchilada

$10.45

Deep-Fried Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Regular Taco

Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with your choice of Beans, Meat or Guacamole topped with Cheese and Lettuce
Beans & Meat Regular Taco

Beans & Meat Regular Taco

$3.30

Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Beans and Meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce

Guacamole & Bean Taco

Guacamole & Bean Taco

$3.45

Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole and Beans topped with Cheese and Lettuce

Meat Regular Taco

Meat Regular Taco

$3.95

Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese and lettuce

Guacamole & Meat Regular Taco

Guacamole & Meat Regular Taco

$4.40

Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole and your choice of meat topped with cheese and lettuce

Guacamole Regular Taco

Guacamole Regular Taco

$4.45

Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole topped with Cheese and Lettuce

Super Size Taco

Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Beans, your choice of Meat or Guacamole topped with Cheese and Lettuce
Bean & Meat Super Size Taco

Bean & Meat Super Size Taco

$6.60

Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Beans and your choice of meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce

Guacamole & Bean Super Size Taco

Guacamole & Bean Super Size Taco

$6.95

Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole and Meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce

Meat Super Size Taco

Meat Super Size Taco

$7.65

Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with your choice of Meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce

Guacamole & Meat Super Size Taco

$8.30

Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole and Meat topped with Cheese and Lettuce

Guacamole Super Size Taco

Guacamole Super Size Taco

$8.45

Large Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with Guacamole topped with Cheese and Lettuce

Tostada

Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Beans and your choice of Meat or Guacamole topped with Cheese & Lettuce
Bean Tostada

Bean Tostada

$3.65

Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Beans topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Bean & Meat Tostada

Bean & Meat Tostada

$4.40

Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Beans and your choice of Meat topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Meat Tostada

Meat Tostada

$4.95

Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with your choice of Meat topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Guacamole & Bean Tostada

Guacamole & Bean Tostada

$4.95

Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Guacamole and Beans topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Guacamole Tostada

Guacamole Tostada

$5.45

Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Guacamole topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Guacamole & Meat Tostada

Guacamole & Meat Tostada

$5.45

Crisp Flat Corn Shell layered with Guacamole and Meat topped with Cheese & Lettuce

Soup & Salad

Small dinner salad
Small Tossed Salad

Small Tossed Salad

$2.80

Bed of Lettuce topped with Cheese, Tomatoes and Dressing

Large Tossed Salad

Large Tossed Salad

$3.30

Bed of Lettuce topped with Cheese, Tomatoes, and Dressing - Large

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.70

Bed of Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, topped with your choice of Meat,

Green Chile Bowl 16 oz.

Green Chile Bowl 16 oz.

$6.40

Green Chile Sauce 16 oz. served with 2 Flour Tortillas

Large Menudo 16oz

Large Menudo 16oz

$8.80

Grandmother's Traditional Menudo Soup, cobbled together with beef tripe, hominy, garlic, onions, lime and dried chilies - served with 2 Tortillas. (Limited Availability)

Mega Menudo 32oz

Mega Menudo 32oz

$15.00

Grandmother's secret menudo recipe. 32 oz. family-sized helping, cobbled together with fresh beef tripe, hominy, garlic, onions, lime, and dried chilies - served with 2 Tortillas - Limited Availability

Chile Relleno, Beef Tamale, Mexican Pizza

Miscellaneous Items
Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$5.50

Mild Chile Pepper deep fried into a soft outer shell, smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese

Beef Tamale

Beef Tamale

$5.50

Traditional Tamale made of corn masa stuffed with Beef smothered with your choice of sauce topped with Cheese

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$8.55

2 Large Flour Tortillas held together by your choice of meat & cheese crisped on the outside and served with sour cream

Extras

Tasty items to accompany your meal
Deluxe (Sour Cream, Tomatoes & Guacamole)

Deluxe (Sour Cream, Tomatoes & Guacamole)

$4.45

Small Sides of Sour Cream, Tomatoes & Guacamole

Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.75

Fresh Guacamole

Tomatoes

Tomatoes

$1.15

Fresh diced tomatoes

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.15

Side of sour cream

Cheese

Cheese

$1.15

Grated cheese

Lettuce

Lettuce

$1.15

Shredded lettuce

Mexican Relish

Mexican Relish

$2.20

Side of Mexican style relish

Green Chile 8oz

Green Chile 8oz

$3.35

8oz side of green chili sauce

Green Chile 4oz

Green Chile 4oz

$1.65

4oz side of green chili sauce

Side Of Meat

Side Of Meat

$7.20

Your choice of a small side of meat: Barbacoa Shredded Beef Ground Beef Shredded chicken Barbacoa Shredded Pork Chorizo Egg & Chorizo.

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.25

Small side of refried beans

Rice

Rice

$2.25
Egg

Egg

$1.10

One egg

Chorizo

Chorizo

$2.75

Small side of chorizo

Flour Tortilla

Flour Tortilla

$0.55

One flour tortilla

Corn Tortilla

Corn Tortilla

$0.55

One corn tortilla

Desserts

Ice Cream Push Ups

Ice Cream Push Ups

$1.75

Chocolate or Orange sherbert push up. A sweet lite way to end your meal.

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$3.30

2 fluffy sopapillas coated in cinnamon & sugar served with honey

Churros & Ice Cream

Churros & Ice Cream

$5.50

2 churros plated w/ a scoop of vanilla ice cream

TOGO

Small Hot Sauce

Small Hot Sauce

$1.50

4 oz

Small Chips

Small Chips

$1.50

Small order of fresh corn tortilla chips

Medium Hot Sauce

Medium Hot Sauce

$2.00

8 oz

Medium Chips

Medium Chips

$2.00

Medium order of fresh corn chips

Large Hot Sauce

Large Hot Sauce

$3.00

16 oz

Large Chips

Large Chips

$3.00

Large order of fresh corn tortilla chips

Kids Menu (Items include (Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up

Kids meals all come with rice, beans, soft drink and ice cream push-up
Hard Shell Beef Taco

Hard Shell Beef Taco

$6.00

One, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla, Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up

Plain Bean Burrito

Plain Bean Burrito

$6.00

Plain Bean Burrito topped with Cheese and Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up

Corn Cheese Enchilada

Corn Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

Corn Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up

Kid's Cheese Nachos

Kid's Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Kid's Nachos topped Cheese with Rice, Beans, Kid's Soft Drink, Ice Cream Push-Up

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1802 N College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
Pobre Pancho's image
Pobre Pancho's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Casa Real Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 868
243 E 29th St Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Cactus Grille - Loveland
orange star3.2 • 187
119 E 4th St Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Mexican Food Takeaway
orange star4.4 • 295
510 E 4th St Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
The Charro
orange starNo Reviews
2109 9th street Greeley, CO 80361
View restaurantnext
Luna's Tacos & Tequila
orange star4.5 • 854
806 9th Street Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Collins

Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Fort Collins
orange star4.6 • 2,892
126 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
orange star4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Pub - 214 Linden St
orange star4.3 • 1,510
214 Linden St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Moot House
orange star4.4 • 1,417
2626 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Collins
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston