  • OPORTO fooding house & wine - 125 West Gray
OPORTO fooding house & wine

OPORTO fooding house & wine 125 West Gray

review star

No reviews yet

125 West Gray

Houston, TX 77019

Popular Items

Pastel De Nata
Chicken Curry Empanadas
*Paelha Portuguesa

Packages

Curry Package

$70.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Served w/ your choice of 1 Curry, 1 Salad & 2 Tapas. Includes Basmati rice, raita & freshly baked naan bread.

Paelha Package

$70.00

Feeds 4-6 people Saffron Rice, Hanger Steak, Sausage, Gulf Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels & Charred Chilis Served w/ Our Daily Bread, Salada Atlantico & 2 Bolo De Bolacha

Bar Bites

Our Daily Bread

$6.00

house baked focaccia with seasonal toppings & sourdough with herbed olive oil

Pao Com Tomato

$9.00

grilled bread/ tomato pulp/ sea salt/ sumac/ fried kale

Pao Com Chorizo

$9.00

potato bread/ Spanish chorizo/ paprika butter

Almonds & Olives

$7.00

paprika spiced almonds/ marinated Cerignola olives

Pimentas

$7.00

grilled shishito peppers/ garlic aioli

Stuffed Dates

$8.00

procuitto wrapped/ bleu cheese creme fraiche

Sardinhas Assadas

$15.00

grilled sardines/ salsa verde/ grilled bread/ paprika butter

Oportobello

$14.00

baked marinated portobello/ spinach-artichoke gratin/ truffel oil

Batatas Bravas

$13.00

crispy potatoes/ spicy tomato piri piri sauce/ garlic aioli

Batatas A Murro

$11.00

crispy smashed fingerling potatoes/ herbs/ tomato chutney/ garlic aioli

Croquetas De Bacalhau

$12.00

crispy salted cod & whipped potato fritter/ piri piri aioli

Crab & Avocado Crostini

$16.00

lump crab/ avocado/ herb aioli/ baguette

Queijo De Cabra

$14.00

baked goat cheese/ ground walnuts/ tomato basil/ garlic toast

Duo of Hummus

$14.00

baked in our pizza oven/ roasted garlic & tumeric/ cudites/ house-made naan-(GF-no naan)

*Prego

$14.00

marinated hanger steak/ garlic butter/ bolo do caco potato bun/ french fries *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.

Petiscos Plate

$18.00

serrano jamon/ salchichon/ sao jorge cheese/ manchego/ marinated almonds/pickled veggies/ olive oil cracker-(GF without cracker)

Pizzettes

Basil Pesto Pizza

$14.00

basil pesto/ sliced tomato/ fresh mozzerella

Chorizo Manchego Pizza

$15.00

chorizo seco/ manchego/ mozzarella/ tomato basil sauce

Shrimp & Crab Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce/ gulf shrimp/ crab/ mozzarella

Salad & Soup

Rocket Salad

$13.00

arugula/ candied walnuts/ berries/ goat cheese/ red onion/ balsamic-honey viniagrette

Salada Marocaine

$13.00

house mixed greens/ pears/ gruyere/ candied walnuts/olives/ mint/tomato-dijon vinaigrette

Salada Atlantico

$14.00

house mixed green/ avocado/ hearts of palm/ tomato/ red onion/ artichoke/ lemon-honey vinaigrette

Caldeirada (GF)

$12.00+

rich Portuguese boullabaisse/ fish/ shrimp/ mussels/ vegetables/ Moorish spices

Caldo Verde

$9.00

classic Portuguese potato & kale soup

Caldo Verde with Chorizo

$9.00

classic Portuguese potato & kale soup/ add chorizo no extra charge

Larger Plates

Peixe Grelhado

$32.00

grilled gulf red snapper/ charred veggies/ garlic butter/ fingerling potatoes

*Francesinha

$17.00

a fork & knife specialty sandwich from Porto... hanger steak/ jamon/ chorizo sausage/ gruyere/ covered in tomato-beer sauce. *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.

*Espetada De Carne

$52.00

grilled beef tenderloin/ bay leaves/ coarse sea salt/ batatas fritas/ grilled veg/ bolo do caco *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.

*Paelha Portuguesa

$52.00

saffron rice/ hanger steak/ gulf shrimp/ scallops/ clams/ mussels/ charred chili's/ linguica/ salted cod. *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.

Petiscos

Feijao Con Fideos

$14.00

baked gigante bean & fideo pasta/ kale/ oregano/ feta/ olives/ almond romesco

Bruxelas

$14.00

roasted brussels sprouts/ candied walnuts/ piri piri/ maple/ mozzarella

Charred Veggies

$14.00

roasted pistachio romesco/ basil seeds/ goat cheese/ potato crisps

Cataplana Mussels

$16.00

black Mediterranean mussels/ soffrito/ vinho verde/ garlic butter

*Scallop Farrotto

$17.00

seared U10 scallops/ cauliflower/ caraway/ turmeric root/ peas/ farro 'risotto' *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.

Polvo Com Batatas

$18.00

grilled octopus/ mustard seed shaak/ salsa verde

*Portuguese Squid Fried Rice

$16.00

grilled squid/ linguica/ jamon/ eggplant/ egg/ soya/ squid ink aioli *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.

Camaroes Piri Piri

$15.00

gulf shrimp/ piri piri pepper/ medeira wine

Lamb Ribs Mediterraneo

$17.00

smoked/ corriander-fennel crusted/ pomegranate molasses/ gigante beans/ chorizo/ faro-radish

Clams & Chorizo Alentejo

$18.00

Spanish chorizo sausage/ littleneck clams/ portuguese spices/ white wine

*Bife A Portuguesa

$16.00

6 oz. grilled hanger steak/ fried egg/ batatas bravas *Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.

Chicken Curry Empanadas

$14.00

curried chicken/ flaky pastry/ green herb aioli

Rigatoni Barcelona

$18.00

rigatoni pasta/ procuitto/ chicken/ peas/ asparagus/ goat cheese/ white wine cream

London Chicken Tiki Masala

$17.00

butter chicken/ peas/ red potatoes/ creamy tomato masala

Linguica Assada

$15.00

grilled Brazilian style sausage/ almond romesco/ charred bread

Almondegas Marroquino

$15.00

lamb-beef meatballs/ mint/ preserved lemon/ pine nuts/ moroccan charmoula

Seafood Balchao Curry

$18.00

gulf red snapper/ shrimp/scallop/ spicy goan curry

Sides

Aioli Garlic

$2.00

Aioli Green

$2.00

Aioli Piri Piri

$2.00

Berenjelas

$11.00

Bolo do Caco

$6.00

Chutney

$3.00

Focaccia

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Fries Regular

$6.00

Fries Yucca

$6.00

Fruit

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Jamon Side

$4.00

Naan

$4.00

Piri Piri

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Rice Basmati

$5.00

Rice White

$5.00

Romesco Almond

$3.00

Romesco Pistachio

$3.00

Side Bread

$3.50

Truffle Oil

$4.00

Whiskey Piri Piri

$2.00

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Dessert

House Ice Cream

$8.00

2 scoops of vanilla basil, chocolate or musico (raisin-walnut)

Espresso Chocolate Torte

$10.00

dark chocolate/ espresso/ cinnamon/ lemon zest

Pastel De Nata

$6.00

traditional Portuguese lemon custard baked in pastry shell

Madeira Bread Pudding

$10.00

chocolate chips/ pears/ walnuts/ raisins/ malmsey medeira wine/ caramel

Pudim De Banana

$9.00

banana pudding/ passion fruit caramel/ fresh cream/ cardamom cookie

Bolo De Bolacha

$10.00

Portuguese 'tiramisu'/ espresso maria cookies/ port laced cream/ cocoa powder

Dessert Flight

$28.00

Espresso Chocolate Torte/ Pastel De Nata/ Madeira Bread Pudding/ Pudin De Banana/ Bolo De Bolacha

RED

Bernaveleva 'Camino' De Navaherreros, Garnacha, Spain, 2018

$44.00

red fruits/ spice/ minerals/ brisk acidity

Buil & Gine 'Gine Gine', Priorat, Spain, 2016

$60.00

Garnacha & Carinena blend/ balanced/ dark berries/ smooth tannins/ great structure

Herdade Do Esporao 'Reserva', Alentejo, 2019

$56.00

Aragones/ Trincadeira/ Cabernet Sauvignon/ Alicante Bouschet/ velvety/ bursting with fresh fruit.

Nexus One, Del Duero, Spain, 2016

$44.00Out of stock

Tempranillo/ balances/ sweet tannins/ fruity/ balsamic/ mint

Omen, Pinot Noir, Sonoma, California, 2020

$48.00

lean/ smooth/ black cherry/ savory spices

Quinta Do Crasto ' Superior', Douro, Portugal, 2015

$56.00

Touriga Nacional/ Touriga Franca/ Tinta Roriz/ Souzao/ complex/ wild berries/ cocoa/ violet/muscular yet silky palate

Vizcarra, Sendra del Oro, DO Ribera del Douro, Spain, 2019

$56.00

Dona Maria, Alentejo, Portugal, 2010

$56.00

Alicante Brouschet/ Syrah/ Petit Verdot/ Touriga Nacional/ 95 pts. Robert Parker/ intense and well-grounded/ aromas off wild fruit/ spices/ mint

Esporao AB, Alentejo, Portugal, 2015

$150.00

100% Alicante Bouschet/ black plum/ dark chocolate/ leather/ spicy finish

Flor De Nelas, Terras De Senhorim, Doa, Portugal, 2015

$72.00

Touriga Nacional/ Tinta Roriz/ Afrocheiro/ purple fruit/ apices/ long & balanced finish

Herdade Do Esporao, Touriga Nacional, Vinha Do Badeco, 2014

$150.00

100% Touriga Nacional/ dark berries/ plum/ violet/ subtle oak/ dense fruit/ velvety & persistent finish

Julian Reynolds, Grande Reserva, Alentejo, 2008

$78.00

Alicante Bouschet, Trincadeira/ Syrah/ rich/ intense/ ripe/ full bodied tannins/ persistent finish

Pedra Cavada 'Grand Reserva', Douro, 2012

$109.00

Touriga Nacional/ Touriga Franca/ Tinta Roriz/ complax/ lush aromas/ rich texture/ long & vibrant finish

Prats & Symington 'Chryseia', Douro, 2017

$150.00

Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca/ toasted spices/black pepper/ persistent waves of dark fruit

Quinta Da Fonte Souto, Vinha Do Souto, Alentejo, 2017

$125.00

Alicante Bouschet/ Syrah/ beautifully floral w/ hints of English Rose

Quinta Da Fonte, DOC Alentejo, Portugal, 2017

$56.00

Old Vine Blend-Brouschet/ Trincadeira/ Cabernet Sauvignon/ Syrah/ Alfocheira/ ripe dark fruits/ savory/ dry tannin structure

Quinta de Saes Tinto, Dão, 2018

$56.00

Tinta Roriz/ Touriga Nacional/ Alfrocheiro/ Jaen/ elegant, rich & intense/ pepper/ leather/ raspberry/ plum

Quinta Dos Murca VV47, Douro, Portugal, 2013

$175.00

Touriga Nacional/ Touriga Franca/ Souzao/ Tinta Armarela/ Tinta Roriz/ ric & structured/bold tannis/ black plum/ dark ripe berries

Dona Maria, Grand Reserva, Alentejo, 2015

$110.00

Alicante Bouschet/ Syrah/ Petit Verdot/Touriga Nacional- 95 pts Robert Parker/ intense & well rounded/ wild fruit/ spices/ mint

Lopez De Haro, Gran Reserva, Rioja, 2009

$78.00

Tempranillo/ Graciano/ fig/ berries/ raisins/ aged 30 months in french and american oak

La Rioja Alta '904', Gran Reserva, Rioja, 2011

$150.00

89% Old Vine Tempranillo/ 11% Graciano/ fresh & lively/ balanced/ silky tannins/ citrus/ balsamic/ roasted dark fruits

Orte, Atlantida 'Tinto'/ Andalucia, 2017

$78.00

Tintilla- elegant/ energetic/ juicy tannins/ mineral finish

La Abejera, Guerinda, Navarra, 2014

$95.00

100% old vine Grenacha/ sour cherries/ blackberries/ black currant

Perinet "Merit", Priorat, Spain, 2017

$90.00

Syrah/ Garnacha/ Carinyena/ Merlot/ intense/ spicy minerality/ dark fruit/ wild herbs/pleasant finish

Rabia, Bodega Cerron, Jumilla, Spain, 2018

$95.00

100% Petit Verdot/ small production/ dark red fruit/ herbs/ smoke/ medium bodied with elegant mid palate

Vina Ardanza, La Rioja Alta, Reserva, Rioja, 2012

$88.00

Tempranillo/ Garnacha/ complex & muscular/ dark fruits/ smoky/ spicy nose

Escalada Do Bibei, Valdoeorras, 2017

$125.00

60% Mencia/ 20% Merenzao Bracellao,10% Grau Negro/ 10% Garnarcha Tintorera- Allocated/ dark ruby core/ warm baking sppices/ boysenberry/ black currant/ fine grained tannins

Adega Northwest, Columbia Valley, Washington, 2016

$56.00

Syrah/ dark berries/ black tea/ charred plum/ sweet herbs

Alicante IGT, Costa Toscana, Italy, 2018

$75.00

Alicante Nero/ (Grenache or Cannonau) exotic berries/ dusty gravel/ peppercorns/ dried herbs

Batovi, Tannat T1, Uraguay, 2016

$66.00

Tannat- oak/ coconut/ plums/ blackberries/ good acidity

Chateau Buena Vista, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, 2018

$88.00

Cabernet Sauvignon/ a cascade of fresh black cherry and cassis/ firm & elegant structure

Costi Di Bussia, Barolo, Peidmont, Italy, 2017

$75.00

Nebbiola, dark berries, scorched earth/ leather/ cherry/ star anise/ firm tannins

Domaine Dampt Freres, Bourgogne Racineuil, France

$65.00

Pinot Noir/ crushed cherry/ plum puree/ red licorice/ juniper/ firm tannins

Domaine DeLa Chappelle Des Bois, Morgon, France, 2019

$84.00

Gamay- Pomegranate/ cherry/ black fruit/ light body/ dry/ high acidity/ medium tannins

Fabio Oberto, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy, 2015

$120.00

100% Nebbiolo fine-grained tannins/ dried red berries/ mineral driven/ floral hints

Fabio Oberto, La Morra, CN, Italy, 2018

$88.00

Barbera D'Alba/ fruity/ natural acidity/ subtle oak/ full body/ long finish

Frank Family Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, 2018 (1/2 Bottle)

$42.00

Cabernet Sauvignon/ structured & food-worthy/ elegant nots of spice/ plush dark fruit

Frank Family Vineyards, Pinot Noir, Carneros, CA, 2016

$70.00

Pinot Noir/ fresh raspberry/ tart cherry/ vanilla/ baking spices

Loscano Grand Reserve, Malbec, Valle de Uco, Argentina, 2018

$76.00

100% old vine Malbec/ rich & fragrant/ bouquet of sweet & spicy plum/ tea leaves/ cassis, medium tannins/ understated oak.

Maquis 'Franco'. Cholchagua Valley, Chili, 2016

$160.00

Cab Franc/ earthy/ barrel char/ spicy plum/ wild berries

Maquis, 'Viola' Camenere, Bourdeaux Blend, Colchagua, Chili, 2014

$98.00

white pepper/ jammy blackberry/ chocolate/ big

Pelligini, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, CA, 2016

$56.00

Pinot Noir/ fresh foundation/ orange peel/ wild strawberries/ black tea

'Persistence', Reynolds Family Winery, Napa Valley, CA, 2014

$95.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend of 5 varietals/ lush dark fruit/ cedar/ vanilla/ white pepper/ robust & long finish

Primitivo Di Puglia, Puglia, Italy, 2018

$72.00

Zinfandel/ fruit forward/ cherry/ fig/ full body/ long & persistent finish

Saint Cosme 'Le Claux', Gigondas, France, 2017

$254.00

Grenache/ Syrah/ centuries old vines/ full bodied/ cassis/ camphor/ dried earth/ ground pepper/ background oak

Frank Family Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, 2018

$42.00

1/2 bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, stuctured & food-worthy/ elegant notes of spice/ plush dark fruit

WHITE

Arinto dos Acores, Antonio Macanita, Azores, Portugal, 2019

$82.00

100% Arinto, 92 pts Robert Parker - grapefruit w/ tense, fresh attack with a very present minerality and acidity, good persistence & saline notes.

Basa Lore Txakolina, Basque Country, Spain,

$56.00

Getariako Txakolina/ Crystal white with green edges/ citrus & white flowers/ fresh & velvety with a well-rounded mouth

Benito Santos, Congruenter Naturae Vivere, Igrexario de Saiar, Albarino, 2020 Albariño

$48.00

harmonious & elegant/ tropical fruits/ apricot/ peach/ citrus

Beyra Resreva Quartz, Vermoisa, Portugal, 2020

$44.00

Siria/Fonte Cal-90 pts. Wine Enthusiast/ high minerality & citrus/ grapefruit/ slightly smokey/ vibrant acidity

Branco Vulcanico, Azores, Portugal, 2018

$65.00

50% Arinto de Azores/ 50% Verdelho/ fresh & bright/ unctuous/ dense/ invoking liquid minerals/ wet earth/ soft tannins

Chateau Vitallis, Macon-Fuisse, France, 2018

$60.00

100% Chardonnay/ elegant/ refreshing/ minerality/ peach notes

Crasto Superior Branco, Doc Douro, 2017

$56.00

Voisinho/ Verdelho/ bright lemon color/ excellent intensity/ tropical fruit

Do Ferreiro, Cepes Vellas, Spain, 2020

$118.00

Albariño/ one of spain’s iconic white wines/ effervescent/ good acidity/ wet stone/ incredible depth/ peach/ crushed strawberries

Domane Du Nozay, Sancerre, France, 2019

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc/ white peach/ zesty citrus/ clean pure minerality

Esporao 'Reserve', Alentejo, Portugal, 2018

$56.00

Antao Vaz/ Arinto/ Semillon/ creamy/ ripe tree fruit/ minerality

Esporao, Bico Amarelo, Vinho Verde, Portugal, 2019

$36.00

Garzon 'Reserva', Albarino, Spain, 2020

$52.00

Albariño/ crisp/ saline minerality/ hints of lime & white peach

Luis Seabra, Granito Cru, Alvarinho, Portugal, 2020

$95.00

High-toned, expressive single-soil Alvarinho from the Duoro. Mineral-driven palate with laser-focused acidity.

Muti Albariño, Rais Biaxas, Spain, 2020

$108.00

100% Albariño, made from a single vineyard, complex, highly perfumed bouquet, fresh citrus, orchard fruit, finishes stony and very long, with lingering florality-from Rodrigo Mendez & Alberto Orte

Orte, Atlantida 'Blanco', Jerez, Spain, 2017

$78.00

100% Vijiriega/ juicy tangerine/ meyer lemon/ dried stone/ floral

Portal Da Calcada 'Reserva', Vinho Verde, Portugal, 2018

$42.00

Loureiro/ Arinto/ Azal/ Trajadura/ concentrated fruits/ vibrant minerality/ racy citrus notes

Prunus Dao

$38.00

dry white table wine/ creamy/ ripe tree fruit/ succulent finish

Quinta Da Fonte Souto, DOC Alentejo, Portugal, 2019

$56.00

Arinto/ Verdelho/ full body/ ripe green fruit/ touch of pepper/ creamy texture with a woody quality

Vezelay Blanc 'Galerne', Vezelay, France, 2018

$72.00

Bourgogne Chardonnay/ notes of orchard fruits/ citrus/ oyster shells

Vignerons Dampt, Chablis, Viekkes Vignes, France, 2019

$78.00

100% old vine Chardonnay/ yellow apples/ kafir lime/ anise/ honeysuckle/ long & refreshing finish

Weszeli 'Langenlois', Gruner Veltliner, Austria, 2017

$48.00

Gruner Veltliner/ green pear/ lemon/ acidity/ white pepper

Weszeli Loiserberg Riesling, Kamptal, Germany, 2019

$56.00

Off Dry Riesling/ perfect balance of sweetness & refreshing minerality/ flora & fruity

Xadrez, Vino Verde, Poertugal, 2015

$40.00

Loureiro/ Arinto/ green apple/ ripe pears/ grapefruit/ lime/ stony finish

Xisto Cru Branco, Douro, Portugal, 2020

$142.00

70% Rabigato, Códega (10%) ,Gouveio (10%), Viosinho Dozelino Branco (10%), brilliant straw, high toned & mineral driven, peach, citrus zest & fennel, with white pepper and floral tones rounding out the finish.

ROSE

BTL Macanita, Tinto Blend, Douro, Portugal, 2019

$48.00

55% Touriga Nacional/ 25% Castas/ 20% Sousao/ rich/ balanced/ fresh acidity/ dark fruits/ long & spicy finish

BTL Roses Roses, Rosato Alto Mancio, Italy, 2018

$40.00

Covina/ Veronese/ Lagrein/ Rondinella/ well balanced/ refreshing/ white peach/ minerality

Bandini Rose, Emndoza, Argentina, 2020

$44.00

100% Malbec/refreshing/ floral/ red fruit/ good acidity/ excellent balance

SPARKLING

La Farra, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superior D.O.C.G.2020

$40.00

extra dry/ well balanced/ silky/ zesty

Avinyo 'Brut Reserva', Cava, Penedes, Spain, 2018

$44.00

Macabeo/ Xarel-lo/ Parellada/ brioche/ golden apple/ asian pear

Sao Joao, Espumante Brut Rose, Portugal, 2019

$52.00

bright strawberry & raspberry/ minerality/ white pepper

Roger Coulon, Blanc De Noir, Millesimme, Champagne, France, 2012

$145.00

rainier cherry/ acacia/ plum/ red currant/ blackberry/ honeysuckle

Paul Bera Bouzy, NV Brute Reserve, Grand Cru, Champagne, France

$196.00

Pinot Noir/ Chardonnay/ fresh & fruity/ intense/ yellow peaches/ hint of pepper

Oporto Merch

COOKBOOK

$25.00

TEE SHIRT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Obrigado! visit our sister concept da Gama canteen.

Location

125 West Gray, Houston, TX 77019

Directions

Gallery
OPORTO fooding house & wine image

