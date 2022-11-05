OPORTO fooding house & wine 125 West Gray
125 West Gray
Houston, TX 77019
Packages
Curry Package
Feeds 4-6 people. Served w/ your choice of 1 Curry, 1 Salad & 2 Tapas. Includes Basmati rice, raita & freshly baked naan bread.
Paelha Package
Feeds 4-6 people Saffron Rice, Hanger Steak, Sausage, Gulf Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels & Charred Chilis Served w/ Our Daily Bread, Salada Atlantico & 2 Bolo De Bolacha
Bar Bites
Our Daily Bread
house baked focaccia with seasonal toppings & sourdough with herbed olive oil
Pao Com Tomato
grilled bread/ tomato pulp/ sea salt/ sumac/ fried kale
Pao Com Chorizo
potato bread/ Spanish chorizo/ paprika butter
Almonds & Olives
paprika spiced almonds/ marinated Cerignola olives
Pimentas
grilled shishito peppers/ garlic aioli
Stuffed Dates
procuitto wrapped/ bleu cheese creme fraiche
Sardinhas Assadas
grilled sardines/ salsa verde/ grilled bread/ paprika butter
Oportobello
baked marinated portobello/ spinach-artichoke gratin/ truffel oil
Batatas Bravas
crispy potatoes/ spicy tomato piri piri sauce/ garlic aioli
Batatas A Murro
crispy smashed fingerling potatoes/ herbs/ tomato chutney/ garlic aioli
Croquetas De Bacalhau
crispy salted cod & whipped potato fritter/ piri piri aioli
Crab & Avocado Crostini
lump crab/ avocado/ herb aioli/ baguette
Queijo De Cabra
baked goat cheese/ ground walnuts/ tomato basil/ garlic toast
Duo of Hummus
baked in our pizza oven/ roasted garlic & tumeric/ cudites/ house-made naan-(GF-no naan)
*Prego
marinated hanger steak/ garlic butter/ bolo do caco potato bun/ french fries *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.
Petiscos Plate
serrano jamon/ salchichon/ sao jorge cheese/ manchego/ marinated almonds/pickled veggies/ olive oil cracker-(GF without cracker)
Pizzettes
Salad & Soup
Rocket Salad
arugula/ candied walnuts/ berries/ goat cheese/ red onion/ balsamic-honey viniagrette
Salada Marocaine
house mixed greens/ pears/ gruyere/ candied walnuts/olives/ mint/tomato-dijon vinaigrette
Salada Atlantico
house mixed green/ avocado/ hearts of palm/ tomato/ red onion/ artichoke/ lemon-honey vinaigrette
Caldeirada (GF)
rich Portuguese boullabaisse/ fish/ shrimp/ mussels/ vegetables/ Moorish spices
Caldo Verde
classic Portuguese potato & kale soup
Caldo Verde with Chorizo
classic Portuguese potato & kale soup/ add chorizo no extra charge
Larger Plates
Peixe Grelhado
grilled gulf red snapper/ charred veggies/ garlic butter/ fingerling potatoes
*Francesinha
a fork & knife specialty sandwich from Porto... hanger steak/ jamon/ chorizo sausage/ gruyere/ covered in tomato-beer sauce. *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.
*Espetada De Carne
grilled beef tenderloin/ bay leaves/ coarse sea salt/ batatas fritas/ grilled veg/ bolo do caco *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.
*Paelha Portuguesa
saffron rice/ hanger steak/ gulf shrimp/ scallops/ clams/ mussels/ charred chili's/ linguica/ salted cod. *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.
Petiscos
Feijao Con Fideos
baked gigante bean & fideo pasta/ kale/ oregano/ feta/ olives/ almond romesco
Bruxelas
roasted brussels sprouts/ candied walnuts/ piri piri/ maple/ mozzarella
Charred Veggies
roasted pistachio romesco/ basil seeds/ goat cheese/ potato crisps
Cataplana Mussels
black Mediterranean mussels/ soffrito/ vinho verde/ garlic butter
*Scallop Farrotto
seared U10 scallops/ cauliflower/ caraway/ turmeric root/ peas/ farro 'risotto' *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.
Polvo Com Batatas
grilled octopus/ mustard seed shaak/ salsa verde
*Portuguese Squid Fried Rice
grilled squid/ linguica/ jamon/ eggplant/ egg/ soya/ squid ink aioli *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.
Camaroes Piri Piri
gulf shrimp/ piri piri pepper/ medeira wine
Lamb Ribs Mediterraneo
smoked/ corriander-fennel crusted/ pomegranate molasses/ gigante beans/ chorizo/ faro-radish
Clams & Chorizo Alentejo
Spanish chorizo sausage/ littleneck clams/ portuguese spices/ white wine
*Bife A Portuguesa
6 oz. grilled hanger steak/ fried egg/ batatas bravas *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.
Chicken Curry Empanadas
curried chicken/ flaky pastry/ green herb aioli
Rigatoni Barcelona
rigatoni pasta/ procuitto/ chicken/ peas/ asparagus/ goat cheese/ white wine cream
London Chicken Tiki Masala
butter chicken/ peas/ red potatoes/ creamy tomato masala
Linguica Assada
grilled Brazilian style sausage/ almond romesco/ charred bread
Almondegas Marroquino
lamb-beef meatballs/ mint/ preserved lemon/ pine nuts/ moroccan charmoula
Seafood Balchao Curry
gulf red snapper/ shrimp/scallop/ spicy goan curry
Sides
Aioli Garlic
Aioli Green
Aioli Piri Piri
Berenjelas
Bolo do Caco
Chutney
Focaccia
Fried Egg
Fries Regular
Fries Yucca
Fruit
Garlic Bread
Jamon Side
Naan
Piri Piri
Raita
Rice Basmati
Rice White
Romesco Almond
Romesco Pistachio
Side Bread
Truffle Oil
Whiskey Piri Piri
Salsa Verde
Dessert
House Ice Cream
2 scoops of vanilla basil, chocolate or musico (raisin-walnut)
Espresso Chocolate Torte
dark chocolate/ espresso/ cinnamon/ lemon zest
Pastel De Nata
traditional Portuguese lemon custard baked in pastry shell
Madeira Bread Pudding
chocolate chips/ pears/ walnuts/ raisins/ malmsey medeira wine/ caramel
Pudim De Banana
banana pudding/ passion fruit caramel/ fresh cream/ cardamom cookie
Bolo De Bolacha
Portuguese 'tiramisu'/ espresso maria cookies/ port laced cream/ cocoa powder
Dessert Flight
Espresso Chocolate Torte/ Pastel De Nata/ Madeira Bread Pudding/ Pudin De Banana/ Bolo De Bolacha
RED
Bernaveleva 'Camino' De Navaherreros, Garnacha, Spain, 2018
red fruits/ spice/ minerals/ brisk acidity
Buil & Gine 'Gine Gine', Priorat, Spain, 2016
Garnacha & Carinena blend/ balanced/ dark berries/ smooth tannins/ great structure
Herdade Do Esporao 'Reserva', Alentejo, 2019
Aragones/ Trincadeira/ Cabernet Sauvignon/ Alicante Bouschet/ velvety/ bursting with fresh fruit.
Nexus One, Del Duero, Spain, 2016
Tempranillo/ balances/ sweet tannins/ fruity/ balsamic/ mint
Omen, Pinot Noir, Sonoma, California, 2020
lean/ smooth/ black cherry/ savory spices
Quinta Do Crasto ' Superior', Douro, Portugal, 2015
Touriga Nacional/ Touriga Franca/ Tinta Roriz/ Souzao/ complex/ wild berries/ cocoa/ violet/muscular yet silky palate
Vizcarra, Sendra del Oro, DO Ribera del Douro, Spain, 2019
Dona Maria, Alentejo, Portugal, 2010
Alicante Brouschet/ Syrah/ Petit Verdot/ Touriga Nacional/ 95 pts. Robert Parker/ intense and well-grounded/ aromas off wild fruit/ spices/ mint
Esporao AB, Alentejo, Portugal, 2015
100% Alicante Bouschet/ black plum/ dark chocolate/ leather/ spicy finish
Flor De Nelas, Terras De Senhorim, Doa, Portugal, 2015
Touriga Nacional/ Tinta Roriz/ Afrocheiro/ purple fruit/ apices/ long & balanced finish
Herdade Do Esporao, Touriga Nacional, Vinha Do Badeco, 2014
100% Touriga Nacional/ dark berries/ plum/ violet/ subtle oak/ dense fruit/ velvety & persistent finish
Julian Reynolds, Grande Reserva, Alentejo, 2008
Alicante Bouschet, Trincadeira/ Syrah/ rich/ intense/ ripe/ full bodied tannins/ persistent finish
Pedra Cavada 'Grand Reserva', Douro, 2012
Touriga Nacional/ Touriga Franca/ Tinta Roriz/ complax/ lush aromas/ rich texture/ long & vibrant finish
Prats & Symington 'Chryseia', Douro, 2017
Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca/ toasted spices/black pepper/ persistent waves of dark fruit
Quinta Da Fonte Souto, Vinha Do Souto, Alentejo, 2017
Alicante Bouschet/ Syrah/ beautifully floral w/ hints of English Rose
Quinta Da Fonte, DOC Alentejo, Portugal, 2017
Old Vine Blend-Brouschet/ Trincadeira/ Cabernet Sauvignon/ Syrah/ Alfocheira/ ripe dark fruits/ savory/ dry tannin structure
Quinta de Saes Tinto, Dão, 2018
Tinta Roriz/ Touriga Nacional/ Alfrocheiro/ Jaen/ elegant, rich & intense/ pepper/ leather/ raspberry/ plum
Quinta Dos Murca VV47, Douro, Portugal, 2013
Touriga Nacional/ Touriga Franca/ Souzao/ Tinta Armarela/ Tinta Roriz/ ric & structured/bold tannis/ black plum/ dark ripe berries
Dona Maria, Grand Reserva, Alentejo, 2015
Alicante Bouschet/ Syrah/ Petit Verdot/Touriga Nacional- 95 pts Robert Parker/ intense & well rounded/ wild fruit/ spices/ mint
Lopez De Haro, Gran Reserva, Rioja, 2009
Tempranillo/ Graciano/ fig/ berries/ raisins/ aged 30 months in french and american oak
La Rioja Alta '904', Gran Reserva, Rioja, 2011
89% Old Vine Tempranillo/ 11% Graciano/ fresh & lively/ balanced/ silky tannins/ citrus/ balsamic/ roasted dark fruits
Orte, Atlantida 'Tinto'/ Andalucia, 2017
Tintilla- elegant/ energetic/ juicy tannins/ mineral finish
La Abejera, Guerinda, Navarra, 2014
100% old vine Grenacha/ sour cherries/ blackberries/ black currant
Perinet "Merit", Priorat, Spain, 2017
Syrah/ Garnacha/ Carinyena/ Merlot/ intense/ spicy minerality/ dark fruit/ wild herbs/pleasant finish
Rabia, Bodega Cerron, Jumilla, Spain, 2018
100% Petit Verdot/ small production/ dark red fruit/ herbs/ smoke/ medium bodied with elegant mid palate
Vina Ardanza, La Rioja Alta, Reserva, Rioja, 2012
Tempranillo/ Garnacha/ complex & muscular/ dark fruits/ smoky/ spicy nose
Escalada Do Bibei, Valdoeorras, 2017
60% Mencia/ 20% Merenzao Bracellao,10% Grau Negro/ 10% Garnarcha Tintorera- Allocated/ dark ruby core/ warm baking sppices/ boysenberry/ black currant/ fine grained tannins
Adega Northwest, Columbia Valley, Washington, 2016
Syrah/ dark berries/ black tea/ charred plum/ sweet herbs
Alicante IGT, Costa Toscana, Italy, 2018
Alicante Nero/ (Grenache or Cannonau) exotic berries/ dusty gravel/ peppercorns/ dried herbs
Batovi, Tannat T1, Uraguay, 2016
Tannat- oak/ coconut/ plums/ blackberries/ good acidity
Chateau Buena Vista, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon/ a cascade of fresh black cherry and cassis/ firm & elegant structure
Costi Di Bussia, Barolo, Peidmont, Italy, 2017
Nebbiola, dark berries, scorched earth/ leather/ cherry/ star anise/ firm tannins
Domaine Dampt Freres, Bourgogne Racineuil, France
Pinot Noir/ crushed cherry/ plum puree/ red licorice/ juniper/ firm tannins
Domaine DeLa Chappelle Des Bois, Morgon, France, 2019
Gamay- Pomegranate/ cherry/ black fruit/ light body/ dry/ high acidity/ medium tannins
Fabio Oberto, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy, 2015
100% Nebbiolo fine-grained tannins/ dried red berries/ mineral driven/ floral hints
Fabio Oberto, La Morra, CN, Italy, 2018
Barbera D'Alba/ fruity/ natural acidity/ subtle oak/ full body/ long finish
Frank Family Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, 2018 (1/2 Bottle)
Cabernet Sauvignon/ structured & food-worthy/ elegant nots of spice/ plush dark fruit
Frank Family Vineyards, Pinot Noir, Carneros, CA, 2016
Pinot Noir/ fresh raspberry/ tart cherry/ vanilla/ baking spices
Loscano Grand Reserve, Malbec, Valle de Uco, Argentina, 2018
100% old vine Malbec/ rich & fragrant/ bouquet of sweet & spicy plum/ tea leaves/ cassis, medium tannins/ understated oak.
Maquis 'Franco'. Cholchagua Valley, Chili, 2016
Cab Franc/ earthy/ barrel char/ spicy plum/ wild berries
Maquis, 'Viola' Camenere, Bourdeaux Blend, Colchagua, Chili, 2014
white pepper/ jammy blackberry/ chocolate/ big
Pelligini, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, CA, 2016
Pinot Noir/ fresh foundation/ orange peel/ wild strawberries/ black tea
'Persistence', Reynolds Family Winery, Napa Valley, CA, 2014
Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend of 5 varietals/ lush dark fruit/ cedar/ vanilla/ white pepper/ robust & long finish
Primitivo Di Puglia, Puglia, Italy, 2018
Zinfandel/ fruit forward/ cherry/ fig/ full body/ long & persistent finish
Saint Cosme 'Le Claux', Gigondas, France, 2017
Grenache/ Syrah/ centuries old vines/ full bodied/ cassis/ camphor/ dried earth/ ground pepper/ background oak
Frank Family Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, 2018
1/2 bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, stuctured & food-worthy/ elegant notes of spice/ plush dark fruit
WHITE
Arinto dos Acores, Antonio Macanita, Azores, Portugal, 2019
100% Arinto, 92 pts Robert Parker - grapefruit w/ tense, fresh attack with a very present minerality and acidity, good persistence & saline notes.
Basa Lore Txakolina, Basque Country, Spain,
Getariako Txakolina/ Crystal white with green edges/ citrus & white flowers/ fresh & velvety with a well-rounded mouth
Benito Santos, Congruenter Naturae Vivere, Igrexario de Saiar, Albarino, 2020 Albariño
harmonious & elegant/ tropical fruits/ apricot/ peach/ citrus
Beyra Resreva Quartz, Vermoisa, Portugal, 2020
Siria/Fonte Cal-90 pts. Wine Enthusiast/ high minerality & citrus/ grapefruit/ slightly smokey/ vibrant acidity
Branco Vulcanico, Azores, Portugal, 2018
50% Arinto de Azores/ 50% Verdelho/ fresh & bright/ unctuous/ dense/ invoking liquid minerals/ wet earth/ soft tannins
Chateau Vitallis, Macon-Fuisse, France, 2018
100% Chardonnay/ elegant/ refreshing/ minerality/ peach notes
Crasto Superior Branco, Doc Douro, 2017
Voisinho/ Verdelho/ bright lemon color/ excellent intensity/ tropical fruit
Do Ferreiro, Cepes Vellas, Spain, 2020
Albariño/ one of spain’s iconic white wines/ effervescent/ good acidity/ wet stone/ incredible depth/ peach/ crushed strawberries
Domane Du Nozay, Sancerre, France, 2019
Sauvignon Blanc/ white peach/ zesty citrus/ clean pure minerality
Esporao 'Reserve', Alentejo, Portugal, 2018
Antao Vaz/ Arinto/ Semillon/ creamy/ ripe tree fruit/ minerality
Esporao, Bico Amarelo, Vinho Verde, Portugal, 2019
Garzon 'Reserva', Albarino, Spain, 2020
Albariño/ crisp/ saline minerality/ hints of lime & white peach
Luis Seabra, Granito Cru, Alvarinho, Portugal, 2020
High-toned, expressive single-soil Alvarinho from the Duoro. Mineral-driven palate with laser-focused acidity.
Muti Albariño, Rais Biaxas, Spain, 2020
100% Albariño, made from a single vineyard, complex, highly perfumed bouquet, fresh citrus, orchard fruit, finishes stony and very long, with lingering florality-from Rodrigo Mendez & Alberto Orte
Orte, Atlantida 'Blanco', Jerez, Spain, 2017
100% Vijiriega/ juicy tangerine/ meyer lemon/ dried stone/ floral
Portal Da Calcada 'Reserva', Vinho Verde, Portugal, 2018
Loureiro/ Arinto/ Azal/ Trajadura/ concentrated fruits/ vibrant minerality/ racy citrus notes
Prunus Dao
dry white table wine/ creamy/ ripe tree fruit/ succulent finish
Quinta Da Fonte Souto, DOC Alentejo, Portugal, 2019
Arinto/ Verdelho/ full body/ ripe green fruit/ touch of pepper/ creamy texture with a woody quality
Vezelay Blanc 'Galerne', Vezelay, France, 2018
Bourgogne Chardonnay/ notes of orchard fruits/ citrus/ oyster shells
Vignerons Dampt, Chablis, Viekkes Vignes, France, 2019
100% old vine Chardonnay/ yellow apples/ kafir lime/ anise/ honeysuckle/ long & refreshing finish
Weszeli 'Langenlois', Gruner Veltliner, Austria, 2017
Gruner Veltliner/ green pear/ lemon/ acidity/ white pepper
Weszeli Loiserberg Riesling, Kamptal, Germany, 2019
Off Dry Riesling/ perfect balance of sweetness & refreshing minerality/ flora & fruity
Xadrez, Vino Verde, Poertugal, 2015
Loureiro/ Arinto/ green apple/ ripe pears/ grapefruit/ lime/ stony finish
Xisto Cru Branco, Douro, Portugal, 2020
70% Rabigato, Códega (10%) ,Gouveio (10%), Viosinho Dozelino Branco (10%), brilliant straw, high toned & mineral driven, peach, citrus zest & fennel, with white pepper and floral tones rounding out the finish.
ROSE
BTL Macanita, Tinto Blend, Douro, Portugal, 2019
55% Touriga Nacional/ 25% Castas/ 20% Sousao/ rich/ balanced/ fresh acidity/ dark fruits/ long & spicy finish
BTL Roses Roses, Rosato Alto Mancio, Italy, 2018
Covina/ Veronese/ Lagrein/ Rondinella/ well balanced/ refreshing/ white peach/ minerality
Bandini Rose, Emndoza, Argentina, 2020
100% Malbec/refreshing/ floral/ red fruit/ good acidity/ excellent balance
SPARKLING
La Farra, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superior D.O.C.G.2020
extra dry/ well balanced/ silky/ zesty
Avinyo 'Brut Reserva', Cava, Penedes, Spain, 2018
Macabeo/ Xarel-lo/ Parellada/ brioche/ golden apple/ asian pear
Sao Joao, Espumante Brut Rose, Portugal, 2019
bright strawberry & raspberry/ minerality/ white pepper
Roger Coulon, Blanc De Noir, Millesimme, Champagne, France, 2012
rainier cherry/ acacia/ plum/ red currant/ blackberry/ honeysuckle
Paul Bera Bouzy, NV Brute Reserve, Grand Cru, Champagne, France
Pinot Noir/ Chardonnay/ fresh & fruity/ intense/ yellow peaches/ hint of pepper
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Obrigado! visit our sister concept da Gama canteen.
125 West Gray, Houston, TX 77019